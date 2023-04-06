Wondering what is on TV tonight? With DIRECTV there is so many great channels where you can find your favorite shows or discover something new. But it helps if you know where to look. With DIRECTV, you can always rely on your program guide to find channels and content, but sometimes you want to see it all at once. Find your full channel lineups, printable channel guides and more, all right here.

 

The best way to watch your favorite shows, sports and events is with DIRECTV. Explore the DIRECTV packages to find what will fit your watching style best

 

Printable DIRECTV Channel Guides

Looking for a handy DIRECTV Guide? Print or save these easy to read PDF printable channel lineups to make sure you always have your DIRECTV guide on hand.

 

DIRECTV Channel Lineup

Explore a more detailed lineup here

 

DIRECTV Via Satellite Channel Guide

A&E

265

Nick Jr. 

301

ACC Network  

612

Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite (East) 

299 

AccuWeather (HD only) 

361 

Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite (West)  

300

ActionMAX (HD only) 

519

Nicktoons 

302 

AMC  

254

NRB  

378

American Heroes Channel 

287

ONCE MEXICO

447

Animal Planet 

282

Outdoor Channel 

606 

ASPiRE (HD only)  

381

Ovation

 274

AXS TV (HD only)  

340

OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) 

279  

BabyFirst TV 

293

Justice Central (HD only) 

383 

BBC America   

264

Lifetime  

252  

BBC World News (HD only)

346

Living Faith Network

379   

BET 

329

LMN 

253  

BET HER 

330

Logo  

272

BET West HD (HD only) 

329-1 

Magnolia Network 

230 

Big Ten Network 

610 

MAVTV 

214  

Bloomberg TV 

353 

MLB Network      

213

Boomerang 

298 

MoreMAX (HD only) 

517

BounceTV HD

82

MotorTrend (HD only) 

281  

Bravo 

237 

MovieMAX (HD only)

521 

BYUtv 

374 

MSNBC 

356

C-SPAN 

350 

MTV 

331

C-SPAN2 

351

MTV Classic  

336

Cartoon Network East   

296

MTV West HD (HD only)

331-1

Cartoon Network West 

297 

MTV2 

332 

CBS Sports Network  

221

NASA TV 

352

Cheddar News

354

Nat Geo WILD 

283 

Cinemáx (HD only) 

523

National Geographic   

276

Cinemax 5StarMax HD2 (HD only)

520

NBA TV 

216 

Cinemax East 

515

Newsmax 

349  

Cinemax West 

516

NewsNation  

307

Cleo TV (HD only) 

341

Next Level Sports (HD only) 

623

CMT  

327

NFL Network 

212 

CNBC   

355

OWN West

279-1

CNBC World 

357

Oxygen True Crime

251

CNN 

202 

Paramount Network 

241  

CNN En Español

419

PBS Kids     

288

CNN International  

358

POP  

273

Comedy Central  

249

Pursuit   

604

Comedy Central West HD (HD only) 

249-1 

QVC 

317 

Comedy TV (HD only)

382

QVC2  

315

Cooking Channel 

232

QVC3 

318 

Cowboy Channel 

603

ReelzChannel 

238 

Cozi TV

80

Revolt (HD only) 

384 

CTN 

376 

RFD-TV  

345

Daystar  

369

SBN 

344 

Daystar Español

369-1

Science 

284

Destination America 

286

Scientology Network (HD Only)

320

DIRECTV HD SPORTSMIX® (HD only) 

205, 600

SEC Network  

611  

DIRECTV News Mix  

71

ShopHQ 

316

Discovery  

278

Shop LC 

226

Discovery Family Channel 

294

Shorts TV 

573 

Discovery Life  

261

SHOWTIME 2® 

547 

Disney Channel (East)  

290

SHOWTIME® East   

545

Disney Channel (West) 

291

SHOWTIME EXTREME® 

549

Disney Junior 

289

SHOWTIME FAMILYZONE® HD (HD only) 

552

Disney XD 

292 

SHOWTIME® NEXT 

551

E! 

