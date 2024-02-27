DIRECTV support icon

Find Your Local ABC Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV

Certain nationally broadcasted channels like ABC and others may have different channel numbers depending on your viewing location. This variability can occasionally pose a challenge when trying to locate the network’s programming. Fortunately, this post will provide a solution for DIRECTV customers looking for their local ABC affiliate in any region.

In this post you’ll find the specific channel number for your local ABC affiliate station depending on where you live, so you never have to worry about missing your favorite shows like Station 19, Abbott Elementary, The Bachelor or your favorite team play live.

Why Does ABC Have Different Channel Numbers?

ABC, being a nationwide TV broadcast network, does not have a single owned-and-operated station capable of reaching all 140+ million homes in the United States. Even ABC’s eight owned-and-operated stations do not cover such an extensive audience. That being said, the network collaborates with local affiliate stations across the country to extend its reach to viewers in various regions. As a result, local ABC station channel numbers may vary across different regions.

What Channel Is ABC on DIRECTV?

Find out what DIRECTV channel to tune into to watch all the great ABC content available today right here. The list below is organized alphabetically by state. Use the links below to more easily find your state in the list.

Alabama

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Birmingham–Anniston–Tuscaloosa WBMA-LD 67
Birmingham–Anniston–Tuscaloosa WABM-DT 68
Dothan WDHN 18
Huntsville WAAY-TV 31
Montgomery–Selma WNCF 32
Mobile WEAR-TV 3

Alaska

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Anchorage KYUR 13
Fairbanks KATN 2
Juneau KJUD 8

Arizona

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Phoenix KNXV-TV 15
Tucson KGUN-TV 9
Yuma KECY-DT 10

Arkansas

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
El Dorado KNOE-DT 7
Fayetteville KHOG-TV 29
Fort Smith KHBS 40
Jonesboro KAIT 8
Little Rock KATV 7

California

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Arcata–Eureka KAEF 23
Bakersfield KERO-TV 23
El Centro KECY-DT 10
Fresno KFSN-TV 30
Las Angeles KABC-TV 7
Palm Springs KESQ-TV 42
Redding–Chico KRCR-TV 7
Salinas–Monterey–Santa Cruz KSBW-DT 9
San Diego KGTV 10
San Francisco–Oakland–San Jose  KGO-TV
Santa Barbara–Santa Maria–San Luis Obispo KEYT-TV 3
Sacramento–Stockton–Modesto KXTV 10

Colorado

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Colorado Springs–Pueblo KRDO-TV 13
Denver KMGH-TV 7

Connecticut

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Hartford–New Haven WTNH 8

Washington D.C.

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Washington WJLA-TV 7

Delaware

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Philadelphia WPVI 6
Salisbury WMDT 47

Florida

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Gainesville WCJB-TV 20
Miami–Fort Lauderdale WPLG 10
Naples–Fort Myers WZVN-TV 26
Orange Park–Jacksonville WJXX 25
Panama City WMBB 13
Pensacola WEAR-TV 3
Sarasota–Bradenton WWSB 40
Tallahassee WTXL-TV 27
Tampa–St. Petersburg WFTS-TV 28
Tequesta–West Palm Beach WPBF 25

Georgia

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Albany WALB-DT 11
Augusta WJBF 6
Columbus WTVM 9
Macon WGXA-DT 25
Savannah WJCL 22

Hawaii

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Hilo KHVO-TV 4
Honolulu KITV 4
Wailuku KMAU-TV 4

Idaho

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Idaho Falls KIFI-TV 8
Nampa–Boise KIVI-TV 6
Twin Falls KSAW-LP 51

Illinois

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Chicago WLS-TV 7
Champaign–Urbana WICS 20
Quincy KHQA-DT 8
Harrisburg WSIL-TV 3
Peoria–Bloomington–Normal WEEK-DT 26
Springfield–Decatur WICS 20
Moline WQAD-TV 8

