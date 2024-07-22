The greatest quadrennial sporting spectacle on Earth is upon us once more! The 2024 Paris Olympic Games kick off on July 26, bringing the world’s top athletes across a wide range of sports together in the City of Light to see who takes home all the gold, silver and bronze.
Here, you’ll find the entire 2024 Olympic schedule, day-by-day, to make sure you know when and where to find your favorite athletes competing in your favorite sports throughout the entire event. Check back every day to make sure you don’t miss a single back flip, high dive, backstroke or 100-meter dash.
Olympic Events on Today
MONDAY, JULY 22
No Olympics events on TV today.
Watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on NBCUniversal with DIRECTV
You can catch every unforgettable moment of The 2024 Olympic Games on NBCUniversal Networks with DIRECTV. In the United States, all of the events will be available to view across the NBCUniversal family of channels:
- NBC (Check local listings)
- USA Network – DIRECTV Channel 242
- CNBC – DIRECTV Channel 355
- E! – DIRECTV Channel 236
- Golf Channel – DIRECTV Channel 218
- Telemundo – DIRECTV Channel 406
- Universo – DIRECTV Channel 410
Not a DIRECTV customer yet? Sign up now!
Frequently Asked Questions
How many Olympic Games have there been?
Though The Olympics were inspired by similar games held in the Ancient Greece, the modern Olympic Games were first held in 1896. There have been 29 Summer Olympic and 24 Winter Olympic Games.
Which country has the most gold medals?
Currently The United States, with 2,667 medals coming into The 2024 Olympic Games.
Who is the most decorated Olympian of all time?
Michael Phelps, with 28 totals medals (23 gold).
The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."