Top 10 Most Watched Comedy Shows on DIRECTV

Looking for a good laugh? Well, look no further. This list has the 10 most watched comedy television series watched by DIRECTV customers this month.

Each month, this list will be updated so comedy TV fans can stay up to date on what to stream at home right now.

TOP 10 COMEDIES TO WATCH

Below is your go-to list of the funniest comedy shows to watch on TV right now. Whether you’re looking for a single episode to pass the time or want to binge a whole series, you can’t go wrong.

1. ‘The Big Bang Theory’

↑1 vs. Prior Month

Physicists and best friends Leonard and Sheldon learn about the social aspects of life through their relationships with the free-spirited beauty who moves in next door.

2. ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’

↑4 vs. Prior Month

Ray Barone is a successful sportswriter and family man who deals with a brother and parents, who happen to live across the street.

3. ‘Ghosts UK’

↑51 vs. Prior Month

When a cash-strapped young couple inherit a grand country house, they are shocked to discover it is both falling apart and full of the ghosts of former residents.

4. ‘Friends’

↓3 vs. Prior Month

Three young men and three young women live in the same apartment complex and face life and love in New York – they’re not above sticking their noses into one another’s businesses, which leads the main characters to a serious or comedic conundrum.

5. ‘Young Sheldon’

↑6 vs. Prior Month

Eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.

6. ‘The Office US’

↑6 vs. Prior Month

Following the interactions of office employees at paper company Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton, Pa., branch.

7. ‘Ghosts US’

↑66 vs. Prior Month

A couple decides to convert a huge run-down country estate they inherited into a bed and breakfast – only to find it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents.

8. ‘Castle’

↑9 vs. Prior Month

Bored with his success, celebrated mystery novelist Rick Castle teams with NYPD Detective Kate Beckett to help solve crimes.

9. ‘Modern Family’

↓2 vs. Prior Month

Told from the perspective of an unseen documentary filmmaker, the series offers an honest, often-hilarious perspective of a diverse clan that bridges cultural and generational gaps.

10. ‘The King of Queens’

↓2 vs. Prior Month

Doug Heffernan shares a house with his wife and father-in-law.

And there you have it: the top 10 most watched comedy shows on DIRECTV. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best TV content DIRECTV customers are watching right now.

