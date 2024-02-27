Find Your Local ABC Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV

Certain nationally broadcasted channels like ABC and others may have different channel numbers depending on your viewing location. This variability can occasionally pose a challenge when trying to locate the network’s programming. Fortunately, this post will provide a solution for DIRECTV customers looking for their local ABC affiliate in any region.
In this post you’ll find the specific channel number for your local ABC affiliate station depending on where you live, so you never have to worry about missing your favorite shows like
Station 19, Abbott Elementary, The Bachelor or your favorite team play live.
Why Does ABC Have Different Channel Numbers?
ABC, being a nationwide TV broadcast network, does not have a single owned-and-operated station capable of reaching all 140+ million homes in the United States. Even ABC’s eight owned-and-operated stations do not cover such an extensive audience. That being said, the network collaborates with local affiliate stations across the country to extend its reach to viewers in various regions. As a result, local ABC station channel numbers may vary across different regions.
What Channel Is ABC on DIRECTV?
Find out what DIRECTV channel to tune into to watch all the great ABC content available today right here. The list below is organized alphabetically by state. Use the links below to more easily find your state in the list.
Alabama
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Birmingham–Anniston–Tuscaloosa
WBMA-LD
67
Birmingham–Anniston–Tuscaloosa
WABM-DT
68
Dothan
WDHN
18
Huntsville
WAAY-TV
31
Montgomery–Selma
WNCF
32
Mobile
WEAR-TV
3
Alaska
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Anchorage
KYUR
13
Fairbanks
KATN
2
Juneau
KJUD
8
Arizona
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Phoenix
KNXV-TV
15
Tucson
KGUN-TV
9
Yuma
KECY-DT
10
Arkansas
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
El Dorado
KNOE-DT
7
Fayetteville
KHOG-TV
29
Fort Smith
KHBS
40
Jonesboro
KAIT
8
Little Rock
KATV
7
California
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Arcata–Eureka
KAEF
23
Bakersfield
KERO-TV
23
El Centro
KECY-DT
10
Fresno
KFSN-TV
30
Las Angeles
KABC-TV
7
Palm Springs
KESQ-TV
42
Redding–Chico
KRCR-TV
7
Salinas–Monterey–Santa Cruz
KSBW-DT
9
San Diego
KGTV
10
San Francisco–Oakland–San Jose
KGO-TV
Santa Barbara–Santa Maria–San Luis Obispo
KEYT-TV
3
Sacramento–Stockton–Modesto
KXTV
10
Colorado
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Colorado Springs–Pueblo
KRDO-TV
13
Denver
KMGH-TV
7
Connecticut
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Hartford–New Haven
WTNH
8
Washington D.C.
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Washington
WJLA-TV
7
Delaware
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Philadelphia
WPVI
6
Salisbury
WMDT
47
Florida
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Gainesville
WCJB-TV
20
Miami–Fort Lauderdale
WPLG
10
Naples–Fort Myers
WZVN-TV
26
Orange Park–Jacksonville
WJXX
25
Panama City
WMBB
13
Pensacola
WEAR-TV
3
Sarasota–Bradenton
WWSB
40
Tallahassee
WTXL-TV
27
Tampa–St. Petersburg
WFTS-TV
28
Tequesta–West Palm Beach
WPBF
25
Georgia
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Albany
WALB-DT
11
Augusta
WJBF
6
Columbus
WTVM
9
Macon
WGXA-DT
25
Savannah
WJCL
22
Hawaii
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Hilo
KHVO-TV
4
Honolulu
KITV
4
Wailuku
KMAU-TV
4
Idaho
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Idaho Falls
KIFI-TV
8