236  

SHOWTIME SHOWCASE HD (HD only) 

550 

Enlace

448 

SHOWTIME® West 

546

ESNE

456

SHOxBET®  

548

ESPN  

206

Smithsonian Channel 

570 

ESPN College Extra (HD only) (Games only) 

788-798

So Yummy

563

ESPN2  

209

SonLife Broadcasting Network

344

ESPNEWS 

207

Sportsman Channel 

605 

ESPNU 

208 

STARZ 

525 

EWTN 

370 

STARZ Cinema (HD only) 

531

FETV 

323

STARZ Comedy (HD only) 

528 

FLIX® 

556

STARZ Edge   

529

FM (HD only) 

386

STARZ ENCORE 

535

Food Network  

231

STARZ ENCORE Action 

541

Fox Business Network 

359 

STARZ ENCORE Black 

540 

Fox News Channel  

360

STARZ ENCORE Classic  

537

Free Speech TV

348 

STARZ ENCORE Family   

542

Freeform  

311

STARZ ENCORE Suspense 

539

Fox Sports 1 (FS1)   

219 

STARZ ENCORE West 

536 

Fox Sports 2 (FS2)

618

STARZ ENCORE Westerns 

538 

Fuse 

339

STARZ in Black 

530

FX  

248

STARZ Kids & Family (HD only) 

527 

FX Movie  

258

STARZ West 

526  

FXX  

259

SundanceTV 

239 

fyi 

266 

Syfy   

244  

Galavisión 

404 

Tastemade

235 

GEB America 

363 

TBN Inspire  

371

getTV

83

TBS

24

GOD TV

365

TBS West HD (HD only) 

247-1   

Golf Channel 

218 

TCM 

256

Great American Family

326

TCT Network 

377 

Grit

81

TeenNick 

303

GSN 

233 

Tennis Channel 

217 

Hallmark Channel 

312

The First

347

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (HD only)   

565

TheGrio

342

HBO Comedy HD (HD only) 

506 

The HISTORY Channel 

269

HBO East 

501 

THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ EAST  

553

HBO Family East   

507

THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ WEST 

554

HBO Family West 

508 

THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ XTRA EAST HD (HD only)  

555

HBO Latino

511 

ThrillerMax (HD only) 

522 

HBO Signature 

503 

TLC  

280

HBO West 

504  

TNT  

245

HBO Zone (HD only) 

509 

TNT West HD (HD only)  

245-1

HBO2 East 

502  

Travel Channel  

277

HBO2 West 

505 

Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) 

372 

HGTV  

229

TruTV 

246 

HITN

461

TUDN

464

HLN 

204 

TV Land   

304

Hope Channel

368 

TV One  

328

HSN 

240 

UniMás

408  

HSN 2

310

Universal Kids 

295

i24 News

343 

UNIVERSO

410

IFC 

333

Univision (Este)  

402

IMPACT

380 

UPTV  

338

INSP   

364

USA Network  

242

Investigation Discovery

285 

VH1 

335

ION Television (East) 

305

VICE 

271 

JBS

388

Victory

366

Jewelry TV 

313 

WE tv   

260

Jewish Life TV

325-1 

The Weather Channel

362 

NHK

322, 2049  

The Word Network

373  

NHL Network 

215

World Harvest Television (WHT)

 367

 

DIRECTV Via Internet Channel Guide

StarMax East HD

520

Justice Central

383

A&E

265

Lifetime  

252  

ACC Network HD

612

LMN 

253  

AccuWeather

361 

Logo  

272

ActionMAX

519

Magnolia Network 

230 

AMC  

254

MLB Network      

213

American Heroes Channel 

287

MoreMAX

517

Animal Planet 

282

MotorTrend

281  

ASPiRE

381

MTV 

331

AXS TV

340

MTV Classic  

336

BabyFirst HD

293

MTV2 

332 

BBC America   

264

Nat Geo WILD 

283 

BBC News

346

National Geographic   

276

BET 

329

NBA TV 

216 

BET HER 

330

Newsmax 

349  

Big Ten Network 

610 

NewsNation  

307

Bloomberg TV 

353 

NHL Network 

215

Boomerang 

298 

Nick Jr. 

