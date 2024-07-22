The greatest quadrennial sporting spectacle on Earth is upon us once more! The 2024 Paris Olympic Games kick off on July 26, bringing the world’s top athletes across a wide range of sports together in the City of Light to see who takes home all the gold, silver and bronze.

Here, you’ll find the entire 2024 Olympic schedule, day-by-day, to make sure you know when and where to find your favorite athletes competing in your favorite sports throughout the entire event. Check back every day to make sure you don’t miss a single back flip, high dive, backstroke or 100-meter dash.

Olympic Events on Today

MONDAY, JULY 22

No Olympics events on TV today.

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on NBCUniversal with DIRECTV

You can catch every unforgettable moment of The 2024 Olympic Games on NBCUniversal Networks with DIRECTV. In the United States, all of the events will be available to view across the NBCUniversal family of channels: