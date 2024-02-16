Find Your Local CBS Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV
Share
For channels like CBS, ABC, NBC and others, you may have noticed that they have varying channel numbers based on the location you’re watching in. And that can sometimes make it difficult to find the network’s programming when you want to tune in. But with this post, any difficulties will go away, by providing you with the specific channel number you can find CBS based on where you live.
While CBS has national programming, its broadcast is not able to reach every US viewer. That’s why CBS pairs up with local affiliate stations to help them reach viewers in different areas, which leads to differing channel numbers between regions.
WHAT CHANNEL IS CBS ON DIRECTV?
Find out what DIRECTV channel to tune into to watch CBS today. The list below is organized alphabetically by state.
ALABAMA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Birmingham
WIAT
Channel 42
Dothan
WTVY
Channel 4
Huntsville
WHNT-TV
Channel 19
Mobile
WKRG-TV
Channel 5
Selma (Montgomery)
WAKA
Channel 8
ALASKA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Anchorage
KAUU
Channel 5
Fairbanks
KXDF-CD
Channel 13
Ketchikan
KYEX-LD
Channel 5
ARIZONA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Phoenix
KPHO-TV
Channel 5
Tucson
KOLD-TV
Channel 13
Yuma
KYMA-DT
Channel 13
ARKANSAS
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Fort Smith
KFSM-TV
Channel 5
Jonesboro
KJNB
Channel 38
Little Rock
KTHV
Channel 11
CALIFORNIA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Bakersfield
KBAK-TV
Channel 29
Chico
KHSL-TV
Channel 12
Eureka
KVIQ-LD
Channel 14
Fresno
KGPE
Channel 47
Los Angeles
KCBS-TV
Channel 2
Monterey
KION-TV
Channel 46
Palm Springs
KPSP-CD
Channel 44
San Diego
KFMB-TV
Channel 8
San Francisco
KPIX-TV
Channel 5
Santa Barbara
KPSP-CD
Channel 44
Stockton (Sacramento)
KOVR
Channel 13
COLORADO
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Colorado Springs
KKTV
Channel 11
Denver
KCNC-TV
Channel 4
Durango
KREZ-TV
Channel 6 (satellite of KRQE-TV, Albuquerque, New Mexico)
Grand Junction
KREX-TV
Channel 5
Montrose
KREY-TV
Channel 10 (satellite of KREX-TV)
CONNECTICUT
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Hartford
WFSB
Channel 3
DELAWARE
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Philadelphia
KYW-TV
Channel 3
Salisbury
WBOC-TV
Channel 16
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Washington, D.C.
WUSA
Channel 9
FLORIDA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Fort Myers
WINK-TV
Channel 11
High Springs (Gainesville)
WGFL
Channel 28
Jacksonville
WJAX-TV
Channel 47
Miami
WFOR-TV
Channel 4
Orlando
WKMG-TV
Channel 6
Panama City
WECP
Channel 18
St. Petersburg (Tampa)
WTSP
Channel 10
Tallahassee
WCTV
Channel 6
West Palm Beach
WPEC
Channel 12
GEORGIA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Atlanta
WANF
Channel 46
Augusta
WRDW-TV
Channel 12
Columbus
WRBL
Channel 3
Macon
WMAZ-TV
Channel 13
Savannah
WTOC-TV
Channel 11
Thomasville (Tallahassee, Florida)
WCTV
Channel 6
Valdosta (Albany)
WSWG
Channel 44
HAWAII
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Hilo
