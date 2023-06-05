Have you always wanted to get your favorite AMC and BBC America shows on demand? Or the latest critically acclaimed independent films from IFC? Now you can access all this and more through DIRECTV with AMC network’s new premium streaming bundle, AMC+.

WHAT IS AMC+?

AMC+ is an ad-free streaming service including the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC and Sundance TV, with full access to the top horror shows with Shudder, captivating drama and true crime with Sundance Now, and new movies with IFC Films Unlimited.

What this really means is thousands of hours of incredible award-winning content on demand, all in one place. You’ll get all this plus new shows and movies added every week, plus you will also save $2 off your DIRECTV bill when you subscribe to AMC+.

HOW TO WATCH AMC+

AMC+ is available as an add-on package through DIRECTV. Just log in to your account online and add it to your plan, or search your On Demand menu for AMC+.

You’ll have instant access to all your favorite shows to watch live or on demand when you’re signed into your account through an internet-connected HD-DVR,online and the DIRECTV app. Remember that content may vary by territory.

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH ON AMC+

Here are four of the top TV shows on AMC+ to give you a taste of the wide-ranging content they have to offer.

‘THE WALKING DEAD’

The American horror series is no doubt one of the best zombie shows out there. And AMC+ has its own dedicated network to the show, so you’ll have 24/7 access to The Walking Dead‘s past seasons and The Walking Dead Universe with instant access to all of the show’s spinoffs such as Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond).

There has never been a better time to get on board, as the franchise expands this year with The Walking Dead: Dead City coming out in 2023. Based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, the gritty drama has been on our screens for over a decade, and led the way for the zombie apocalypse genre.

It follows a group of survivors in America who travel in search of security, balancing brutal interpersonal conflicts with the deadly walkers that roam the country.

Check out The Walking Dead: Dead City trailer to get excited for the new spin-off!

‘LUCKY HANK’

For fans of Better Call Saul, another great show available to watch on AMC, Lucky Hank is a new black comedy starring Bob Odenkirk as Professor “Hank” Devereaux Jr.

Hank is the unlikely chairman of an English department at an underfunded college who becomes increasingly unhinged navigating a mid-life crisis among the chaos of personal and academic life.

‘HAPPY VALLEY’

The gripping British crime drama set in a small Yorkshire town has received widespread critical acclaim and should be on anyone’s watch list who is a fan of the genre. The show follows Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire), a determined police sergeant who is tasked with investigating a series of violent crimes, but along the way she must confront her own demons, including the tragic death of her daughter.

Happy Valley‘s third and final season will be available on AMC+ starting in May.

‘MAD MEN’

Considered one of the greatest shows of all time, Mad Men first aired on AMC over 15 years ago and has received critical acclaim and numerous awards for its writing, acting and production values. It’s set in an advertising agency in the 60s, but really it is a show about so much more, illustrating the complexity of human identity and relationships. All with the backdrop of amazing 1960s style.

READY TO WATCH AMC+ WITH DIRECTV?

For those who don’t have a DIRECTV subscription yet, choose from one of DIRECTV’s TV packages tailored to you and add the AMC+ package at the same time.

