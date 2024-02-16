DIRECTV support icon

Find Your Local CBS Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV

For channels like CBS, ABC, NBC and others, you may have noticed that they have varying channel numbers based on the location you’re watching in. And that can sometimes make it difficult to find the network’s programming when you want to tune in. But with this post, any difficulties will go away, by providing you with the specific channel number you can find CBS based on where you live.

WHY DOES CBS HAVE DIFFERENT CHANNEL NUMBERS?

While CBS has national programming, its broadcast is not able to reach every US viewer. That’s why CBS pairs up with local affiliate stations to help them reach viewers in different areas, which leads to differing channel numbers between regions.

WHAT CHANNEL IS CBS ON DIRECTV?

Find out what DIRECTV channel to tune into to watch CBS today. The list below is organized alphabetically by state.

ALABAMA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number
Birmingham WIAT Channel 42
Dothan WTVY Channel 4
Huntsville WHNT-TV Channel 19
Mobile WKRG-TV Channel 5
Selma (Montgomery) WAKA Channel 8

ALASKA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number
Anchorage KAUU Channel 5
Fairbanks KXDF-CD Channel 13
Ketchikan KYEX-LD Channel 5

ARIZONA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number
Phoenix KPHO-TV Channel 5
Tucson KOLD-TV Channel 13
Yuma KYMA-DT Channel 13

ARKANSAS

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Fort Smith KFSM-TV Channel 5
Jonesboro KJNB Channel 38
Little Rock KTHV Channel 11

CALIFORNIA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Bakersfield KBAK-TV Channel 29
Chico KHSL-TV Channel 12
Eureka KVIQ-LD Channel 14
Fresno KGPE Channel 47
Los Angeles KCBS-TV Channel 2
Monterey KION-TV Channel 46
Palm Springs KPSP-CD Channel 44
San Diego KFMB-TV Channel 8
San Francisco KPIX-TV Channel 5
Santa Barbara KPSP-CD Channel 44
Stockton (Sacramento) KOVR Channel 13

COLORADO

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number
Colorado Springs KKTV Channel 11
Denver KCNC-TV Channel 4
Durango KREZ-TV Channel 6 (satellite of KRQE-TV, Albuquerque, New Mexico)
Grand Junction KREX-TV Channel 5
Montrose KREY-TV Channel 10 (satellite of KREX-TV)

CONNECTICUT

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Hartford WFSB Channel 3

DELAWARE

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Philadelphia KYW-TV Channel 3
Salisbury WBOC-TV Channel 16

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Washington, D.C. WUSA Channel 9

FLORIDA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Fort Myers WINK-TV Channel 11
High Springs (Gainesville) WGFL Channel 28
Jacksonville WJAX-TV Channel 47
Miami WFOR-TV Channel 4
Orlando WKMG-TV Channel 6
Panama City WECP Channel 18
St. Petersburg (Tampa) WTSP Channel 10
Tallahassee WCTV Channel 6
West Palm Beach WPEC Channel 12

GEORGIA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Atlanta WANF Channel 46
Augusta WRDW-TV Channel 12
Columbus WRBL Channel 3
Macon WMAZ-TV Channel 13
Savannah WTOC-TV Channel 11
Thomasville (Tallahassee, Florida) WCTV Channel 6
Valdosta (Albany) WSWG Channel 44

HAWAII

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Hilo KGMB Channel 9
Honolulu KGMB Channel 5
Wailuku KGMB Channel 9

IDAHO

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Boise KBOI-TV Channel 2
Idaho Falls KIFI-D2 Channel 7
Lewiston KLEW-TV Channel 3
Twin Falls KMVT Channel 11

ILLINOIS

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Champaign WCIA Channel 3
Chicago WBBM-TV Channel 2
Chicago WMEU-CD Channel 48
Peoria WMBD-TV Channel 31
Rock Island (Quad Cities) WHBF Channel 4
Rockford WIFR-LD Channel 23
Springfield WCIA Channel 3

INDIANA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Bloomington (Indianapolis) WTTV Channel 4
Evansville WEVV-TV Channel 44
Fort Wayne WANE-TV Channel 15
Kokomo (Indianapolis) WCIA Channel 3
Lafayette WLFI-TV Channel 18
South Bend WSBT-TV Channel 22
Terre Haute WTHI-TV Channel 10

IOWA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Cedar Rapids KGAN Channel 2
Des Moines KCCI Channel 8
Mason City (Rochester, Minnesota) KIMT Channel 3
Sioux City KPTH-DT Channel 43

KANSAS

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Ensign (Dodge City) KWCH Channel 12
Goodland KWCH Channel 12
Hays KWCH Channel 12
Hutchinson (Wichita) KWCH-DT Channel 12
Pittsburg (Joplin, Missouri) KOAM-TV Channel 7
Topeka WIBW-TV Channel 13

