Printable DIRECTV Channel Guides
Looking for a handy DIRECTV Guide? Print or save these easy to read PDF printable channel lineups to make sure you always have your DIRECTV guide on hand.
- Printable DIRECTV Via Satellite Channel Lineup (pdf)
- Printable DIRECTV Via Internet Channel Lineup (pdf)
DIRECTV Channel Lineup
Explore a more detailed lineup here.
DIRECTV Via Satellite Channel Guide
|
A&E
|
265
|
Nick Jr.
|
301
|
ACC Network
|
612
|
Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite (East)
|
299
|
AccuWeather (HD only)
|
361
|
Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite (West)
|
300
|
ActionMAX (HD only)
|
519
|
Nicktoons
|
302
|
AMC
|
254
|
NRB
|
378
|
American Heroes Channel
|
287
|
ONCE MEXICO
|
447
|
Animal Planet
|
282
|
Outdoor Channel
|
606
|
ASPiRE (HD only)
|
381
|
Ovation
|
274
|
AXS TV (HD only)
|
340
|
OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network)
|
279
|
BabyFirst TV
|
293
|
Justice Central (HD only)
|
383
|
BBC America
|
264
|
Lifetime
|
252
|
BBC World News (HD only)
|
346
|
Living Faith Network
|
379
|
BET
|
329
|
LMN
|
253
|
BET HER
|
330
|
Logo
|
272
|
BET West HD (HD only)
|
329-1
|
Magnolia Network
|
230
|
Big Ten Network
|
610
|
MAVTV
|
214
|
Bloomberg TV
|
353
|
MLB Network
|
213
|
Boomerang
|
298
|
MoreMAX (HD only)
|
517
|
BounceTV HD
|
82
|
MotorTrend (HD only)
|
281
|
Bravo
|
237
|
MovieMAX (HD only)
|
521
|
BYUtv
|
374
|
MSNBC
|
356
|
C-SPAN
|
350
|
MTV
|
331
|
C-SPAN2
|
351
|
MTV Classic
|
336
|
Cartoon Network East
|
296
|
MTV West HD (HD only)
|
331-1
|
Cartoon Network West
|
297
|
MTV2
|
332
|
CBS Sports Network
|
221
|
NASA TV
|
352
|
Cheddar News
|
354
|
Nat Geo WILD
|
283
|
Cinemáx (HD only)
|
523
|
National Geographic
|
276
|
Cinemax 5StarMax HD2 (HD only)
|
520
|
NBA TV
|
216
|
Cinemax East
|
515
|
Newsmax
|
349
|
Cinemax West
|
516
|
NewsNation
|
307
|
Cleo TV (HD only)
|
341
|
Next Level Sports (HD only)
|
623
|
CMT
|
327
|
NFL Network
|
212
|
CNBC
|
355
|
OWN West
|
279-1
|
CNBC World
|
357
|
Oxygen True Crime
|
251
|
CNN
|
202
|
Paramount Network
|
241
|
CNN En Español
|
419
|
PBS Kids
|
288
|
CNN International
|
358
|
POP
|
273
|
Comedy Central
|
249
|
Pursuit
|
604
|
Comedy Central West HD (HD only)
|
249-1
|
QVC
|
317
|
Comedy TV (HD only)
|
382
|
QVC2
|
315
|
Cooking Channel
|
232
|
QVC3
|
318
|
Cowboy Channel
|
603
|
ReelzChannel
|
238
|
Cozi TV
|
80
|
Revolt (HD only)
|
384
|
CTN
|
376
|
RFD-TV
|
345
|
Daystar
|
369
|
SBN
|
344
|
Daystar Español
|
369-1
|
Science
|
284
|
Destination America
|
286
|
Scientology Network (HD Only)
|
320
|
DIRECTV HD SPORTSMIX® (HD only)
|
205, 600
|
SEC Network
|
611
|
DIRECTV News Mix
|
71
|
ShopHQ
|
316
|
Discovery
|
278
|
Shop LC
|
226
|
Discovery Family Channel
|
294
|
Shorts TV
|
573
|
Discovery Life
|
261
|
SHOWTIME 2®
|
547
|
Disney Channel (East)
|
290
|
SHOWTIME® East
|
545
|
Disney Channel (West)
|
291
|
SHOWTIME EXTREME®
|
549
|
Disney Junior
|
289
|
SHOWTIME FAMILYZONE® HD (HD only)
|
552
|
Disney XD
|
292
|
SHOWTIME® NEXT
|
551
|
E!
