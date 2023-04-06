Wondering what is on TV tonight? With DIRECTV there is so many great channels where you can find your favorite shows or discover something new. But it helps if you know where to look. With DIRECTV, you can always rely on your program guide to find channels and content, but sometimes you want to see it all at once. Find your full channel lineups, printable channel guides and more, all right here.

Printable DIRECTV Channel Guides

Looking for a handy DIRECTV Guide? Print or save these easy to read PDF printable channel lineups to make sure you always have your DIRECTV guide on hand.

DIRECTV Channel Lineup

DIRECTV Via Satellite Channel Guide

A&E 265 Nick Jr. 301 ACC Network 612 Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite (East) 299 AccuWeather (HD only) 361 Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite (West) 300 ActionMAX (HD only) 519 Nicktoons 302 AMC 254 NRB 378 American Heroes Channel 287 ONCE MEXICO 447 Animal Planet 282 Outdoor Channel 606 ASPiRE (HD only) 381 Ovation 274 AXS TV (HD only) 340 OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) 279 BabyFirst TV 293 Justice Central (HD only) 383 BBC America 264 Lifetime 252 BBC World News (HD only) 346 Living Faith Network 379 BET 329 LMN 253 BET HER 330 Logo 272 BET West HD (HD only) 329-1 Magnolia Network 230 Big Ten Network 610 MAVTV 214 Bloomberg TV 353 MLB Network 213 Boomerang 298 MoreMAX (HD only) 517 BounceTV HD 82 MotorTrend (HD only) 281 Bravo 237 MovieMAX (HD only) 521 BYUtv 374 MSNBC 356 C-SPAN 350 MTV 331 C-SPAN2 351 MTV Classic 336 Cartoon Network East 296 MTV West HD (HD only) 331-1 Cartoon Network West 297 MTV2 332 CBS Sports Network 221 NASA TV 352 Cheddar News 354 Nat Geo WILD 283 Cinemáx (HD only) 523 National Geographic 276 Cinemax 5StarMax HD2 (HD only) 520 NBA TV 216 Cinemax East 515 Newsmax 349 Cinemax West 516 NewsNation 307 Cleo TV (HD only) 341 Next Level Sports (HD only) 623 CMT 327 NFL Network 212 CNBC 355 OWN West 279-1 CNBC World 357 Oxygen True Crime 251 CNN 202 Paramount Network 241 CNN En Español 419 PBS Kids 288 CNN International 358 POP 273 Comedy Central 249 Pursuit 604 Comedy Central West HD (HD only) 249-1 QVC 317 Comedy TV (HD only) 382 QVC2 315 Cooking Channel 232 QVC3 318 Cowboy Channel 603 ReelzChannel 238 Cozi TV 80 Revolt (HD only) 384 CTN 376 RFD-TV 345 Daystar 369 SBN 344 Daystar Español 369-1 Science 284 Destination America 286 Scientology Network (HD Only) 320 DIRECTV HD SPORTSMIX® (HD only) 205, 600 SEC Network 611 DIRECTV News Mix 71 ShopHQ 316 Discovery 278 Shop LC 226 Discovery Family Channel 294 Shorts TV 573 Discovery Life 261 SHOWTIME 2® 547 Disney Channel (East) 290 SHOWTIME® East 545 Disney Channel (West) 291 SHOWTIME EXTREME® 549 Disney Junior 289 SHOWTIME FAMILYZONE® HD (HD only) 552 Disney XD 292 SHOWTIME® NEXT 551 E! 236 SHOWTIME SHOWCASE HD (HD only) 550 Enlace 448 SHOWTIME® West 546 ESNE 456 SHOxBET® 548 ESPN 206 Smithsonian Channel 570 ESPN College Extra (HD only) (Games only) 788-798 So Yummy 563 ESPN2 209 SonLife Broadcasting Network 344 ESPNEWS 207 Sportsman Channel 605 ESPNU 208 STARZ 525 EWTN 370 STARZ Cinema (HD only) 531 FETV 323 STARZ Comedy (HD only) 528 FLIX® 556 STARZ Edge 529 FM (HD only) 386 STARZ ENCORE 535 Food Network 231 STARZ ENCORE Action 541 Fox Business Network 359 STARZ ENCORE Black 540 Fox News Channel 360 STARZ ENCORE Classic 537 Free Speech TV 348 STARZ ENCORE Family 542 Freeform 311 STARZ ENCORE Suspense 539 Fox Sports 1 (FS1) 219 STARZ ENCORE West 536 Fox Sports 2 (FS2) 618 STARZ ENCORE Westerns 538 Fuse 339 STARZ in Black 530 FX 248 STARZ Kids & Family (HD only) 527 FX Movie 258 STARZ West 526 FXX 259 SundanceTV 239 fyi 266 Syfy 244 Galavisión 404 Tastemade 235 GEB America 363 TBN Inspire 371 getTV 83 TBS 24 GOD TV 365 TBS West HD (HD only) 247-1 Golf Channel 218 TCM 256 Great American Family 326 TCT Network 377 Grit 81 TeenNick 303 GSN 233 Tennis Channel 217 Hallmark Channel 312 The First 347 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (HD only) 565 TheGrio 342 HBO Comedy HD (HD only) 506 The HISTORY Channel 269 HBO East 501 THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ EAST 553 HBO Family East 507 THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ WEST 554 HBO Family West 508 THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ XTRA EAST HD (HD only) 555 HBO Latino 511 ThrillerMax (HD only) 522 HBO Signature 503 TLC 280 HBO West 504 TNT 245 HBO Zone (HD only) 509 TNT West HD (HD only) 245-1 HBO2 East 502 Travel Channel 277 HBO2 West 505 Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) 372 HGTV 229 TruTV 246 HITN 461 TUDN 464 HLN 204 TV Land 304 Hope Channel 368 TV One 328 HSN 240 UniMás 408 HSN 2 310 Universal Kids 295 i24 News 343 UNIVERSO 410 IFC 333 Univision (Este) 402 IMPACT 380 UPTV 338 INSP 364 USA Network 242 Investigation Discovery 285 VH1 335 ION Television (East) 305 VICE 271 JBS 388 Victory 366 Jewelry TV 313 WE tv 260 Jewish Life TV 325-1 The Weather Channel 362 NHK 322, 2049 The Word Network 373 NHL Network 215 World Harvest Television (WHT) 367

