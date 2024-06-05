DIRECTV support icon

WNBA Games Today: 2024 Season Games, Previews & How to Watch

WNBA Games Today: 2024 Season Games, Previews & How to Watch
Basketball fans rejoice: the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBA) is in full swing, offering us plenty of exhilarating basketball matchups throughout the summer!

Wondering when your favorite team is playing and how to watch? Keep an eye on this page throughout the season for all the information you need to catch key games, plus previews of the most-hyped matchups of the day!

WNBA Games Today

Wednesday, June 5

Las Vegas at Dallas Wings – 8:00 PM – NBA TV
The Las Vegas Aces (4-2, 67% win, 86.5 avg points for, 80.7 avg points against) head to Texas to battle the Dallas Wings (3-4, 43% win, 82.6 avg points for, 83 avg points against) in what promises to be a competitive clash. Despite a recent -1 streak, the seasoned Aces will look to leverage their stronger offense and defense statistics against the Wings. On the other side, the Dallas Wings aim to protect their home court and improve their early season record.

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks  – 10:00 PM – NBA TV 
The Minnesota Lynx, with a strong 6-2 record and riding a two-game winning streak, travel to face the Los Angeles Sparks, who have struggled early this season with a 2-6 record. The Lynx, boasting an impressive average of 86.4 points per game, will look to capitalize on their offensive strengths against the Sparks, who allow 82.9 points per game on average. The Sparks, aiming to turn their season around, will need to bolster their defense to contend with the Lynx’s high-scoring lineup.

Where to Watch WNBA Games

Don’t miss a single triple-double, free throw, or logo-3. Here’s a few ways to watch WNBA games live on TV and catch every amazing WNBA moment throughout the 2024 season:

