Find Your Local CBS Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV

For channels like CBS, ABC, NBC and others, you may have noticed that they have varying channel numbers based on the location you’re watching in. And that can sometimes make it difficult to find the network’s programming when you want to tune in. But with this post, any difficulties will go away, by providing you with the specific channel number you can find CBS based on where you live.

Watch CBS programming live with DIRECTV. Get started today.

Stream CBS

WHY DOES CBS HAVE DIFFERENT CHANNEL NUMBERS?

While CBS has national programming, its broadcast is not able to reach every US viewer. That’s why CBS pairs up with local affiliate stations to help them reach viewers in different areas, which leads to differing channel numbers between regions.

WHAT CHANNEL IS CBS ON DIRECTV?

Find out what DIRECTV channel to tune into to watch CBS today. The list below is organized alphabetically by state.

ALABAMA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Birmingham WIAT Channel 42 Dothan WTVY Channel 4 Huntsville WHNT-TV Channel 19 Mobile WKRG-TV Channel 5 Selma (Montgomery) WAKA Channel 8

ALASKA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Anchorage KAUU Channel 5 Fairbanks KXDF-CD Channel 13 Ketchikan KYEX-LD Channel 5

ARIZONA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Phoenix KPHO-TV Channel 5 Tucson KOLD-TV Channel 13 Yuma KYMA-DT Channel 13

ARKANSAS

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Fort Smith KFSM-TV Channel 5 Jonesboro KJNB Channel 38 Little Rock KTHV Channel 11

CALIFORNIA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Bakersfield KBAK-TV Channel 29 Chico KHSL-TV Channel 12 Eureka KVIQ-LD Channel 14 Fresno KGPE Channel 47 Los Angeles KCBS-TV Channel 2 Monterey KION-TV Channel 46 Palm Springs KPSP-CD Channel 44 San Diego KFMB-TV Channel 8 San Francisco KPIX-TV Channel 5 Santa Barbara KPSP-CD Channel 44 Stockton (Sacramento) KOVR Channel 13

COLORADO

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Colorado Springs KKTV Channel 11 Denver KCNC-TV Channel 4 Durango KREZ-TV Channel 6 (satellite of KRQE-TV, Albuquerque, New Mexico) Grand Junction KREX-TV Channel 5 Montrose KREY-TV Channel 10 (satellite of KREX-TV)

CONNECTICUT

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Hartford WFSB Channel 3

DELAWARE

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Philadelphia KYW-TV Channel 3 Salisbury WBOC-TV Channel 16

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Washington, D.C. WUSA Channel 9

FLORIDA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Fort Myers WINK-TV Channel 11 High Springs (Gainesville) WGFL Channel 28 Jacksonville WJAX-TV Channel 47 Miami WFOR-TV Channel 4 Orlando WKMG-TV Channel 6 Panama City WECP Channel 18 St. Petersburg (Tampa) WTSP Channel 10 Tallahassee WCTV Channel 6 West Palm Beach WPEC Channel 12

GEORGIA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Atlanta WANF Channel 46 Augusta WRDW-TV Channel 12 Columbus WRBL Channel 3 Macon WMAZ-TV Channel 13 Savannah WTOC-TV Channel 11 Thomasville (Tallahassee, Florida) WCTV Channel 6 Valdosta (Albany) WSWG Channel 44

HAWAII

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Hilo KGMB Channel 9 Honolulu KGMB Channel 5 Wailuku KGMB Channel 9

IDAHO

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Boise KBOI-TV Channel 2 Idaho Falls KIFI-D2 Channel 7 Lewiston KLEW-TV Channel 3 Twin Falls KMVT Channel 11

ILLINOIS

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Champaign WCIA Channel 3 Chicago WBBM-TV Channel 2 Chicago WMEU-CD Channel 48 Peoria WMBD-TV Channel 31 Rock Island (Quad Cities) WHBF Channel 4 Rockford WIFR-LD Channel 23 Springfield WCIA Channel 3

INDIANA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Bloomington (Indianapolis) WTTV Channel 4 Evansville WEVV-TV Channel 44 Fort Wayne WANE-TV Channel 15 Kokomo (Indianapolis) WCIA Channel 3 Lafayette WLFI-TV Channel 18 South Bend WSBT-TV Channel 22 Terre Haute WTHI-TV Channel 10

IOWA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Cedar Rapids KGAN Channel 2 Des Moines KCCI Channel 8 Mason City (Rochester, Minnesota) KIMT Channel 3 Sioux City KPTH-DT Channel 43

KANSAS

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Ensign (Dodge City) KWCH Channel 12 Goodland KWCH Channel 12 Hays KWCH Channel 12 Hutchinson (Wichita) KWCH-DT Channel 12 Pittsburg (Joplin, Missouri) KOAM-TV Channel 7 Topeka WIBW-TV Channel 13

KENTUCKY

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Hazard WKYT Channel 27 Lexington WKYT-TV Channel 27 Louisville WLKY-TV Channel 32