KGMB
Channel 9
Honolulu
KGMB
Channel 5
Wailuku
KGMB
Channel 9
IDAHO
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Boise
KBOI-TV
Channel 2
Idaho Falls
KIFI-D2
Channel 7
Lewiston
KLEW-TV
Channel 3
Twin Falls
KMVT
Channel 11
ILLINOIS
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Champaign
WCIA
Channel 3
Chicago
WBBM-TV
Channel 2
Chicago
WMEU-CD
Channel 48
Peoria
WMBD-TV
Channel 31
Rock Island (Quad Cities)
WHBF
Channel 4
Rockford
WIFR-LD
Channel 23
Springfield
WCIA
Channel 3
INDIANA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Bloomington (Indianapolis)
WTTV
Channel 4
Evansville
WEVV-TV
Channel 44
Fort Wayne
WANE-TV
Channel 15
Kokomo (Indianapolis)
WCIA
Channel 3
Lafayette
WLFI-TV
Channel 18
South Bend
WSBT-TV
Channel 22
Terre Haute
WTHI-TV
Channel 10
IOWA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Cedar Rapids
KGAN
Channel 2
Des Moines
KCCI
Channel 8
Mason City (Rochester, Minnesota)
KIMT
Channel 3
Sioux City
KPTH-DT
Channel 43
KANSAS
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Ensign (Dodge City)
KWCH
Channel 12
Goodland
KWCH
Channel 12
Hays
KWCH
Channel 12
Hutchinson (Wichita)
KWCH-DT
Channel 12
Pittsburg (Joplin, Missouri)
KOAM-TV
Channel 7
Topeka
WIBW-TV
Channel 13
KENTUCKY
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Hazard
WKYT
Channel 27
Lexington
WKYT-TV
Channel 27
Louisville
WLKY-TV
Channel 32
LOUISIANA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Alexandria
KALB-DT2
Channel 6
Baton Rouge
WAFB
Channel 9
Lafayette
KLFY-TV
Channel 10
Lake Charles
KSWL-LD
Channel 17
Monroe
KNOE-TV
Channel 8
New Orleans
WWL-TV
Channel 4
Shreveport
KSLA
Channel 12
MAINE
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Bangor
WABI-TV
Channel 5
Portland
WGME-TV
Channel 13
Presque Isle
WAGM-TV
Channel 8
MARYLAND
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Baltimore
WJZ-TV
Channel 13
Salisbury
WBOC-TV
Channel 16
MASSACHUSETTS
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Boston
WBZ-TV
Channel 4
Springfield
WSHM-LD
Channel 33 (semi-satellite of WFSB/Hartford, Connecticut)
MICHIGAN
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Alpena
WBKB-TV
Channel 11
Bay City (Flint)
WNEM-TV
Channel 5
Cadillac (Traverse City)
WWTV
Channel 9
Detroit
WWJ-TV
Channel 62
Kalamazoo (Grand Rapids)
WWMT
Channel 3
Lansing
WLNS-TV
Channel 6
Marquette
WZMQ-DT
Channel 20
Sault Ste. Marie
WWUP-TV
Channel 10 (satellite of WWTV)
MINNESOTA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Chisholm
KBJR-DT
Channel 3
Mankato
KEYC-TV
Channel 12
Minneapolis
WCCO-TV
Channel 4
Walker
KCCW-TV
Channel 12 (satellite of WCCO-TV)
MISSISSIPPI
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Biloxi
WLOX-DT
Channel 14
Columbus (Tupelo)
WCBI-TV
Channel 4
Cleveland (Greenville)
WXVT-LD
Channel 17
Hattiesburg
WHLT
Channel 22
Jackson
WJTV
Channel 12
Meridian
WMDN
Channel 24
MISSOURI
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Cape Girardeau (Paducah, Kentucky)
KFVS-TV
Channel 12
Hannibal (Quincy, Illinois)
KHQA-TV
Channel 7
Jefferson City (Columbia)
KRCG
Channel 13
Kansas City
KCTV
Channel 5
Kirksville (Ottumwa, Iowa)
WLOX-D2
Channel 14
St. Joseph
KCJO-LD
Channel 30
St. Louis
KMOV
Channel 4
MONTANA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Billings