KENTUCKY

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Hazard WKYT Channel 27
Lexington WKYT-TV Channel 27
Louisville WLKY-TV Channel 32

LOUISIANA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Alexandria KALB-DT2 Channel 6
Baton Rouge WAFB Channel 9
Lafayette KLFY-TV Channel 10
Lake Charles KSWL-LD Channel 17
Monroe KNOE-TV Channel 8
New Orleans WWL-TV Channel 4
Shreveport KSLA Channel 12

MAINE

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Bangor WABI-TV Channel 5
Portland WGME-TV Channel 13
Presque Isle WAGM-TV Channel 8

MARYLAND

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Baltimore WJZ-TV Channel 13
Salisbury WBOC-TV Channel 16

MASSACHUSETTS

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Boston WBZ-TV Channel 4
Springfield WSHM-LD Channel 33 (semi-satellite of WFSB/Hartford, Connecticut)

MICHIGAN

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Alpena WBKB-TV Channel 11
Bay City (Flint) WNEM-TV Channel 5
Cadillac (Traverse City) WWTV Channel 9
Detroit WWJ-TV Channel 62
Kalamazoo (Grand Rapids) WWMT Channel 3
Lansing WLNS-TV Channel 6
Marquette WZMQ-DT Channel 20
Sault Ste. Marie WWUP-TV Channel 10 (satellite of WWTV)

MINNESOTA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Chisholm KBJR-DT Channel 3
Mankato KEYC-TV Channel 12
Minneapolis WCCO-TV Channel 4
Walker KCCW-TV Channel 12 (satellite of WCCO-TV)

MISSISSIPPI

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Biloxi WLOX-DT Channel 14
Columbus (Tupelo) WCBI-TV Channel 4
Cleveland (Greenville) WXVT-LD Channel 17
Hattiesburg WHLT Channel 22
Jackson WJTV Channel 12
Meridian WMDN Channel 24

MISSOURI

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Cape Girardeau (Paducah, Kentucky) KFVS-TV Channel 12
Hannibal (Quincy, Illinois) KHQA-TV Channel 7
Jefferson City (Columbia) KRCG Channel 13
Kansas City KCTV Channel 5
Kirksville (Ottumwa, Iowa) WLOX-D2 Channel 14
St. Joseph KCJO-LD Channel 30
St. Louis KMOV Channel 4

MONTANA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Billings KTVQ Channel 2
Bozeman KBZK Channel 7 (satellite of KXLF-TV)
Butte KXLF-TV Channel 4
Glendive KXGN-TV Channel 5 (not owned by MTN)
Great Falls KRTV Channel 3
Helena KXLH-LP Channel 9 (satellite of KRTV)
Kalispell KAJJ-CA Channel 18 (repeater of KPAX-TV)
Missoula KPAX-TV Channel 8

NEBRASKA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Grand Island KGIN Channel 11 (satellite of KOLN-TV)
Lincoln KOLN Channel 10
Omaha KMTV-TV Channel 3
Scottsbluff KSTF-TV Channel 10 (satellite of KGWN-TV, Cheyenne, Wyoming)

NEVADA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Las Vegas KLAS-TV Channel 8
Reno KTVN Channel 2

NEW HAMPSHIRE

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Boston WBZ-TV Channel 4
Portland WGME-TV Channel 13
Burlington WCAX-TV Channel 3

NEW JERSEY

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
New York City WCBS-TV Channel 2
Philadelphia KYW-TV Channel 3

NEW MEXICO

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Albuquerque KRQE Channel 13
Roswell KBIM-TV Channel 10 (satellite of KRQE)

NEW YORK

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Binghamton WBNG-TV Channel 12
Buffalo WIVB-TV Channel 4
Carthage (Watertown) WWNY-TV Channel 7
Elmira WENY-DT2 Channel 37
New York City WCBS-TV Channel 2
Rochester WROC-TV Channel 8
Schenectady (Albany) WRGB Channel 6
Syracuse WTVH Channel 5
Utica WKTV-DT2 Channel 4

NORTH CAROLINA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Charlotte WBTV Channel 3
Goldsboro (Raleigh) WNCN Channel 17
Greensboro WFMY-TV Channel 2
Greenville WNCT-TV Channel 9
Wilmington WWAY-DT2 Channel 5

NORTH DAKOTA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Bismarck KXMB-TV Channel 12
Dickinson KXMB-TV Channel 12
Fargo KXJB-LD Channel 30
Minot KXMC-TV Channel 13
Williston KXMD-TV Channel 11 (semi-satellite of KXMC-TV)

OHIO

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Cincinnati WKRC-TV Channel 12
Columbus WBNS-TV Channel 10
Dayton WHIO-TV Channel 7
Lima WOHL-CD2 Channel 35
Shaker Heights (Cleveland) WOIO Channel 19
Toledo WTOL-TV Channel 11
Youngstown WKBN-TV Channel 27