Indiana

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Evansville WEHT 25
Fort Wayne WPTA 21
Indianapolis WRTV 6
Lafayette WPBY-LD 35
South Bend WBND-LD 57

Iowa

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Ames–Des Moines WOI-TV 5
Sioux City KCAU-TV 9
Cedar Rapids–Waterloo–Dubuque KCRG-TV 9
Ottumwa KTVO 3

Kansas

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Colby KAKE 10
Garden City KAKE 10
Topeka KTKA-TV 49
Wichita KAKE 10

Kentucky

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Bowling Green WKRN 2
Lexington WTVQ-DT 36
Louisville WHAS-TV 11
Paducah WSIL-TV 3

Louisiana

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Alexandria KLAX-TV 31
Baton Rouge WBRZ-TV 2
Lafayette KATC 3
Lake Charles KVHP-DT 30
New Orleans WGNO 26
Monroe KNOE-DT 7
Shreveport KTBS-TV 3

Maine

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Bangor WVII-TV 7
Poland Spring–Portland WMTW 8

Maryland

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Baltimore WMAR-TV 2
Salisbury WMDT 47

Massachusetts

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Springfield WGGB-TV 40
Boston WMUR 9
New Bedford WLNE-TV 6

Michigan

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Battle Creek WZZM 13
Calumet WBUP 10
Detroit WXYZ-TV 7
Flint–Saginaw–Bay City WJRT-TV 12
Sault Ste. Marie WGTQ 8
Traverse City WGTU 29
Ishpeming–Marquette WBUP 10

Minnesota

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Alexandria KSTP-TV 5
Austin–Rochester KAAL 6
Duluth WDIO-TV 10
Redwood Falls–Mankato KSTP-TV 5
St. Paul–Minneapolis KSTP-TV 5
St. James–Mankato KSTP-TV 5

Mississippi

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Biloxi–Gulfport WLOX 13
Greenwood–Greenville WABG-TV 6
Jackson WAPT 16
Laurel–Hattiesburg WDAM-DT 8
Tupelo–Columbus WTVA-DT 9
Meridian WTOK-TV 11

Missouri

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
St. Joseph KQTV 2
St. Louis KDNL-TV 30
Springfield KSPR-LD 33
Cape Girardeau WSIL-TV 3
Columbia–Jefferson City KMIZ 17
Hannibal KHQA-DT 8
Kansas City KMBC-TV 9
Poplar Bluff WSIL-TV 3

Montana

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Billings KSVI 6
Butte–Bozeman KWYB 18
Great Falls KFBB-TV 5
Helena KWYB 18
Missoula KTMF 23

Nebraska

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Scottsbluff KHGI-CD 27
Kearney KHGI-TV 13
Lincoln KLKN 8
Omaha KETV 7

Nevada

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Las Vegas KTNV-TV 13
Reno KOLO-TV 8

New Hampshire

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Manchester WMUR-TV 9

New Jersey

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
New York City WABC-TV 7
Philadelphia WPVI-TV 6

New Mexico

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Albuquerque–Santa Fe KOAT-TV 7
Clovis KVII 7
Las Cruces KVIA-TV 7

New York

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Albany–Schenectady–Troy WTEN 10
Syracuse WSYR-TV 9
Watertown WWTI 50
Binghamton WIVT 34
Buffalo WKBW-TV 7
Elmira WENY-TV 36
New York WABC TV 7
Rochester WHAM-TV 13

North Carolina

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Asheville WLOS 13
Durham–Raleigh–Fayetteville WTVD 11
New Bern–Greenville–Washington WCTI-TV 12
Wilmington WWAY 3
Winston-Salem–Greensboro–High Point WXLV-TV 45

North Dakota

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Bismarck KBMY 17
Devils Lake–Grand Forks WDAY-TV 6
Fargo WDAY-TV 6
Minot KMCY 14

Ohio

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Cincinnati WCPO-TV 9
Cleveland WEWS-TV 5
Columbus WSYX 6
Dayton WKEF 22
Leipsic WTVG 13
Lima WOHL-CD 35
New Bremen WAMS-LD 35
Toledo WTVG 13
Youngstown WYTV 33

