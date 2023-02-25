DIRECTV is the leader in sports, which also means that hockey fans can access the ultimate viewing experience. One way is with NHL CENTER ICE®, which is almost as good as being on the glass. Learn more about this exciting add on and see how it’ll upgrade your hockey watching experience to the next level.

Try NHL CENTER ICE on DIRECTV for free from Feb. 27 through March 5. Login to your DIRECTV account to learn more.

What is NHL CENTER ICE?

NHL CENTER ICE® gives hockey fans up to 40 out-of-market games each week, providing the ultimate viewing experience. Follow along with your favorite teams, players and match ups all season long when you add NHL CENTER ICE to your DIRECTV package.

What does NHL CENTER ICE come with?

When you add NHL CENTER ICE to your DIRECTV account, you’ll get access to additional networks, tools and upgrades to ensure you can watch as many NHL games as possible. Explore what’s included:

NHL Network

During the NHL season, the NHL Network (Ch. 215) is included in your subscription to NHL CENTER ICE. The NHL Network delivers live games, daily highlight shows and up-to-the-minute news from around the league 24/7.

Note: During the off-season, you’ll need to subscribe to a package that includes the NHL Network – ULTIMATE or above. Learn more at directv.com/sports.

Watch NHL in HD

Watch your NHL games in high definition, as many games on NHL CENTER ICE are available in HD. It varies whether a game is broadcast in HD due to blackout restrictions and whether the game is available in HD.

Find HD games in your DIRECTV program guide by looking for the -1. For example, if the Ducks vs. Bruins game is broadcast in SD on Ch. 769, you can see it in HD (if available) on Ch. 769-1.

Dual Feeds

Keep up with both sides of the game with Dual Feeds. When available, this feature allows you to toggle between home and away broadcasts of the same game, giving two perspectives.

For example, if the Ducks are playing the Bruins, you can see the Ducks broadcast on Ch. 765 and the Bruins broadcast on Ch. 766.

How to Watch NHL CENTER ICE

On DIRECTV, NHL CENTER ICE games are broadcast on Ch. 769-785 and the NHL Network is on Ch. 215.

How to Get NHL CENTER ICE

To order NHL CENTER ICE you can text NHL to 223-322 and follow the prompts.

Sign in at directv.com and select Manage My Subscription to add NHL CENTER ICE to your account.

Note: DIRECTV HD receiver (model H23 and later), HD TV equipment and a qualifying programming package are required.

What are you waiting for? Get DIRECTV now so you can add NHL CENTER ICE to your subscription and watch many of your favorite games.

NHL Schedule

Wondering which hockey games are on tonight? Plan your season with full calendars and teams with the DIRECTV sports schedule below.