OKLAHOMA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Oklahoma City KWTV-DT Channel 9
Tulsa KOTV-DT Channel 6

OREGON

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Bend KBNZ-LD Channel 7
Coos Bay KCBY Channel 11 (satellite of KVAL-TV)
Eugene KVAL-TV Channel 13
Medford KTVL Channel 10
Portland KOIN Channel 6
Roseburg KPIC Channel 4 (satellite of KVAL-TV)

PENNSYLVANIA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Altoona WTAJ-TV Channel 10
Erie WSEE-TV Channel 35
Harrisburg WHP-TV Channel 21
Philadelphia KYW-TV Channel 3
Pittsburgh KDKA-TV Channel 2

RHODE ISLAND

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Providence WPRI-TV Channel 12

SOUTH CAROLINA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Charleston WCSC-TV Channel 5
Columbia WLTX Channel 19
Florence (Myrtle Beach) WBTW Channel 13
Spartanburg (Greenville) WSPA-TV Channel 7

SOUTH DAKOTA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Florence KDLO-TV Channel 3 (satellite of KELO-TV)
Rapid City KCLO-TV Channel 15 (satellite of KELO-TV)
Reliance KPLO-TV Channel 6 (satellite of KELO-TV)
Sioux Falls KELO-TV Channel 11

TENNESSEE

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Chattanooga WDEF-TV Channel 12
Jackson WREG-TV Channel 3
Johnson City (Tri-Cities, Tennessee-Virginia) WJHL-TV Channel 11
Knoxville WVLT-TV Channel 8
Memphis WREG-TV Channel 3
Nashville WTVF Channel 5

TEXAS

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number
Abilene KTAB-TV Channel 32
Amarillo KFDA-TV Channel 10
Austin KEYE-TV Channel 42
Beaumont KFDM Channel 6
Brownsville (Rio Grande Valley) KVEO-DT2 Channel 24
Bryan KBTX-TV Channel 3 (semi-satellite of KWTX-TV)
Corpus Christi KZTV Channel 10
El Paso KDBC-TV Channel 4
Fort Worth (Dallas) KTVT Channel 11
Houston KHOU Channel 11
Laredo KYLX-LD Channel 13
Lubbock KLBK-TV Channel 13
Nacogdoches (Tyler) KYTX Channel 19
Odessa (Midland) KOSA-TV Channel 7
San Angelo KLST Channel 8
San Antonio KENS Channel 5
Sherman KXII Channel 12
Victoria KXTS-LD Channel 41
Waco KWTX-TV Channel 10
Wichita Falls KAUZ-TV Channel 6

UTAH

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Salt Lake City KUTV Channel 2

VERMONT

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number  
Burlington WCAX-TV Channel 3

VIRGINIA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Charlottesville WCAV Channel 19
Harrisonburg WSVF-DT Channel 44
Norfolk WTKR Channel 3
Richmond WTVR-TV Channel 6
Roanoke WDBJ Channel 7

WASHINGTON

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Pasco (Kennewick) KEPR-TV Channel 19
Seattle KIRO-TV Channel 7
Spokane KREM Channel 2
Yakima KIMA-TV Channel 29

WEST VIRGINIA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Huntington WOWK-TV Channel 13
Lewisburg (Bluefield) WVNS-TV Channel 59
Moorefield W50BD-D¹ Channel 50
Parkersburg WIYE-LD Channel 26
Weston (Clarksburg) WDTV Channel 5
Wheeling WTRF-TV Channel 7

WISCONSIN

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Green Bay WFRV-TV Channel 5
La Crosse WKBT-DT Channel 8
Madison WISC-TV Channel 3
Milwaukee WDJT-TV Channel 58
Superior (Duluth, Minnesota) KBJR-DT Channel 3
Wausau WSAW-TV Channel 7

WYOMING

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number 
Casper KGWC-TV Channel 14
Cheyenne KGWN-TV Channel 5
Lander KGWL-TV Channel 5 (satellite of KGWC)
Rock Springs KGWR-TV Channel 13 (satellite of KGWC)

Some local stations  may not be available in some areas. To see if you’re affected, visit TV promise.

WHAT CHANNEL IS CBS SPORTS ON DIRECTV?

DIRECTV customers with Sports Pack, ULTIMATE or PREMIER packages can find CBS Sports Network on channel 221, regardless of location.

Frequently Asked Questions

What channel is CBS on DIRECTV?

CBS partners with smaller local affiliate stations across the country to broadcast their content, so there are different station numbers for CBS depending on where you live.

What channel is CBS Sports Network on DIRECTV?

No matter where you live, you can find CBS Sports Network on channel 221.

What TV shows are on CBS?

You can watch popular TV shows like 'Ghosts,' 'Young Sheldon,' 'Survivor,' 'Amazing Race' and more on CBS with DIRECTV.

