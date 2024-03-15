Find Your Local NBC Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV

You may have noticed that national broadcast networks like NBC often have varying channel numbers based on the location you’re watching in. And while that can sometimes make it difficult to find the network’s programming when you want to tune in, we’ve got the solution right here.

In this post you’ll find the specific channel number for your local NBC affiliate station depending on where you live, so you never have to worry about missing your favorite NBC shows like Law & Order, Chicago P.D., Found and so many more.

WHY DOES NBC HAVE DIFFERENT CHANNEL NUMBERS?

While NBC is a nationwide TV broadcast network, they don’t have one owned-and-operated station that can reach all 140+ million homes across the United States. Even NBC’s 12 owned-and-operated stations can’t reach that many people around the country.

Which is why the broadcaster partners with local affiliate stations across the country to reach viewers in different areas. Hence, different regions may have different channel numbers for their local NBC station.

Some local stations may not be available in some areas. To see if you’re affected, visit TV promise.

WHAT CHANNEL IS NBC ON DIRECTV?

Find out what DIRECTV channel to tune into to watch all the great NBC content available today, from late night shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live to competition reality TV like Deal or No Deal Island and The Voice. The list below is organized alphabetically by state. Use the links below to find your state more easily in the list.

And keep in mind, not every town or city will be listed out below. In most cases, the area listed that is closest to where you reside should have the same channel number. And when in doubt, you can input your zip code into DIRECTV’s channel locator to find out for sure.

Alabama

City Station Channel Birmingham–Tuscaloosa–Anniston WVTM-TV 13 Dothan WRGX-LP 23 Huntsville–Decatur WAFF 48 Mobile WPMI-TV 15 Montgomery–Selma WSFA 12

Alaska

City Station Channel Anchorage KTUU-TV 2 Fairbanks KTVF 11 Juneau KATH-LP 4 Sitka KATH-LP 4

Arizona

City Station Channel Flagstaff KPNX 12 Mesa–Phoenix KPNX 12 Tucson KVOA 4 Yuma KYMA-DT 11

Arkansas

City Station Channel Jonesboro KAIT-DT 8 Little Rock KARK-TV 4 Rogers–Fayetteville–Fort Smith KNWA-TV 51

California

City Station Channel Los Angeles KNBC 4 San Diego KNSD 39 San Jose–San Francisco–Oakland KNTV 11 Bakersfield KGET-TV 17 Chico–Redding KNVN 24 Eureka KIEM-TV 3 Fresno KSEE 24 Palm Springs KMIR-TV 36 Sacramento–Stockton–Modesto KCRA-TV 3 Salinas–Monterey–Santa Cruz KSBW-TV 8 San Luis Obispo–Santa Maria–Santa Barbara KSBY 6 El Centro KYMA-DT 11

Colorado

City Station Channel Denver KUSA-TV 9 Pueblo–Colorado Springs KOAA-TV 5

Connecticut

City Station Channel New Britain–Hartford–New Haven WVIT 30

Delaware

City Station Channel Dover WCAU 10

Washington D.C.

City Station Channel Washington D.C. WRC-TV 4

Florida

City Station Channel Miami–Fort Lauderdale WTVJ 6 Daytona Beach–Orlando–Melbourne WESH 2 Fort Myers–Naples WBBH-TV 20 Gainesville WNBW-DT 9 Jacksonville WTLV 12 Pensacola WPMI-TV 15 Panama City WJHG-TV 7 Tallahassee WTWC-TV 40 Tampa–Saint Petersburg WFLA-TV 8 West Palm Beach WPTV-TV 5

Georgia

City Station Channel Albany WALB-TV 10 Atlanta WXIA-TV 11 Augusta WAGT-CD 26 Columbus WLTZ 38 Macon WMGT-TV 41 Savannah WSAV-TV 3

Hawaii

City Station Channel Hilo KHNL 13 Honolulu KHNL 13 Wailuku KHNL 13

Idaho

City Station Channel Boise KTVB 7 Pocatello–Idaho Falls KPVI-DT 6 Twin Falls KTFT-LD 38

Illinois

City Station Channel Chicago WMAQ-TV 5 Decatur–Springfield–Champaign–Urbana WAND 17 Harrisburg WPSD-TV 6 Peoria–Bloomington WEEK-TV 25 Quincy WGEM-TV 10 Rockford WREX 13

Indiana

City Station Channel Evansville WFIE 14 Fort Wayne WPTA 14 Indianapolis WTHR 13 Lafayette WPBI 17 South Bend WNDU-TV 16 Terre Haute WTWO 2

Iowa

City Station Channel Davenport KWQC-TV 6 Des Moines WHO-DT 13 Ottumwa WHO-DT 13 Mason City KTTC 10 Sioux City KTIV 4 Waterloo–Cedar Rapids–Dubuque KWWL-TV 7

Kansas

City Station Channel Garden City KSNW 3 Great Bend KSNW 3 Pittsburg KSNF 16 Salina KSNW 3 Topeka KSNT 27 Wichita KSNW 3