Nampa–Boise
KIVI-TV
6
Twin Falls
KSAW-LP
51
Illinois
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Chicago
WLS-TV
7
Champaign–Urbana
WICS
20
Quincy
KHQA-DT
8
Harrisburg
WSIL-TV
3
Peoria–Bloomington–Normal
WEEK-DT
26
Springfield–Decatur
WICS
20
Moline
WQAD-TV
8
Indiana
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Evansville
WEHT
25
Fort Wayne
WPTA
21
Indianapolis
WRTV
6
Lafayette
WPBY-LD
35
South Bend
WBND-LD
57
Iowa
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Ames–Des Moines
WOI-TV
5
Sioux City
KCAU-TV
9
Cedar Rapids–Waterloo–Dubuque
KCRG-TV
9
Ottumwa
KTVO
3
Kansas
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Colby
KAKE
10
Garden City
KAKE
10
Topeka
KTKA-TV
49
Wichita
KAKE
10
Kentucky
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Bowling Green
WKRN
2
Lexington
WTVQ-DT
36
Louisville
WHAS-TV
11
Paducah
WSIL-TV
3
Louisiana
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Alexandria
KLAX-TV
31
Baton Rouge
WBRZ-TV
2
Lafayette
KATC
3
Lake Charles
KVHP-DT
30
New Orleans
WGNO
26
Monroe
KNOE-DT
7
Shreveport
KTBS-TV
3
Maine
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Bangor
WVII-TV
7
Poland Spring–Portland
WMTW
8
Maryland
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Baltimore
WMAR-TV
2
Salisbury
WMDT
47
Massachusetts
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Springfield
WGGB-TV
40
Boston
WMUR
9
New Bedford
WLNE-TV
6
Michigan
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Battle Creek
WZZM
13
Calumet
WBUP
10
Detroit
WXYZ-TV
7
Flint–Saginaw–Bay City
WJRT-TV
12
Sault Ste. Marie
WGTQ
8
Traverse City
WGTU
29
Ishpeming–Marquette
WBUP
10
Minnesota
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Alexandria
KSTP-TV
5
Austin–Rochester
KAAL
6
Duluth
WDIO-TV
10
Redwood Falls–Mankato
KSTP-TV
5
St. Paul–Minneapolis
KSTP-TV
5
St. James–Mankato
KSTP-TV
5
Mississippi
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Biloxi–Gulfport
WLOX
13
Greenwood–Greenville
WABG-TV
6
Jackson
WAPT
16
Laurel–Hattiesburg
WDAM-DT
8
Tupelo–Columbus
WTVA-DT
9
Meridian
WTOK-TV
11
Missouri
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
St. Joseph
KQTV
2
St. Louis
KDNL-TV
30
Springfield
KSPR-LD
33
Cape Girardeau
WSIL-TV
3
Columbia–Jefferson City
KMIZ
17
Hannibal
KHQA-DT
8
Kansas City
KMBC-TV
9
Poplar Bluff
WSIL-TV
3
Montana
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Billings
KSVI
6
Butte–Bozeman
KWYB
18
Great Falls
KFBB-TV
5
Helena
KWYB
18
Missoula
KTMF
23
Nebraska
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Scottsbluff
KHGI-CD
27
Kearney
KHGI-TV
13
Lincoln
KLKN
8
Omaha
KETV
7
Nevada
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Las Vegas
KTNV-TV
13
Reno
KOLO-TV
8
New Hampshire
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Manchester
WMUR-TV
9
New Jersey
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
New York City
WABC-TV
7
Philadelphia
WPVI-TV
6
New Mexico
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Albuquerque–Santa Fe
KOAT-TV
7
Clovis
KVII
7
Las Cruces
KVIA-TV
7
New York
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Albany–Schenectady–Troy
WTEN
10
Syracuse
WSYR-TV
9
Watertown
WWTI
50
Binghamton
WIVT
34
Buffalo
WKBW-TV
7
Elmira
WENY-TV
36
New York
WABC TV
7
Rochester
WHAM-TV
13
North Carolina
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Asheville
WLOS
13
Durham–Raleigh–Fayetteville
WTVD
11
New Bern–Greenville–Washington
WCTI-TV
12
Wilmington
WWAY
3
Winston-Salem–Greensboro–High Point
WXLV-TV
45
North Dakota
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Bismarck
KBMY
17
Devils Lake–Grand Forks
WDAY-TV
6
Fargo
WDAY-TV
6
Minot
KMCY
14
Ohio