DIRECTV Via Internet Channel Guide

StarMax East HD 520 Justice Central 383 A&E 265 Lifetime 252 ACC Network HD 612 LMN 253 AccuWeather 361 Logo 272 ActionMAX 519 Magnolia Network 230 AMC 254 MLB Network 213 American Heroes Channel 287 MoreMAX 517 Animal Planet 282 MotorTrend 281 ASPiRE 381 MTV 331 AXS TV 340 MTV Classic 336 BabyFirst HD 293 MTV2 332 BBC America 264 Nat Geo WILD 283 BBC News 346 National Geographic 276 BET 329 NBA TV 216 BET HER 330 Newsmax 349 Big Ten Network 610 NewsNation 307 Bloomberg TV 353 NHL Network 215 Boomerang 298 Nick Jr. 301 Bounce- TV 82 Nickelodeon (East) 299 Bravo 237 Nicktoons 302 Cartoon Network East 296 Ovation 274 Cartoon Network West 297 OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) 279 CBS Sports Network 221 Paramount Network 241 Cheddar News 354 PBS Kids 288 Cinemáx 523 POP 273 Cinemax East 515 QVC 317 CleoTV 341 QVC2 315 CMT 327 QVC3 318 CNBC 355 Reelz 238 CNBC World 357 Revolt 384 CNN 202 RFD-TV 345 CNN En Español 419 SBN 344 CNNi 358 Science 284 Comedy Central 249 Scientology Network 320 Comedy TV (HD only) 382 SEC Network 611 Cooking Channel 232 Shop LC 226 Cozi TV 80 Shorts TV 571 CTN 376 SHOWTIME 2® 547 C-SPAN 350 SHOWTIME® East 545 C-SPAN2 351 SHOWTIME EXTREME® 549 Daystar 369 SHOWTIME FAMILY ZONE 552 Destination America 286 SHOWTIME® NEXT 551 Discovery 278 SHOWTIME SHOWCASE 550 Discovery Family Channel 294 SHOxBET® 548 Discovery Life 261 Smithsonian Channel 570 Disney Channel (East) 290 Sportsman Channel 605 Disney Junior 289 STARZ 525 Disney XD 292 STARZ Cinema East 531 E! 236 STARZ Comedy East 528 ESPN 206 STARZ Edge 529 ESPN2 209 STARZ ENCORE 535 ESPNEWS 207 STARZ ENCORE Action 541 ESPNU 208 STARZ ENCORE Black 540 FanDuel TV 602 STARZ ENCORE Classic 537 FM 386 STARZ ENCORE Family 542 Food Network 231 STARZ ENCORE Suspense 539 Fox Business Network 359 STARZ ENCORE West 536 Fox News Channel 360 STARZ ENCORE Westerns 538 Fox Weather 363 STARZ in Black 530 Freeform 311 STARZ Kids & Family 527 Fox Sports 1 (FS1) 219 SundanceTV 239 Fox Sports 2 (FS2) 618 Syfy 244 Fuse 339 Tastemade 235 FX 248 TBS 24 FX Movie 258 TCM 256 FXX 259 TCT Network 377 fyi 266 TeenNick 303 Galavisión 404 Tennis Channel 217 Game Show Network 233 The First 347 getTV 83 TheGrio 342 Golf Channel 218 The HISTORY Channel 269 Great American Family 326 ThrillerMax 522 GRIT 81 TLC 280 Hallmark Channel 312 TNT 245 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries 565 Travel Channel 277 HBO Comedy HD 506 TruTV 246 HBO East 501 TUDN 464 HBO Family East 507 TV Land 304 HBO Comedy East 506 TV One 328 HBO Latino 511 UniMás 408 HBO Signature East HD 503 Universal Kids 295 HBO Zone East HD 509 UNIVERSO 410 HBO2 East 502 Univision (Este) 402 HGTV 229 UPTV 338 HLN 204 USA Network 242 HSN 240 VH1 335 IFC 333 VICE 271 Investigation Discovery 285 WE tv 260 ION Television (East) 305 The Weather Channel 362 JBS 388 Jewelry TV 72

