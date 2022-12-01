Featuring surprising human stories, eye-opening documentaries and bold originals, the subscription streaming service, discovery+ is now available to DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM customers. That means shows from networks like Animal Planet, A&E, Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, The HISTORY Channel, ID, Magnolia Network, OWN, TLC and Travel Channel will be available alongside a robust offering of original titles from discovery+.

discovery+ Shows to Get Excited About

Whether you want to embrace the season with holiday-focused entertainment or transport to warmer destinations, there are tons of exciting original shows that can only be found on discovery+. Start exploring to find your next favorite.

‘House of Hammer’

Move over House of the Dragon, it’s a new scandalous family’s turn in the limelight. House of Hammer scours five generations of deceit, debauchery and…cannibalism to bring long-buried secrets to the surface.

‘A Christmas Open House’

Watch as a romantic relationship develops between Melissa Norwood (Katie Stevens), an Atlanta property stager, and her high school crush, David Phelps (Victor Rasuk), as they join forces to sell Melissa’s recently married mom’s Georgia home.

‘Trixie Motel’

We follow along as Rupaul’s Drag Race All-Stars winner Trixie renovates and opens her very own motel in Palm Springs, called Trixie Motel. We see the ins and outs of the renovation and rejoice in celebrity cameos each week.

‘90 Day: The Single Life’

This docu-series follows 90 Day Fiancé favorites as they look for love again while attempting to let go of baggage from their past.

‘One Delicious Christmas’

When Abby Richmond (Vanessa Marano) inherits Haven Restaurant and Inn in Vermont, she must do everything she can to keep the business going while attempting to keep up her personal life. The film also stars Kathy Maloney, Alex Mallari Jr. and Food Network star Bobby Flay as top food critic Tom Kingsley.

‘Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines’

Joanna Gaines shares her favorite recipes and the family traditions that coincide on her weekly cooking show.

‘Conjuring Kesha’

Superstar Kesha shares her paranormal affinity with the world on Conjuring Kesha where she takes her friends on the road to visit historic (and haunted) hotels in hopes of channeling the ghosts that reside within.

‘Love in Paradise’

With a tropical backdrop, we see new relationships foster and true love blossom on the beautiful beaches of the Caribbean. Brought to us by the producers of 90 Day Fiancé, we get a warm look at holiday flings, one-night stands and online dating wins and losses.

‘Hungry for Answers’

Much of America’s culinary history is rooted in Black culture, but this legacy is often whitewashed. With the Caroline Randall Williams we get a complete history of American cuisine from the lens of modern African Americans.

‘The Bond’

The bond between animals and humans are not as wild as we may think. The Bond gives us an intimate view of how animals have adapted to the modern world and learned how to live alongside human companions out of necessity.

Get discovery+ with your DIRECTV subscription. Terms apply.