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Cincinnati
WCPO-TV
9
Cleveland
WEWS-TV
5
Columbus
WSYX
6
Dayton
WKEF
22
Leipsic
WTVG
13
Lima
WOHL-CD
35
New Bremen
WAMS-LD
35
Toledo
WTVG
13
Youngstown
WYTV
33
Oklahoma
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Ada
KTEN-DT
11
Tulsa
KTUL-TV
8
Lawton
KSWO-TV
7
Oklahoma City
KOCO-TV
5
Oregon
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Bend
KOHD
51
Eugene
KEZI
9
Klamath Falls
KDRV
12
Medford
KDRV
12
Pennsylvania
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Philadelphia
WPVI-TV
6
Altoona–Johnstown
WATM-TV
23
Erie
WJET-TV
24
Harrisburg–Lancaster–York–Lebanon
WHTM-TV
27
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre
WNEP-TV
16
Pittsburgh
WTAE-TV
4
Rhode Island
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Providence
WLNE-TV
6
South Carolina
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Greenville–Spartanburg
WLOS
13
Charleston
WCIV-DT
4
Columbia
WOLO-TV
25
Florence–Myrtle Beach
WPDE-TV
15
South Dakota
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Sioux Falls
KSFY-TV
13
Lead
KOTA-TV
3
Pierre
KSFY-TV
13
Rapid City
KOTA-TV
3
Tennessee
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Chattanooga
WTVC
9
Jackson
WBBJ-TV
7
Knoxville
WATE-TV
6
Memphis
WATN-TV
24
Nashville
WKRN-TV
2
Johnson City
WJHL-DT
12
Texas
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Amarillo
KVII-TV
7
Austin
KVUE
24
Beaumont–Port Arthur
KBMT
12
Bryan–College Station
KXXV
25
Corpus Christi
KIII
3
Dallas–Fort Worth
WFAA
8
El Paso
KVIA-TV
7
Houston
KTRK-TV
13
Laredo
KGNS-DT
10
Lufkin
KLRV
7
Midland–Odessa
KMID-TV
2
San Angelo
KTXE-LD
12
San Antonio
KSAT-TV
12
Sherman
KTEN-DT
11
Sweetwater–Abilene
KTXS-TV
12
Tyler–Longview
KLTV
7
Texarkana
KTBS-TV
3
Waco–Temple
KXXV
25
Wichita Falls
KSWO-TV
7
Weslaco
KRGV-TV
5
Utah
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Salt Lake City
KTVX
4
Virginia
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Charlottesville
WVAW-LD
16
Harrisonburg
WHSV-TV
3
Lynchburg–Roanoke
WSET-TV
13
Petersburg–Richmond
WRIC-TV
8
Hampton
WVEC
13
Vermont
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Burlington
WVNY
22
Washington
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Yakima
KAPP
35
Kennewick–Richland–Pasco
KAPP
35
Seattle–Tacoma
KOMO-TV
4
Spokane
KXLY-TV
4
West Virginia
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Charleston–Huntington
WCHS-TV
8
Clarksburg–Weston
WBOY-DT
13
Wisconsin
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Crandon
WAOW
9
Superior
WDIO-TV
10
Wausau–Rhinelander
WAOW
9
Eagle River–Rhinelander
WAOW
9
Eau Claire
WXOW
19
Green Bay
WBAY-TV
2
La Crosse
WXOW
19
Madison
WKOW-TV
27
Milwaukee
WISN-TV
12
Wyoming
City/Region
Station
DIRECTV Channel
Oak Hill–Beckley–Bluefield
WOAY-TV
4
Casper–Riverton
KMGH
7
Wheeling
WTRF-DT
8
Sheridan
KOTA
3
Watch ABC & Other Live TV with DIRECTV
Now that the struggle of finding your local ABC affiliate station is gone, you can focus on watching your favorite content with a top-tier Live TV and sports provider, DIRECTV.
You can start enjoying your favorite TV shows and sports live on ABC and more than 100+ additional channels with the CHOICE™ Package or above.
Local stations may not be available in some areas. To see if you’re affected, visit TV promise.
Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Now you can sign up for DIRECTV with or without a satellite.
Frequently Asked Questions
What channel is ABC on?
Because ABC is a national broadcast network, it must partner with local affiliate stations to reach audiences across the country. For that reason, ABC is on a different channel depending on your location.