LOUISIANA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Alexandria KALB-DT2 Channel 6 Baton Rouge WAFB Channel 9 Lafayette KLFY-TV Channel 10 Lake Charles KSWL-LD Channel 17 Monroe KNOE-TV Channel 8 New Orleans WWL-TV Channel 4 Shreveport KSLA Channel 12

MAINE

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Bangor WABI-TV Channel 5 Portland WGME-TV Channel 13 Presque Isle WAGM-TV Channel 8

MARYLAND

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Baltimore WJZ-TV Channel 13 Salisbury WBOC-TV Channel 16

MASSACHUSETTS

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Boston WBZ-TV Channel 4 Springfield WSHM-LD Channel 33 (semi-satellite of WFSB/Hartford, Connecticut)

MICHIGAN

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Alpena WBKB-TV Channel 11 Bay City (Flint) WNEM-TV Channel 5 Cadillac (Traverse City) WWTV Channel 9 Detroit WWJ-TV Channel 62 Kalamazoo (Grand Rapids) WWMT Channel 3 Lansing WLNS-TV Channel 6 Marquette WZMQ-DT Channel 20 Sault Ste. Marie WWUP-TV Channel 10 (satellite of WWTV)

MINNESOTA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Chisholm KBJR-DT Channel 3 Mankato KEYC-TV Channel 12 Minneapolis WCCO-TV Channel 4 Walker KCCW-TV Channel 12 (satellite of WCCO-TV)

MISSISSIPPI

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Biloxi WLOX-DT Channel 14 Columbus (Tupelo) WCBI-TV Channel 4 Cleveland (Greenville) WXVT-LD Channel 17 Hattiesburg WHLT Channel 22 Jackson WJTV Channel 12 Meridian WMDN Channel 24

MISSOURI

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Cape Girardeau (Paducah, Kentucky) KFVS-TV Channel 12 Hannibal (Quincy, Illinois) KHQA-TV Channel 7 Jefferson City (Columbia) KRCG Channel 13 Kansas City KCTV Channel 5 Kirksville (Ottumwa, Iowa) WLOX-D2 Channel 14 St. Joseph KCJO-LD Channel 30 St. Louis KMOV Channel 4

MONTANA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Billings KTVQ Channel 2 Bozeman KBZK Channel 7 (satellite of KXLF-TV) Butte KXLF-TV Channel 4 Glendive KXGN-TV Channel 5 (not owned by MTN) Great Falls KRTV Channel 3 Helena KXLH-LP Channel 9 (satellite of KRTV) Kalispell KAJJ-CA Channel 18 (repeater of KPAX-TV) Missoula KPAX-TV Channel 8

NEBRASKA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Grand Island KGIN Channel 11 (satellite of KOLN-TV) Lincoln KOLN Channel 10 Omaha KMTV-TV Channel 3 Scottsbluff KSTF-TV Channel 10 (satellite of KGWN-TV, Cheyenne, Wyoming)

NEVADA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Las Vegas KLAS-TV Channel 8 Reno KTVN Channel 2

NEW HAMPSHIRE

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Boston WBZ-TV Channel 4 Portland WGME-TV Channel 13 Burlington WCAX-TV Channel 3

NEW JERSEY

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number New York City WCBS-TV Channel 2 Philadelphia KYW-TV Channel 3

NEW MEXICO

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Albuquerque KRQE Channel 13 Roswell KBIM-TV Channel 10 (satellite of KRQE)

NEW YORK

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Binghamton WBNG-TV Channel 12 Buffalo WIVB-TV Channel 4 Carthage (Watertown) WWNY-TV Channel 7 Elmira WENY-DT2 Channel 37 New York City WCBS-TV Channel 2 Rochester WROC-TV Channel 8 Schenectady (Albany) WRGB Channel 6 Syracuse WTVH Channel 5 Utica WKTV-DT2 Channel 4

NORTH CAROLINA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Charlotte WBTV Channel 3 Goldsboro (Raleigh) WNCN Channel 17 Greensboro WFMY-TV Channel 2 Greenville WNCT-TV Channel 9 Wilmington WWAY-DT2 Channel 5

NORTH DAKOTA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Bismarck KXMB-TV Channel 12 Dickinson KXMB-TV Channel 12 Fargo KXJB-LD Channel 30 Minot KXMC-TV Channel 13 Williston KXMD-TV Channel 11 (semi-satellite of KXMC-TV)

OHIO

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Cincinnati WKRC-TV Channel 12 Columbus WBNS-TV Channel 10 Dayton WHIO-TV Channel 7 Lima WOHL-CD2 Channel 35 Shaker Heights (Cleveland) WOIO Channel 19 Toledo WTOL-TV Channel 11 Youngstown WKBN-TV Channel 27

OKLAHOMA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Oklahoma City KWTV-DT Channel 9 Tulsa KOTV-DT Channel 6

OREGON

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Bend KBNZ-LD Channel 7 Coos Bay KCBY Channel 11 (satellite of KVAL-TV) Eugene KVAL-TV Channel 13 Medford KTVL Channel 10 Portland KOIN Channel 6 Roseburg KPIC Channel 4 (satellite of KVAL-TV)

