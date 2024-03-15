Find Your Local NBC Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV

You may have noticed that national broadcast networks like NBC often have varying channel numbers based on the location you’re watching in. And while that can sometimes make it difficult to find the network’s programming when you want to tune in, we’ve got the solution right here.
In this post you’ll find the specific channel number for your local NBC affiliate station depending on where you live, so you never have to worry about missing your favorite NBC shows like Law & Order, Chicago P.D., Found and so many more.
Watch NBC programming live with DIRECTV. Get started today.
WHY DOES NBC HAVE DIFFERENT CHANNEL NUMBERS?
While NBC is a nationwide TV broadcast network, they don’t have one owned-and-operated station that can reach all 140+ million homes across the United States. Even NBC’s 12 owned-and-operated stations can’t reach that many people around the country.
Which is why the broadcaster partners with local affiliate stations across the country to reach viewers in different areas. Hence, different regions may have different channel numbers for their local NBC station.
Some local stations may not be available in some areas. To see if you’re affected, visit TV promise.
WHAT CHANNEL IS NBC ON DIRECTV?
Find out what DIRECTV channel to tune into to watch all the great NBC content available today, from late night shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live to competition reality TV like Deal or No Deal Island and The Voice. The list below is organized alphabetically by state. Use the links below to find your state more easily in the list.
And keep in mind, not every town or city will be listed out below. In most cases, the area listed that is closest to where you reside should have the same channel number. And when in doubt, you can input your zip code into DIRECTV’s channel locator to find out for sure.
Alabama
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Birmingham–Tuscaloosa–Anniston
|WVTM-TV
|13
|Dothan
|WRGX-LP
|23
|Huntsville–Decatur
|WAFF
|48
|Mobile
|WPMI-TV
|15
|Montgomery–Selma
|WSFA
|12
Alaska
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Anchorage
|KTUU-TV
|2
|Fairbanks
|KTVF
|11
|Juneau
|KATH-LP
|4
|Sitka
|KATH-LP
|4
Arizona
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Flagstaff
|KPNX
|12
|Mesa–Phoenix
|KPNX
|12
|Tucson
|KVOA
|4
|Yuma
|KYMA-DT
|11
Arkansas
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Jonesboro
|KAIT-DT
|8
|Little Rock
|KARK-TV
|4
|Rogers–Fayetteville–Fort Smith
|KNWA-TV
|51
California
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Los Angeles
|KNBC
|4
|San Diego
|KNSD
|39
|San Jose–San Francisco–Oakland
|KNTV
|11
|Bakersfield
|KGET-TV
|17
|Chico–Redding
|KNVN
|24
|Eureka
|KIEM-TV
|3
|Fresno
|KSEE
|24
|Palm Springs
|KMIR-TV
|36
|Sacramento–Stockton–Modesto
|KCRA-TV
|3
|Salinas–Monterey–Santa Cruz
|KSBW-TV
|8
|San Luis Obispo–Santa Maria–Santa Barbara
|KSBY
|6
|El Centro
|KYMA-DT
|11
Colorado
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Denver
|KUSA-TV
|9
|Pueblo–Colorado Springs
|KOAA-TV
|5
Connecticut
|City
|Station
|Channel
|New Britain–Hartford–New Haven
|WVIT
|30
Delaware
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Dover
|WCAU
|10
Washington D.C.
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Washington D.C.
|WRC-TV
|4
Florida
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Miami–Fort Lauderdale
|WTVJ
|6
|Daytona Beach–Orlando–Melbourne
|WESH
|2
|Fort Myers–Naples
|WBBH-TV
|20
|Gainesville
|WNBW-DT
|9
|Jacksonville
|WTLV
|12
|Pensacola
|WPMI-TV
|15
|Panama City
|WJHG-TV
|7
|Tallahassee
|WTWC-TV
|40
|Tampa–Saint Petersburg
|WFLA-TV
|8
|West Palm Beach
|WPTV-TV
|5
Georgia
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Albany
|WALB-TV
|10
|Atlanta
|WXIA-TV