DIRECTV STREAM Channel Guide

Which Channels Come with my DIRECTV package?

To figure out which channels come with your DIRECTV package, you can view the package descriptions explore premium channels and view local networks when you’re looking for more to watch. Once you’re happy with your package, you can also tailor your DIRECTV program guide to only show you the channels available to you.

Customizing Your Program Guide

Wondering how to remove channels from DIRECTV guide? By default, your DIRECTV program guide will show you all available channels, whether you subscribe to them or not. If you’d like to remove the extras so you can streamline your guide to only show available content, follow these steps.

Only Show Channels You Subscribe To:

Press MENU on your remote. Scroll to Settings, then select Favorite Channels. Select Choose a List. Select Channels I Get.

Show Favorite Channels:

Press MENU on your remote. Scroll to Settings, then select Favorite Channels. Select one of the two custom lists. Follow the prompts to complete your customized channel guide.

Note: Navigation options may vary based on your receiver type. Guide info is subject to change based on programming updates by networks.

More Channel Options

Beyond the variety of DIRECTV packages, premium add-ons and music channels available, there are also international packages (for Satellite customers) to ensure you get all the content you want.

Top Questions about DIRECTV Channels

Is Bally Sports on DIRECTV?

Yes, but the channels depend on your region. Explore the Bally Sports networks below.

What channel is ESPN on DIRECTV?

Find all your sports content on the following ESPN channels:

ESPN – channel 206

ESPN College Extra1 (HD only) (Games only) – channel 788-798

ESPN Deportes – channel 466

ESPN2 – channel 209

ESPNEWS – channel 207

ESPNU – channel 208

What channel is CBS on DIRECTV?

CBS is a local network, so it will depend on your local area. Find channels based on your zip code here.

What channel is FOX on DIRECTV?

FOX is local network, so it will depend on your local area. Find channels based on your zip code here. Find other FOX channels:

Fox Business Network – channel 359

Fox News Channel – channel 360

FS1 – channel 219

FS2 – channel 618

What channel is NBC on DIRECTV?

NBC is local network, so it will depend on your local area. Find channels based on your zip code here. Find other NBC channels:

MSNBC – channel 356

CNBC World – channel 357

What channel is Paramount on DIRECTV?

Find Paramount Network on channel 241.

What channel is TBS on DIRECTV?

TBS is on channel 247 and TBS West HD2 (HD only) is on 247-1.

What channel is TNT on DIRECTV?

Find TNT on channel 245.

What channel is ABC on DIRECTV?

ABC is local network, so it will depend on your local area. Find channels based on your zip code here.

What channel is FOX News on DIRECTV?

Fox News Channel can be found on channel 360.

What channel is FS1 on DIRECTV?

Watch FS1 on channel 219.

What channel is USA on DIRECTV?

Find USA Network on channel 242.

What channel is Lifetime on DIRECTV?

Watch Lifetime on channel 252.

What channel is CNBC on DIRECTV?

You will find NBC World on channel 357.

What channel is CNN on DIRECTV?

Watch CNN on channel 202.

What channel is FX on DIRECTV?

Find FX on channel 248.

What channel is Hallmark on DIRECTV?

Watch the Hallmark Channel on 312.

What channel is HGTV on DIRECTV?

Find HGTV on channel 229.

What channel is NBC Sports on DIRECTV?

To determine which region NBC Sports will work for you, search here.

What channel is Yellowstone on DIRECTV?

Yellowstone is on Paramount and Peacock, and you can watch the whole series on DIRECTV. Start watching now.

You can get Peacock Premium for a discount with DIRECTV. Find out how.

What channel is A&E on DIRECTV?

Find A&E on channel 265.

How do you use scores on DIRECTV?

Learn how to use some of DIRECTV’s latest sports features, including scores here.