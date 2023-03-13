When you can’t be at the game, bring the game to you with NBC Sports Chicago. Formerly Comcast SportsNet Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago is home to live game coverage of the Bulls, White Sox and Blackhawks.

NBC Sports Chicago is also home to in-depth coverage of all your favorite professional and collegiate teams — from the Bears and Cubs to Northern Illinois and Loyola Chicago.

What to Watch on NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago offers more than just Bulls, White Sox and Blackhawks games. With an extensive programming lineup that includes pre- and post-game coverage and daily sports talk shows such as Football Night in Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago keeps you in the know on the latest news, signings, trades and rumors for all of Chicagoland’s professional teams, including the Bears and Cubs.

NBC Sports Chicago also has you covered for college sports, providing live game coverage or programming for a variety of Midwest schools, including:

Northern Illinois

Illinois State

Loyola Chicago

Illinois-Chicago

Notre Dame

How Can I Watch NBC Sports Chicago?

NBC Sports Chicago comes standard for those in the network’s coverage area with a DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM CHOICE™ or above programming package.

Live outside the coverage area? Get NBC Sports Chicago by signing up for the DIRECTV SPORTS PACK, which gives you access to more than 40 national and regional sports networks. Blackout restrictions may apply for live game coverage for out-of-area subscribers. Also, note that not all regional sports networks are available in all areas.

NFL. NBA. MLB. NHL. No matter your favorite league or team, DIRECTV Sports puts you in the game. Consult DIRECTV’s sports schedules to find out when and how to watch your home team.

What Channel Is NBC Sports Chicago on DIRECTV?

Tune in to NBC Sports Chicago on channel 665 on DIRECTV.

Stream the NBC Sports Chicago Channel With DIRECTV

Take the Bulls, White Sox and Blackhawks with you wherever you are with DIRECTV. NBC Sports Chicago is available to those in the network’s coverage area with a CHOICE™, ULTIMATE or PREMIER™ programming package. All you need is a connected smart device to access all the latest NBC Sports Chicago live game coverage and sports talk programming.

Live stream NBC Sports Chicago on the DIRECTV website or by logging into the DIRECTV app using your smartphone or tablet. And for even more action from your favorite sports teams and leagues, check out DIRECTV’s Sports & Live Events guide.

FAQs

What Channel Is NBC Sports Chicago?

You can find NBC Sports Chicago on channel 665 on DIRECTV.

How Can I Watch NBC Sports Chicago?

The best way to watch NBC Sports Chicago is on DIRECTV. If you’re in the regional sports network’s coverage area, it’s as easy as subscribing to a CHOICE™ or above programming package.

If you’re outside the coverage area, DIRECTV’s SPORTS PACK is your best bet. Note that blackout restrictions may apply for live game coverage and not all regional sports networks are available in all areas.

Does DIRECTV Have NBC Sports Chicago?

Yes, DIRECTV does carry NBC Sports Chicago. It’s part of the CHOICE™, ULTIMATE and PREMIER™ programming packages. Tune in to NBC Sports Chicago on channel 665.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."