|
236
|
SHOWTIME SHOWCASE HD (HD only)
|
550
|
Enlace
|
448
|
SHOWTIME® West
|
546
|
ESNE
|
456
|
SHOxBET®
|
548
|
ESPN
|
206
|
Smithsonian Channel
|
570
|
ESPN College Extra (HD only) (Games only)
|
788-798
|
So Yummy
|
563
|
ESPN2
|
209
|
SonLife Broadcasting Network
|
344
|
ESPNEWS
|
207
|
Sportsman Channel
|
605
|
ESPNU
|
208
|
STARZ
|
525
|
EWTN
|
370
|
STARZ Cinema (HD only)
|
531
|
FETV
|
323
|
STARZ Comedy (HD only)
|
528
|
FLIX®
|
556
|
STARZ Edge
|
529
|
FM (HD only)
|
386
|
STARZ ENCORE
|
535
|
Food Network
|
231
|
STARZ ENCORE Action
|
541
|
Fox Business Network
|
359
|
STARZ ENCORE Black
|
540
|
Fox News Channel
|
360
|
STARZ ENCORE Classic
|
537
|
Free Speech TV
|
348
|
STARZ ENCORE Family
|
542
|
Freeform
|
311
|
STARZ ENCORE Suspense
|
539
|
Fox Sports 1 (FS1)
|
219
|
STARZ ENCORE West
|
536
|
Fox Sports 2 (FS2)
|
618
|
STARZ ENCORE Westerns
|
538
|
Fuse
|
339
|
STARZ in Black
|
530
|
FX
|
248
|
STARZ Kids & Family (HD only)
|
527
|
FX Movie
|
258
|
STARZ West
|
526
|
FXX
|
259
|
SundanceTV
|
239
|
fyi
|
266
|
Syfy
|
244
|
Galavisión
|
404
|
Tastemade
|
235
|
GEB America
|
363
|
TBN Inspire
|
371
|
getTV
|
83
|
TBS
|
24
|
GOD TV
|
365
|
TBS West HD (HD only)
|
247-1
|
Golf Channel
|
218
|
TCM
|
256
|
Great American Family
|
326
|
TCT Network
|
377
|
Grit
|
81
|
TeenNick
|
303
|
GSN
|
233
|
Tennis Channel
|
217
|
Hallmark Channel
|
312
|
The First
|
347
|
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (HD only)
|
565
|
TheGrio
|
342
|
HBO Comedy HD (HD only)
|
506
|
The HISTORY Channel
|
269
|
HBO East
|
501
|
THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ EAST
|
553
|
HBO Family East
|
507
|
THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ WEST
|
554
|
HBO Family West
|
508
|
THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ XTRA EAST HD (HD only)
|
555
|
HBO Latino
|
511
|
ThrillerMax (HD only)
|
522
|
HBO Signature
|
503
|
TLC
|
280
|
HBO West
|
504
|
TNT
|
245
|
HBO Zone (HD only)
|
509
|
TNT West HD (HD only)
|
245-1
|
HBO2 East
|
502
|
Travel Channel
|
277
|
HBO2 West
|
505
|
Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN)
|
372
|
HGTV
|
229
|
TruTV
|
246
|
HITN
|
461
|
TUDN
|
464
|
HLN
|
204
|
TV Land
|
304
|
Hope Channel
|
368
|
TV One
|
328
|
HSN
|
240
|
UniMás
|
408
|
HSN 2
|
310
|
Universal Kids
|
295
|
i24 News
|
343
|
UNIVERSO
|
410
|
IFC
|
333
|
Univision (Este)
|
402
|
IMPACT
|
380
|
UPTV
|
338
|
INSP
|
364
|
USA Network
|
242
|
Investigation Discovery
|
285
|
VH1
|
335
|
ION Television (East)
|
305
|
VICE
|
271
|
JBS
|
388
|
Victory
|
366
|
Jewelry TV
|
313
|
WE tv
|
260
|
Jewish Life TV
|
325-1
|
The Weather Channel
|
362
|
NHK
|
322, 2049
|
The Word Network
|
373
|
NHL Network
|
215
|
World Harvest Television (WHT)
|
367
|
|
Jewelry TV
|
72
|
|
DIRECTV STREAM Channel Guide
Explore the DIRECTV STREAM channel lineup.
Which Channels Come with my DIRECTV package?
To figure out which channels come with your DIRECTV package, you can view the package descriptions explore premium channels and view local networks when you’re looking for more to watch. Once you’re happy with your package, you can also tailor your DIRECTV program guide to only show you the channels available to you.
