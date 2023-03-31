Attention all Capitals, Wizards, Commanders and Nationals fans! Cheer on your favorite teams and catch all the action from the field, court and rink with NBC Sports Washington on DIRECTV.

If you’re a die-hard fan or just a casual viewer, NBC Sports Washington has got you covered with the latest games, highlights and expert analysis from the nation’s capital.

Don’t miss a single second of play time — Choose the best package for watching your favorite teams.

How to Watch NBC Sports Washington

Catching all the action from the District of Champions is easier than ever. Subscribers within the coverage area can watch NBC Sports Washington with a DIRECTV CHOICE™ or higher package.

Fans outside the coverage area can still catch all the games with a subscription to the DIRECTV SPORTS PACK™, though blackout restrictions may still apply for live game coverage.

Whether you’re rooting for the Capitals’ power play, the Wizards’ fast breaks, the Commanders’ crushing defense or the Nationals’ home runs — DIRECTV is the ultimate destination for sports fans.

NBC Sports Washington Schedule

To ensure you never miss a pitch, snap or jump ball on NBC Sports Washington, make sure to check your local channel listings.

For even more sports coverage, check DIRECTV’s sports schedules. With local games and national coverage, DIRECTV INSIDER™ is your ticket to keep up with your favorite teams and players whether you’re at home or on the go.

Putting you in control of the action, DIRECTV is the ultimate source for watching NBC Washington sports live. Cheer on the Capitals, Wizards, Commanders and Nationals all season long from the opening tip-off to the final buzzer.

NBC Sports Washington Live Stream

Not gonna make it home in time for the big game? Not a problem! DIRECTV makes it easy to keep up with your favorite teams and catch the games on the go.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you can access all the action and drama from around the league on your favorite device and watch live Washington sports from anywhere.

Experience the most high-definition sports with DIRECTV and NBC Sports Washington and cheer on your teams like never before!

Get More Sports With DIRECTV

DIRECTV is the nation’s leader in sports. With unparalleled access to all the must-watch games, pregame coverage and expert analysis, DIRECTV brings all of the action from around the country to your living room.

Whether you’re rooting for the Wizards’ next three-pointer, the Commanders’ next touchdown or the Nationals’ homerun, DIRECTV and NBC Sports Washington are the ultimate destination for local sports fans.

Don’t miss a moment of the action — sign up for DIRECTV today!

FAQs

What channel is Washington NBC Sports?

You can watch the NBC Sports Washington Channel on channel 642.

Can I buy NBC Sports Washington?

NBC Sports Washington is available to fans in the NBC Sports Washington coverage area with a subscription to a DIRECTV CHOICE™ or higher package. For access to the channel out of the coverage area, sign up for DIRECTV SPORTS PACK™ and stream live Washington sports to your favorite devices, wherever you are.