|11
|Augusta
|WAGT-CD
|26
|Columbus
|WLTZ
|38
|Macon
|WMGT-TV
|41
|Savannah
|WSAV-TV
|3
Hawaii
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Hilo
|KHNL
|13
|Honolulu
|KHNL
|13
|Wailuku
|KHNL
|13
Idaho
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Boise
|KTVB
|7
|Pocatello–Idaho Falls
|KPVI-DT
|6
|Twin Falls
|KTFT-LD
|38
Illinois
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Chicago
|WMAQ-TV
|5
|Decatur–Springfield–Champaign–Urbana
|WAND
|17
|Harrisburg
|WPSD-TV
|6
|Peoria–Bloomington
|WEEK-TV
|25
|Quincy
|WGEM-TV
|10
|Rockford
|WREX
|13
Indiana
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Evansville
|WFIE
|14
|Fort Wayne
|WPTA
|14
|Indianapolis
|WTHR
|13
|Lafayette
|WPBI
|17
|South Bend
|WNDU-TV
|16
|Terre Haute
|WTWO
|2
Iowa
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Davenport
|KWQC-TV
|6
|Des Moines
|WHO-DT
|13
|Ottumwa
|WHO-DT
|13
|Mason City
|KTTC
|10
|Sioux City
|KTIV
|4
|Waterloo–Cedar Rapids–Dubuque
|KWWL-TV
|7
Kansas
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Garden City
|KSNW
|3
|Great Bend
|KSNW
|3
|Pittsburg
|KSNF
|16
|Salina
|KSNW
|3
|Topeka
|KSNT
|27
|Wichita
|KSNW
|3
Kentucky
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Lexington
|WLEX-TV
|18
|Louisville
|WAVE-TV
|3
|Paducah
|WPSD-TV
|6
Louisiana
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Alexandria
|KALB-TV
|5
|Lafayette
|KLAF
|62
|Lake Charles
|KPLC
|7
|New Orleans
|WDSU
|6
|Shreveport
|KTAL-TV
|6
Maine
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Bangor
|WLBZ
|2
|Portland
|WCSH-TV
|6
Maryland
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Salisbury
|WRDE-LD
|31
Massachusetts
|City
|Station
|Channel
|New Bedford
|WJAR
|10
|Springfield
|WWLP
|22
|Boston
|WBTS
|10
Michigan
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Cheboygan–Sault Ste. Marie
|WPBN-TV
|7
|Detroit
|WDIV-TV
|4
|Grand Rapids–Kalamazoo–Battle Creek
|WOOD-TV
|8
|Marquette
|WLUC-TV
|6
|Onondaga–Jackson–Lansing
|WILX-TV
|10
|Saginaw–Flint–Bay City
|WEYI-TV
|25
|Traverse City–Cadillac
|WPBN-TV
|7
Minnesota
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Chisholm
|KBJR
|6
|Mankato
|KMNF-LD
|7
|Minneapolis–Saint Paul
|KARE
|11
|Rochester–Austin
|KTTC
|10
|Duluth
|KBJR-TV
|6
Mississippi
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Biloxi–Gulfport
|WXXV-DT
|26
|Grenada–Greenville–Greenwood
|WNBD-LD
|33
|Jackson
|WLBT
|3
|Laurel–Hattiesburg
|WDAM-TV
|7
|Meridian
|WGBC-DT
|31
|Tupelo–Columbus
|WTVA
|9
Missouri
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Columbia–Jefferson City
|KOMU-TV
|8
|Joplin
|KSNF
|16
|Kansas City
|KSHB-TV
|41
|Cape Girardeau
|WPSD-TV
|6
|Hannibal
|WGEM-TV
|10
|St. Joseph
|KNPG-LD
|21
|St. Louis
|KSDK
|5
|Springfield
|KYTV
|3
Montana
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Billings
|KULR-TV
|8
|Butte–Bozeman
|KTVM-TV
|6
|Great Falls
|KTGF-LD
|50
|Helena
|KTVM-TV
|6
|Kalispell
|KECI-TV
|13
|Miles City
|KULR-TV
|8
|Missoula
|KECI-TV
|13
Nebraska
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Hastings–Lincoln–Kearney
|KSNB-TV
|4
|McCook
|KSNB-TV
|4
|Omaha
|WOWT
|6
|Sidney–Scottsbluff
|KUSA
|9
|Superior–Lincoln–Kearney
|KSNW
|3
Nevada
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Las Vegas
|KSNV
|3
|Reno
|KRNV-DT
|4
New Hampshire
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Nashua
|WBTS
|10
New Jersey
|City
|Station
|Channel
|New York
|WNBC
|4
|Philadelphia
|WCAU
|10
New Mexico
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Albuquerque–Santa Fe
|KOB
|4
|Las Cruces
|KTSM-TV
|9
|Farmington
|KOB
|4
|Roswell
|KOB
|4
|Silver City
|KOB
|4
New York
|City
|Station
|Channel
|New York
|WNBC**
|4
|Albany–Schenectady–Troy
|WNYT
|13
|Binghamton
|WBGH-CD
|20
|Buffalo
|WGRZ
|2
|Elmira
|WETM-TV
|18
|Plattsburgh
|WPTZ
|5
|Rochester
|WHEC-TV
|10
|Syracuse
|WSTM-TV
|3
|Utica–Rome
|WKTV
|2
|Watertown
|WVNC-LD
|45
North Carolina
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Charlotte