Customizing Your Program Guide
Wondering how to remove channels from DIRECTV guide? By default, your DIRECTV program guide will show you all available channels, whether you subscribe to them or not. If you’d like to remove the extras so you can streamline your guide to only show available content, follow these steps.
Only Show Channels You Subscribe To:
- Press MENU on your remote.
- Scroll to Settings, then select Favorite Channels.
- Select Choose a List.
- Select Channels I Get.
Show Favorite Channels:
- Press MENU on your remote.
- Scroll to Settings, then select Favorite Channels.
- Select one of the two custom lists.
- Follow the prompts to complete your customized channel guide.
Note: Navigation options may vary based on your receiver type. Guide info is subject to change based on programming updates by networks.
More Channel Options
Beyond the variety of DIRECTV packages, premium add-ons and music channels available, there are also international packages (for Satellite customers) to ensure you get all the content you want.
- Premium Channels
- Add Ons
- Spanish-Language Package
- Brazilian, Chinese, Filipino, Korean, Russian, and Vietnamese packages
- Music Choice
Are you planning a move? Bring your DIRECTV with you. Often with no interruption. Check out the DIRECTV Moving Guide.
Top Questions about DIRECTV Channels
Is Bally Sports on DIRECTV?
Yes, but the channels depend on your region. Explore the Bally Sports networks below.
- Bally Sports Arizona
- Bally Sports Detroit
- Bally Sports Florida
- Bally Sports Great Lakes
- Bally Sports Indiana
- Bally Sports Kansas City
- Bally Sports Midwest
- Bally Sports New Orleans
- Bally Sports North
- Bally Sports Ohio
- Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Bally Sports San Diego
- Bally Sports SoCal
- Bally Sports South
- Bally Sports Southeast
- Bally Sports Southwest
- Bally Sports Sun
- Bally Sports West
- Bally Sports Wisconsin
What channel is ESPN on DIRECTV?
Find all your sports content on the following ESPN channels:
- ESPN – channel 206
- ESPN College Extra1 (HD only) (Games only) – channel 788-798
- ESPN Deportes – channel 466
- ESPN2 – channel 209
- ESPNEWS – channel 207
- ESPNU – channel 208
What channel is CBS on DIRECTV?
CBS is a local network, so it will depend on your local area. Find channels based on your zip code here.
What channel is FOX on DIRECTV?
FOX is local network, so it will depend on your local area. Find channels based on your zip code here. Find other FOX channels:
- Fox Business Network – channel 359
- Fox News Channel – channel 360
- FS1 – channel 219
- FS2 – channel 618
What channel is NBC on DIRECTV?
NBC is local network, so it will depend on your local area. Find channels based on your zip code here. Find other NBC channels:
- MSNBC – channel 356
- CNBC World – channel 357
What channel is Paramount on DIRECTV?
Find Paramount Network on channel 241.
What channel is TBS on DIRECTV?
TBS is on channel 247 and TBS West HD2 (HD only) is on 247-1.
What channel is TNT on DIRECTV?
Find TNT on channel 245.
What channel is ABC on DIRECTV?
ABC is local network, so it will depend on your local area. Find channels based on your zip code here.
What channel is FOX News on DIRECTV?
Fox News Channel can be found on channel 360.
What channel is FS1 on DIRECTV?
Watch FS1 on channel 219.
What channel is USA on DIRECTV?
Find USA Network on channel 242.
What channel is Lifetime on DIRECTV?
Watch Lifetime on channel 252.
What channel is CNBC on DIRECTV?
You will find NBC World on channel 357.
What channel is CNN on DIRECTV?
Watch CNN on channel 202.
What channel is FX on DIRECTV?
Find FX on channel 248.
What channel is Hallmark on DIRECTV?
Watch the Hallmark Channel on 312.
What channel is HGTV on DIRECTV?
Find HGTV on channel 229.
What channel is NBC Sports on DIRECTV?
To determine which region NBC Sports will work for you, search here.
- NBC Sports Bay Area – channel 696
- NBC Sports Boston – 630
- NBC Sports California – 698
- NBC Sports Chicago – 665
- NBC Sports Washington – 642
What channel is Yellowstone on DIRECTV?
Yellowstone is on Paramount and Peacock, and you can watch the whole series on DIRECTV. Start watching now.
You can get Peacock Premium for a discount with DIRECTV. Find out how.
What channel is A&E on DIRECTV?
Find A&E on channel 265.
How do you use scores on DIRECTV?
Learn how to use some of DIRECTV’s latest sports features, including scores here.