PENNSYLVANIA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Altoona WTAJ-TV Channel 10 Erie WSEE-TV Channel 35 Harrisburg WHP-TV Channel 21 Philadelphia KYW-TV Channel 3 Pittsburgh KDKA-TV Channel 2

RHODE ISLAND

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Providence WPRI-TV Channel 12

SOUTH CAROLINA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Charleston WCSC-TV Channel 5 Columbia WLTX Channel 19 Florence (Myrtle Beach) WBTW Channel 13 Spartanburg (Greenville) WSPA-TV Channel 7

SOUTH DAKOTA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Florence KDLO-TV Channel 3 (satellite of KELO-TV) Rapid City KCLO-TV Channel 15 (satellite of KELO-TV) Reliance KPLO-TV Channel 6 (satellite of KELO-TV) Sioux Falls KELO-TV Channel 11

TENNESSEE

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Chattanooga WDEF-TV Channel 12 Jackson WREG-TV Channel 3 Johnson City (Tri-Cities, Tennessee-Virginia) WJHL-TV Channel 11 Knoxville WVLT-TV Channel 8 Memphis WREG-TV Channel 3 Nashville WTVF Channel 5

TEXAS

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Abilene KTAB-TV Channel 32 Amarillo KFDA-TV Channel 10 Austin KEYE-TV Channel 42 Beaumont KFDM Channel 6 Brownsville (Rio Grande Valley) KVEO-DT2 Channel 24 Bryan KBTX-TV Channel 3 (semi-satellite of KWTX-TV) Corpus Christi KZTV Channel 10 El Paso KDBC-TV Channel 4 Fort Worth (Dallas) KTVT Channel 11 Houston KHOU Channel 11 Laredo KYLX-LD Channel 13 Lubbock KLBK-TV Channel 13 Nacogdoches (Tyler) KYTX Channel 19 Odessa (Midland) KOSA-TV Channel 7 San Angelo KLST Channel 8 San Antonio KENS Channel 5 Sherman KXII Channel 12 Victoria KXTS-LD Channel 41 Waco KWTX-TV Channel 10 Wichita Falls KAUZ-TV Channel 6

UTAH

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Salt Lake City KUTV Channel 2

VERMONT

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Burlington WCAX-TV Channel 3

VIRGINIA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Charlottesville WCAV Channel 19 Harrisonburg WSVF-DT Channel 44 Norfolk WTKR Channel 3 Richmond WTVR-TV Channel 6 Roanoke WDBJ Channel 7

WASHINGTON

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Pasco (Kennewick) KEPR-TV Channel 19 Seattle KIRO-TV Channel 7 Spokane KREM Channel 2 Yakima KIMA-TV Channel 29

WEST VIRGINIA

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Huntington WOWK-TV Channel 13 Lewisburg (Bluefield) WVNS-TV Channel 59 Moorefield W50BD-D¹ Channel 50 Parkersburg WIYE-LD Channel 26 Weston (Clarksburg) WDTV Channel 5 Wheeling WTRF-TV Channel 7

WISCONSIN

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Green Bay WFRV-TV Channel 5 La Crosse WKBT-DT Channel 8 Madison WISC-TV Channel 3 Milwaukee WDJT-TV Channel 58 Superior (Duluth, Minnesota) KBJR-DT Channel 3 Wausau WSAW-TV Channel 7

WYOMING

City Station Name DIRECTV Channel Number Casper KGWC-TV Channel 14 Cheyenne KGWN-TV Channel 5 Lander KGWL-TV Channel 5 (satellite of KGWC) Rock Springs KGWR-TV Channel 13 (satellite of KGWC)

Some local stations may not be available in some areas. To see if you’re affected, visit TV promise.

WHAT CHANNEL IS CBS SPORTS ON DIRECTV?

DIRECTV customers with Sports Pack, ULTIMATE or PREMIER packages can find CBS Sports Network on channel 221, regardless of location.

WATCH CBS & MORE LIVE TV WITH DIRECTV

You don’t want to miss the great content airing on CBS, and you don’t have to with DIRECTV. Whether you’re looking for sitcoms like Ghosts and Young Sheldon or reality TV like Survivor or Amazing Race, you can be sure to find it on CBS network.

If you aren’t a DIRECTV customer yet, now is the time to make the switch. And the best part is, you can get all the best parts of DIRECTV, satellite not required. Learn more today.

Shop Packages

Frequently Asked Questions What channel is CBS on DIRECTV? CBS partners with smaller local affiliate stations across the country to broadcast their content, so there are different station numbers for CBS depending on where you live. What channel is CBS Sports Network on DIRECTV? No matter where you live, you can find CBS Sports Network on channel 221. What TV shows are on CBS? You can watch popular TV shows like 'Ghosts,' 'Young Sheldon,' 'Survivor,' 'Amazing Race' and more on CBS with DIRECTV.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."