301

Bounce- TV

82

Nickelodeon (East) 

299 

Bravo 

237 

Nicktoons 

302 

Cartoon Network East   

296

Ovation

 274

Cartoon Network West 

297 

OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) 

279  

CBS Sports Network  

221

Paramount Network 

241  

Cheddar News

354

PBS Kids     

288

Cinemáx

523

POP  

273

Cinemax East 

515

QVC 

317 

CleoTV

341

QVC2  

315

CMT  

327

QVC3 

318 

CNBC   

355

Reelz 

238 

CNBC World 

357

Revolt

384 

CNN 

202 

RFD-TV  

345

CNN En Español

419

SBN 

344 

CNNi

358

Science 

284

Comedy Central  

249

Scientology Network

320

Comedy TV (HD only)

382

SEC Network  

611  

Cooking Channel 

232

Shop LC 

226

Cozi TV

80

Shorts TV 

571

CTN 

376 

SHOWTIME 2® 

547 

C-SPAN

350

SHOWTIME®  East   

545

C-SPAN2

351

SHOWTIME EXTREME®  

549

Daystar  

369

SHOWTIME FAMILY ZONE

552

Destination America 

286

SHOWTIME®  NEXT 

551

Discovery  

278

SHOWTIME SHOWCASE

550 

Discovery Family Channel 

294

SHOxBET®   

548

Discovery Life  

261

Smithsonian Channel 

570 

Disney Channel (East)  

290

Sportsman Channel 

605 

Disney Junior 

289

STARZ 

525 

Disney XD 

292 

STARZ Cinema East

531

E! 

236  

STARZ Comedy East

528 

ESPN  

206

STARZ Edge   

529

ESPN2  

209

STARZ ENCORE

535

ESPNEWS 

207

STARZ ENCORE Action 

541

ESPNU 

208 

STARZ ENCORE Black 

540 

FanDuel TV

602

STARZ ENCORE Classic  

537

FM

386

STARZ ENCORE Family   

542

Food Network  

231

STARZ ENCORE Suspense 

539

Fox Business Network 

359 

STARZ ENCORE West 

536 

Fox News Channel  

360

STARZ ENCORE Westerns 

538 

Fox Weather

363

STARZ in Black 

530

Freeform  

311

STARZ Kids & Family

527 

Fox Sports 1 (FS1)   

219 

SundanceTV 

239 

Fox Sports 2 (FS2)

618

Syfy   

244  

Fuse 

339

Tastemade

235 

FX  

248

TBS

24

FX Movie  

258

TCM 

256

FXX  

259

TCT Network 

377 

fyi 

266 

TeenNick 

303

Galavisión 

404 

Tennis Channel 

217 

Game Show Network 

233

The First

347

getTV

83

TheGrio

342

Golf Channel 

218 

The HISTORY Channel 

269

Great American Family

326

ThrillerMax

522 

GRIT

81

TLC  

280

Hallmark Channel 

312

TNT  

245

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

565

Travel Channel  

277

HBO Comedy HD

506 

TruTV 

246 

HBO East 

501

TUDN

464

HBO Family East   

507

TV Land   

304

HBO Comedy East 

506

TV One  

328

HBO Latino

511 

UniMás

408  

HBO Signature East HD

503 

Universal Kids 

295

HBO Zone East HD 

509 

UNIVERSO

410

HBO2 East 

502  

Univision (Este)  

402

HGTV  

229

UPTV  

338

HLN 

204 

USA Network  

242

HSN 

240 

VH1 

335

IFC  

333

VICE 

271 

Investigation Discovery

285 

WE tv   

260

ION Television (East) 

305

The Weather Channel

362 

JBS

388

 

 

Jewelry TV 

72 

 

 

 

DIRECTV STREAM Channel Guide

Explore the DIRECTV STREAM channel lineup

 

 

Which Channels Come with my DIRECTV package?