KTVQ
Channel 2
Bozeman
KBZK
Channel 7 (satellite of KXLF-TV)
Butte
KXLF-TV
Channel 4
Glendive
KXGN-TV
Channel 5 (not owned by MTN)
Great Falls
KRTV
Channel 3
Helena
KXLH-LP
Channel 9 (satellite of KRTV)
Kalispell
KAJJ-CA
Channel 18 (repeater of KPAX-TV)
Missoula
KPAX-TV
Channel 8
NEBRASKA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Grand Island
KGIN
Channel 11 (satellite of KOLN-TV)
Lincoln
KOLN
Channel 10
Omaha
KMTV-TV
Channel 3
Scottsbluff
KSTF-TV
Channel 10 (satellite of KGWN-TV, Cheyenne, Wyoming)
NEVADA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Las Vegas
KLAS-TV
Channel 8
Reno
KTVN
Channel 2
NEW HAMPSHIRE
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Boston
WBZ-TV
Channel 4
Portland
WGME-TV
Channel 13
Burlington
WCAX-TV
Channel 3
NEW JERSEY
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
New York City
WCBS-TV
Channel 2
Philadelphia
KYW-TV
Channel 3
NEW MEXICO
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Albuquerque
KRQE
Channel 13
Roswell
KBIM-TV
Channel 10 (satellite of KRQE)
NEW YORK
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Binghamton
WBNG-TV
Channel 12
Buffalo
WIVB-TV
Channel 4
Carthage (Watertown)
WWNY-TV
Channel 7
Elmira
WENY-DT2
Channel 37
New York City
WCBS-TV
Channel 2
Rochester
WROC-TV
Channel 8
Schenectady (Albany)
WRGB
Channel 6
Syracuse
WTVH
Channel 5
Utica
WKTV-DT2
Channel 4
NORTH CAROLINA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Charlotte
WBTV
Channel 3
Goldsboro (Raleigh)
WNCN
Channel 17
Greensboro
WFMY-TV
Channel 2
Greenville
WNCT-TV
Channel 9
Wilmington
WWAY-DT2
Channel 5
NORTH DAKOTA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Bismarck
KXMB-TV
Channel 12
Dickinson
KXMB-TV
Channel 12
Fargo
KXJB-LD
Channel 30
Minot
KXMC-TV
Channel 13
Williston
KXMD-TV
Channel 11 (semi-satellite of KXMC-TV)
OHIO
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Cincinnati
WKRC-TV
Channel 12
Columbus
WBNS-TV
Channel 10
Dayton
WHIO-TV
Channel 7
Lima
WOHL-CD2
Channel 35
Shaker Heights (Cleveland)
WOIO
Channel 19
Toledo
WTOL-TV
Channel 11
Youngstown
WKBN-TV
Channel 27
OKLAHOMA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Oklahoma City
KWTV-DT
Channel 9
Tulsa
KOTV-DT
Channel 6
OREGON
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Bend
KBNZ-LD
Channel 7
Coos Bay
KCBY
Channel 11 (satellite of KVAL-TV)
Eugene
KVAL-TV
Channel 13
Medford
KTVL
Channel 10
Portland
KOIN
Channel 6
Roseburg
KPIC
Channel 4 (satellite of KVAL-TV)
PENNSYLVANIA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Altoona
WTAJ-TV
Channel 10
Erie
WSEE-TV
Channel 35
Harrisburg
WHP-TV
Channel 21
Philadelphia
KYW-TV
Channel 3
Pittsburgh
KDKA-TV
Channel 2
RHODE ISLAND
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Providence
WPRI-TV
Channel 12
SOUTH CAROLINA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Charleston
WCSC-TV
Channel 5
Columbia
WLTX
Channel 19
Florence (Myrtle Beach)
WBTW
Channel 13
Spartanburg (Greenville)
WSPA-TV
Channel 7
SOUTH DAKOTA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Florence
KDLO-TV
Channel 3 (satellite of KELO-TV)
Rapid City
KCLO-TV
Channel 15 (satellite of KELO-TV)
Reliance
KPLO-TV
Channel 6 (satellite of KELO-TV)
Sioux Falls
KELO-TV
Channel 11
TENNESSEE
