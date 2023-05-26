When you love watching sports, seeing the action live in the ballpark, stadium or arena is the best. But when you’re watching from the comfort of your home, why not enjoy the clearest picture possible so you see every pitch, goal, throw and kick. That’s where 4K comes in and makes you feel like you’re right there.

What Is 4K TV?

With 4K on DIRECTV, you’ll enjoy incredible output quality, and your watch experience will come through in crisp detail and clarity that leaves HD in the dust. Even better, watching your favorite sports in the sharp details and rich colors of 4K and 4K HDR gives you an immersive home-viewing experience, putting you in the stands even when you’re on the couch.

What Upcoming Sporting Events Will Be in 4K?

There are 4K sports on DIRECTV nearly every day. Explore some of the events that are will be broadcast in 4K this month.

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – June 2 at 9 p.m. ET

Forget cross town rivalries, this cross-country match up will pit some of baseball’s most raucous fans head-to-head. The Yankees will be traveling to the Dodgers‘ home base

Catch this storied rivalry with SPECTRUM on Ch.105 with your CHOICE+ package.

Roland Garros (French Open) – June 7-10

Everyone’s favorite red clay tennis event is back. Roland Garros (French Open) will boast 4K coverage of one women’s and one men’s semifinal and both men’s and women’s tournament final produced by NBC Sports.

Explore the French Open Watch Guide.

NASCAR: Cup Series Sonoma – June 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Start your engines for the Sonoma Cup Series on June 11. The 4K coverage of this NASCAR event will bring you even closer to the action.

Get on your marks for the FOX broadcast on Ch. 106.

New Orleans Breakers vs. Houston Gamblers – June 18 at 4 p.m. ET

Watch US Football League matchup of the Breakers vs. the Gamblers in 4K on Sunday, June 18 starting at 4 p.m. ET.

Check the 4K broadcast from FS1 on Ch. 106.

Miami Marlins vs. Boston Red Sox – June 27 at 6 p.m. ET

Catch every hit, catch and dive when you watch the full game, including pregame to postgame shows, in dazzling 4K.

Tune in on NESN on Ch. 105.

Get More 4K with DIRECTV

DIRECTV has the most live sports in 4K and new and upgrading customers can get 4K included for free. As the industry leader in 4K content, DIRECTV recently delivered enhanced mosaic coverage of the Masters, U.S. Open and Roland-Garros (French Open) tennis tournament alongside additional interactive features.

Why wait? Get your 4K Ultra HD service by calling 1-866-257-7817.

For more on the sports you love, including event guides, season schedules, and exclusive content, check out our sports hub. Already a DIRECTV customer? Jump right in!