To figure out which channels come with your DIRECTV package, you can view the package descriptions explore premium channels and view local networks when you’re looking for more to watch. Once you’re happy with your package, you can also tailor your DIRECTV program guide to only show you the channels available to you.

 

Get DIRECTV Now

 

Customizing Your Program Guide

Wondering how to remove channels from DIRECTV guide? By default, your DIRECTV program guide will show you all available channels, whether you subscribe to them or not. If you’d like to remove the extras so you can streamline your guide to only show available content, follow these steps.

Only Show Channels You Subscribe To:

  1. Press MENU on your remote.
  2. Scroll to Settings, then select Favorite Channels.
  3. Select Choose a List.
  4. Select Channels I Get.

Show Favorite Channels:

  1. Press MENU on your remote.
  2. Scroll to Settings, then select Favorite Channels.
  3. Select one of the two custom lists.
  4. Follow the prompts to complete your customized channel guide.

Note:  Navigation options may vary based on your receiver type. Guide info is subject to change based on programming updates by networks.

 

More Channel Options

Beyond the variety of DIRECTV packages, premium add-ons and music channels available, there are also international packages (for Satellite customers) to ensure you get all the content you want.

 

Are you planning a move? Bring your DIRECTV with you. Often with no interruption. Check out the DIRECTV Moving Guide.

 

Top Questions about DIRECTV Channels

Is Bally Sports on DIRECTV?

Yes, but the channels depend on your region. Explore the Bally Sports networks below. 

What channel is ESPN on DIRECTV?

Find all your sports content on the following ESPN channels:

  • ESPN – channel 206
  • ESPN College Extra1 (HD only) (Games only) – channel 788-798
  • ESPN Deportes – channel 466
  • ESPN2 – channel 209
  • ESPNEWS – channel 207
  • ESPNU – channel 208

What channel is CBS on DIRECTV?

CBS is a local network, so it will depend on your local area. Find channels based on your zip code here.

What channel is FOX on DIRECTV?

FOX is local network, so it will depend on your local area. Find channels based on your zip code here. Find other FOX channels:

  • Fox Business Network – channel 359
  • Fox News Channel – channel 360
  • FS1 – channel 219
  • FS2 – channel 618

What channel is NBC on DIRECTV?

NBC is local network, so it will depend on your local area. Find channels based on your zip code here. Find other NBC channels:

  • MSNBC – channel 356
  • CNBC World – channel 357

What channel is Paramount on DIRECTV?

Find Paramount Network on channel 241.

What channel is TBS on DIRECTV?

TBS is on channel 247 and TBS West HD2 (HD only) is on 247-1.

What channel is TNT on DIRECTV?

Find TNT on channel 245.

What channel is ABC on DIRECTV?

ABC is local network, so it will depend on your local area. Find channels based on your zip code here.

What channel is FOX News on DIRECTV?

Fox News Channel can be found on channel 360.

What channel is FS1 on DIRECTV?

Watch FS1 on channel 219.

What channel is USA on DIRECTV?

Find USA Network on channel 242.

What channel is Lifetime on DIRECTV?

Watch Lifetime on channel 252.

What channel is CNBC on DIRECTV?

You will find NBC World on channel 357.

What channel is CNN on DIRECTV?

Watch CNN on channel 202.

What channel is FX on DIRECTV?

Find FX on channel 248.

What channel is Hallmark on DIRECTV?

Watch the Hallmark Channel on 312.

What channel is HGTV on DIRECTV?

Find HGTV on channel 229.

What channel is NBC Sports on DIRECTV?

To determine which region NBC Sports will work for you, search here.

What channel is Yellowstone on DIRECTV?

Yellowstone is on Paramount and Peacock, and you can watch the whole series on DIRECTV. Start watching now.

 

You can get Peacock Premium for a discount with DIRECTV. Find out how

 

What channel is A&E on DIRECTV?

Find A&E on channel 265.

How do you use scores on DIRECTV?

Learn how to use some of DIRECTV’s latest sports features, including scores here.

 

Find Your Package

 