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Chattanooga
WDEF-TV
Channel 12
Jackson
WREG-TV
Channel 3
Johnson City (Tri-Cities, Tennessee-Virginia)
WJHL-TV
Channel 11
Knoxville
WVLT-TV
Channel 8
Memphis
WREG-TV
Channel 3
Nashville
WTVF
Channel 5
TEXAS
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Abilene
KTAB-TV
Channel 32
Amarillo
KFDA-TV
Channel 10
Austin
KEYE-TV
Channel 42
Beaumont
KFDM
Channel 6
Brownsville (Rio Grande Valley)
KVEO-DT2
Channel 24
Bryan
KBTX-TV
Channel 3 (semi-satellite of KWTX-TV)
Corpus Christi
KZTV
Channel 10
El Paso
KDBC-TV
Channel 4
Fort Worth (Dallas)
KTVT
Channel 11
Houston
KHOU
Channel 11
Laredo
KYLX-LD
Channel 13
Lubbock
KLBK-TV
Channel 13
Nacogdoches (Tyler)
KYTX
Channel 19
Odessa (Midland)
KOSA-TV
Channel 7
San Angelo
KLST
Channel 8
San Antonio
KENS
Channel 5
Sherman
KXII
Channel 12
Victoria
KXTS-LD
Channel 41
Waco
KWTX-TV
Channel 10
Wichita Falls
KAUZ-TV
Channel 6
UTAH
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Salt Lake City
KUTV
Channel 2
VERMONT
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Burlington
WCAX-TV
Channel 3
VIRGINIA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Charlottesville
WCAV
Channel 19
Harrisonburg
WSVF-DT
Channel 44
Norfolk
WTKR
Channel 3
Richmond
WTVR-TV
Channel 6
Roanoke
WDBJ
Channel 7
WASHINGTON
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Pasco (Kennewick)
KEPR-TV
Channel 19
Seattle
KIRO-TV
Channel 7
Spokane
KREM
Channel 2
Yakima
KIMA-TV
Channel 29
WEST VIRGINIA
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Huntington
WOWK-TV
Channel 13
Lewisburg (Bluefield)
WVNS-TV
Channel 59
Moorefield
W50BD-D¹
Channel 50
Parkersburg
WIYE-LD
Channel 26
Weston (Clarksburg)
WDTV
Channel 5
Wheeling
WTRF-TV
Channel 7
WISCONSIN
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Green Bay
WFRV-TV
Channel 5
La Crosse
WKBT-DT
Channel 8
Madison
WISC-TV
Channel 3
Milwaukee
WDJT-TV
Channel 58
Superior (Duluth, Minnesota)
KBJR-DT
Channel 3
Wausau
WSAW-TV
Channel 7
WYOMING
City
Station Name
DIRECTV Channel Number
Casper
KGWC-TV
Channel 14
Cheyenne
KGWN-TV
Channel 5
Lander
KGWL-TV
Channel 5 (satellite of KGWC)
Rock Springs
KGWR-TV
Channel 13 (satellite of KGWC)
Some local stations may not be available in some areas. To see if you’re affected, visit TV promise.
You don’t want to miss the great content airing on CBS, and you don’t have to with DIRECTV. Whether you’re looking for sitcoms like Ghosts and Young Sheldon or reality TV like Survivor or Amazing Race, you can be sure to find it on CBS network.
If you aren’t a DIRECTV customer yet, now is the time to make the switch. And the best part is, you can get all the best parts of DIRECTV, satellite not required. Learn more today.
CBS partners with smaller local affiliate stations across the country to broadcast their content, so there are different station numbers for CBS depending on where you live.
What channel is CBS Sports Network on DIRECTV?
No matter where you live, you can find CBS Sports Network on channel 221.
What TV shows are on CBS?
You can watch popular TV shows like 'Ghosts,' 'Young Sheldon,' 'Survivor,' 'Amazing Race' and more on CBS with DIRECTV.
The content is featured on
https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."