|WCNC-TV
|36
|Asheville
|WYFF
|4
|Raleigh–Durham–Fayetteville
|WRAL-TV
|5
|Washington–Greenville–New Bern
|WYFF
|4
|Wilmington
|WECT
|6
|Winston-Salem–Greensboro–High Point
|WXII-TV
|12
North Dakota
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Bismarck
|KFYR-TV
|5
|Dickinson
|KFYR-TV
|5
|Fargo–Grand Forks
|KVLY-TV
|11
|Minot
|KFYR-TV
|5
|Williston
|KFYR-TV
|5
Ohio
|Cincinnati
|WLWT
|5
|Cleveland
|WKYC
|3
|Columbus
|WCMH-TV
|4
|Dayton
|WDTN
|2
|Lima
|WLIO
|8
|Marietta
|WTAP-TV
|15
|Steubenville
|WTOV-TV
|9
|Toledo
|WNWO-TV
|24
|Youngstown
|WFMJ-TV
|21
|Zanesville
|WHIZ-TV
|18
Oklahoma
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Ada
|KTEN
|10
|Oklahoma City
|KFOR-TV
|4
|Tulsa
|KJRH-TV
|2
|Lawton
|KFDX-TV
|3
Oregon
|Bend
|KGW
|8
|Coos Bay
|KMTR
|16
|Eugene
|KMTR
|16
|Klamath Falls
|KOBI
|5
|Medford
|KOBI
|5
|Portland
|KGW
|8
|Roseburg
|KMTR
|16
Pennsylvania
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Philadelphia
|WCAU
|10
|Erie
|WICU-TV
|12
|Johnstown–Altoona
|WJAC-TV
|6
|Lancaster–Harrisburg–York–Lebanon
|WGAL
|8
|Pittsburgh
|WPXI
|11
|Wilkes-Barre–Scranton
|WBRE-TV
|28
Rhode Island
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Providence
|WJAR
|10
South Carolina
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Charleston
|WCBD-TV
|2
|Columbia
|WIS
|10
|Greenville–Spartanburg
|WYFF
|4
|Myrtle Beach–Florence
|WMBF-TV
|32
South Dakota
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Mitchell
|KDLV-TV
|46
|Rapid City
|KNBN
|21
|Sioux Falls
|KDLT-TV
|46
Tennessee
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Chattanooga
|WRCB
|3
|Jackson
|WMC-TV
|5
|Knoxville
|WBIR-TV
|10
|Memphis
|WMC-TV
|5
|Nashville
|WSMV-TV
|4
Texas
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Fort Worth–Dallas
|KXAS-TV
|5
|Sherman
|KTEN
|10
|Amarillo
|KAMR-TV
|4
|Austin
|KXAN-TV
|36
|Beaumont–Port Arthur
|KBMT-DT
|50
|Brownsville
|KVEO-TV
|23
|Bryan–College Station
|KAGS-LP
|23
|Corpus Christi
|KRIS-TV
|6
|El Paso
|KTSM-TV
|9
|Houston
|KPRC-TV
|2
|Jacksonville–Tyler–Longview
|KETK-TV
|56
|Laredo
|KGNS-TV
|8
|Lubbock
|KCBD
|11
|Odessa–Midland
|KWES-TV
|9
|San Antonio
|WOAI-TV
|4
|Temple–Waco–Killeen
|KAGS-LP
|23
|Texarkana
|KTAL-TV
|6
|Wichita Falls
|KFDX-TV
|3
Utah
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Salt Lake City
|KSL-TV
|5
Vermont
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Burlington
|WPTZ
|5
Virginia
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Bristol
|WCYB-TV
|5
|Charlottesville
|WVIR-TV
|29
|Harrisonburg
|WSVW-LD
|30
|Portsmouth–Norfolk–Newport News
|WAVY-TV
|10
|Richmond
|WWBT
|12
|Roanoke–Lynchburg
|WSLS-TV
|10
Washington
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Richland–Pasco–Kennewick
|KNDO
|23
|Seattle–Tacoma
|KING-TV
|5
|Spokane
|KHQ-TV
|6
|Yakima
|KNDO
|23
West Virginia
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Bluefield–Beckley
|WVVA
|6
|Clarksburg–Weston
|WBOY-TV
|12
|Huntington–Charleston
|WSAZ-TV
|3
|Parkersburg
|WTAP-TV
|15
|Wheeling
|WTOV-TV
|9
Wisconsin
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Eau Claire–La Crosse
|WEAU
|13
|Green Bay
|WGBA-TV
|26
|Madison
|WMTV
|15
|Milwaukee
|WTMJ-TV
|4
|Rhinelander–Wausau
|WJFW-TV
|12
|Superior
|KBJR-TV
|6
Wyoming
|City
|Station
|Channel
|Cheyenne
|KNEP
|5
Watch NBC on DIRECTV
Now that you know how to find your local NBC affiliate channel, there’s nothing stopping you from enjoying all the great content the network has to offer. And with DIRECTV, you can not only get the national networks you want, but also 100+ additional channels and all the movies and TV shows they have to offer.
Don’t have DIRECTV? Make the switch today.
Want to know what channel to find other national broadcasters? Check out the links below:
Find Your Local FOX Channel
Find Your Local CBS Channel
Find Your Local ABC Channel
The content is featured on
https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."