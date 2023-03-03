Experience the thrill of watching a home run sail over the fence at Oracle Park or the rush of seeing a 3-pointer splash through the net at Chase Center with NBC Sports Bay Area. Home to live game coverage of the San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors, NBC Sports Bay Area brings your favorite Northern California teams straight to you.

NBC Sports Bay Area is also your source for the latest news, rumors and talk on all the Bay’s teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Athletics, San Jose Sharks and your favorite Northern California collegiate teams.

How Can I Watch NBC Sports Bay Area?

NBC Sports Bay Area is available to DIRECTV CHOICE™, ULTIMATE or PREMIER™ subscribers who live within the network’s coverage area.

Not in the coverage area? No worries. Access NBC Sports Bay Area with a DIRECTV SPORTS PACK subscription. Sign up and get more than 40 national and regional sports networks. Do note that blackout restrictions may apply for live game coverage for out-of-area subscribers. And not every regional sports network is available in every area.

Whether you’re a Warriors or Giants fan or root for a team completely across the country, DIRECTV Sports has you covered. Check DIRECTV’s sports schedules for information on when and where to watch your teams in action.

Does DIRECTV Have NBC Sports Bay Area?

Yes, NBC Sports Bay Area is available to DIRECTV subscribers with a CHOICE™ or higher programming package.

What Channel Number is NBC Sports Bay Area on DIRECTV?

You can watch NBC Sports Bay Area on DIRECTV channel 696.

What to Watch on NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Bay Area is more than just your go-to for Golden State Warriors basketball and San Francisco Giants baseball games. With an array of pre- and post-game coverage, live programming and sports talk shows, NBCSBA keeps you in the know on all things Bay Area sports. Follow the latest news and rumors on the:

San Francisco 49ers

San Jose Sharks

Oakland Athletics

Sacramento Kings

NBC Sports Bay Area is your home for college sports, too, with live game coverage and programming of:

San Jose State University

The NCAA West Coast Conference

Select Bay Area high school sporting events

Looking for live game coverage of the Oakland A’s, San Jose Sharks or Sacramento Kings? Tune in to NBC Sports California.

Stream the NBC Sports Bay Area Channel with DIRECTV

Watch the Warrior and Giants no matter where you are with DIRECTV. NBC Sports Bay Area is available to those in the network’s coverage area with a CHOICE™, ULTIMATE or PREMIER™ programming package. All you need is a connected smart device to access all the latest NBC Sports Bay Area live game coverage and sports talk programming.

Live stream NBC Sports Bay Area on the DIRECTV website or by logging into the DIRECTV app using your smartphone or tablet. To stay up on when and where to watch your favorite sports teams and leagues, check out DIRECTV’s Sports & Live Events guide.

And for even more live game action, check out all the channels that DIRECTV STREAM sports has to offer. DIRECTV STREAM is home to more live sports than any other streaming service.

FAQs