Oklahoma

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Ada KTEN-DT 11
Tulsa KTUL-TV 8
Lawton KSWO-TV 7
Oklahoma City KOCO-TV 5

Oregon

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Bend KOHD 51
Eugene KEZI 9
Klamath Falls KDRV 12
Medford KDRV 12

Pennsylvania

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Philadelphia WPVI-TV 6
Altoona–Johnstown WATM-TV 23
Erie WJET-TV 24
Harrisburg–Lancaster–York–Lebanon WHTM-TV 27
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre WNEP-TV 16
Pittsburgh WTAE-TV 4

Rhode Island

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Providence WLNE-TV 6

South Carolina

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Greenville–Spartanburg WLOS 13
Charleston WCIV-DT 4
Columbia WOLO-TV 25
Florence–Myrtle Beach WPDE-TV 15

South Dakota

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Sioux Falls KSFY-TV 13
Lead KOTA-TV 3
Pierre KSFY-TV 13
Rapid City KOTA-TV 3

Tennessee

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Chattanooga WTVC 9
Jackson WBBJ-TV 7
Knoxville WATE-TV 6
Memphis WATN-TV 24
Nashville WKRN-TV 2
Johnson City WJHL-DT 12

Texas

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Amarillo KVII-TV 7
Austin KVUE 24
Beaumont–Port Arthur KBMT 12
Bryan–College Station KXXV 25
Corpus Christi KIII 3
Dallas–Fort Worth WFAA 8
El Paso KVIA-TV 7
Houston KTRK-TV 13
Laredo KGNS-DT 10
Lufkin KLRV 7
Midland–Odessa KMID-TV 2
San Angelo KTXE-LD 12
San Antonio KSAT-TV 12
Sherman KTEN-DT 11
Sweetwater–Abilene KTXS-TV 12
Tyler–Longview KLTV 7
Texarkana KTBS-TV 3
Waco–Temple KXXV 25
Wichita Falls KSWO-TV 7
Weslaco KRGV-TV 5

Utah

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Salt Lake City KTVX 4

Virginia

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Charlottesville WVAW-LD 16
Harrisonburg WHSV-TV 3
Lynchburg–Roanoke WSET-TV 13
Petersburg–Richmond WRIC-TV 8
Hampton WVEC 13

Vermont

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Burlington WVNY 22

Washington

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Yakima KAPP 35
Kennewick–Richland–Pasco KAPP 35
Seattle–Tacoma KOMO-TV 4
Spokane KXLY-TV 4

West Virginia

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Charleston–Huntington WCHS-TV 8
Clarksburg–Weston WBOY-DT 13

Wisconsin

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Crandon WAOW 9
Superior WDIO-TV 10
Wausau–Rhinelander WAOW 9
Eagle River–Rhinelander WAOW 9
Eau Claire WXOW 19
Green Bay WBAY-TV 2
La Crosse WXOW 19
Madison WKOW-TV 27
Milwaukee WISN-TV 12

Wyoming

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Oak Hill–Beckley–Bluefield WOAY-TV 4
Casper–Riverton KMGH 7
Wheeling WTRF-DT 8
Sheridan KOTA 3

Watch ABC & Other Live TV with DIRECTV

Now that the struggle of finding your local ABC affiliate station is gone, you can focus on watching your favorite content with a top-tier Live TV and sports provider, DIRECTV.

You can start enjoying your favorite TV shows and sports live on ABC and more than 100+ additional channels with the CHOICE™ Package or above.

Local stations  may not be available in some areas. To see if you’re affected, visit TV promise.

Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Now you can sign up for DIRECTV with or without a satellite.

Frequently Asked Questions

What channel is ABC on?

Because ABC is a national broadcast network, it must partner with local affiliate stations to reach audiences across the country. For that reason, ABC is on a different channel depending on your location.