Kentucky

City Station Channel Lexington WLEX-TV 18 Louisville WAVE-TV 3 Paducah WPSD-TV 6

Louisiana

City Station Channel Alexandria KALB-TV 5 Lafayette KLAF 62 Lake Charles KPLC 7 New Orleans WDSU 6 Shreveport KTAL-TV 6

Maine

City Station Channel Bangor WLBZ 2 Portland WCSH-TV 6

Maryland

City Station Channel Salisbury WRDE-LD 31

Massachusetts

City Station Channel New Bedford WJAR 10 Springfield WWLP 22 Boston WBTS 10

Michigan

City Station Channel Cheboygan–Sault Ste. Marie WPBN-TV 7 Detroit WDIV-TV 4 Grand Rapids–Kalamazoo–Battle Creek WOOD-TV 8 Marquette WLUC-TV 6 Onondaga–Jackson–Lansing WILX-TV 10 Saginaw–Flint–Bay City WEYI-TV 25 Traverse City–Cadillac WPBN-TV 7

Minnesota

City Station Channel Chisholm KBJR 6 Mankato KMNF-LD 7 Minneapolis–Saint Paul KARE 11 Rochester–Austin KTTC 10 Duluth KBJR-TV 6

Mississippi

City Station Channel Biloxi–Gulfport WXXV-DT 26 Grenada–Greenville–Greenwood WNBD-LD 33 Jackson WLBT 3 Laurel–Hattiesburg WDAM-TV 7 Meridian WGBC-DT 31 Tupelo–Columbus WTVA 9

Missouri

City Station Channel Columbia–Jefferson City KOMU-TV 8 Joplin KSNF 16 Kansas City KSHB-TV 41 Cape Girardeau WPSD-TV 6 Hannibal WGEM-TV 10 St. Joseph KNPG-LD 21 St. Louis KSDK 5 Springfield KYTV 3

Montana

City Station Channel Billings KULR-TV 8 Butte–Bozeman KTVM-TV 6 Great Falls KTGF-LD 50 Helena KTVM-TV 6 Kalispell KECI-TV 13 Miles City KULR-TV 8 Missoula KECI-TV 13

Nebraska

City Station Channel Hastings–Lincoln–Kearney KSNB-TV 4 McCook KSNB-TV 4 Omaha WOWT 6 Sidney–Scottsbluff KUSA 9 Superior–Lincoln–Kearney KSNW 3

Nevada

City Station Channel Las Vegas KSNV 3 Reno KRNV-DT 4

New Hampshire

City Station Channel Nashua WBTS 10

New Jersey

City Station Channel New York WNBC 4 Philadelphia WCAU 10

New Mexico

City Station Channel Albuquerque–Santa Fe KOB 4 Las Cruces KTSM-TV 9 Farmington KOB 4 Roswell KOB 4 Silver City KOB 4

New York

City Station Channel New York WNBC** 4 Albany–Schenectady–Troy WNYT 13 Binghamton WBGH-CD 20 Buffalo WGRZ 2 Elmira WETM-TV 18 Plattsburgh WPTZ 5 Rochester WHEC-TV 10 Syracuse WSTM-TV 3 Utica–Rome WKTV 2 Watertown WVNC-LD 45

North Carolina

City Station Channel Charlotte WCNC-TV 36 Asheville WYFF 4 Raleigh–Durham–Fayetteville WRAL-TV 5 Washington–Greenville–New Bern WYFF 4 Wilmington WECT 6 Winston-Salem–Greensboro–High Point WXII-TV 12

North Dakota

City Station Channel Bismarck KFYR-TV 5 Dickinson KFYR-TV 5 Fargo–Grand Forks KVLY-TV 11 Minot KFYR-TV 5 Williston KFYR-TV 5

Ohio

Cincinnati WLWT 5 Cleveland WKYC 3 Columbus WCMH-TV 4 Dayton WDTN 2 Lima WLIO 8 Marietta WTAP-TV 15 Steubenville WTOV-TV 9 Toledo WNWO-TV 24 Youngstown WFMJ-TV 21 Zanesville WHIZ-TV 18

Oklahoma

City Station Channel Ada KTEN 10 Oklahoma City KFOR-TV 4 Tulsa KJRH-TV 2 Lawton KFDX-TV 3

Oregon

Bend KGW 8 Coos Bay KMTR 16 Eugene KMTR 16 Klamath Falls KOBI 5 Medford KOBI 5 Portland KGW 8 Roseburg KMTR 16

Pennsylvania

City Station Channel Philadelphia WCAU 10 Erie WICU-TV 12 Johnstown–Altoona WJAC-TV 6 Lancaster–Harrisburg–York–Lebanon WGAL 8 Pittsburgh WPXI 11 Wilkes-Barre–Scranton WBRE-TV 28

Rhode Island

City Station Channel Providence WJAR 10

South Carolina

City Station Channel Charleston WCBD-TV 2 Columbia WIS 10 Greenville–Spartanburg WYFF 4 Myrtle Beach–Florence WMBF-TV 32

South Dakota

City Station Channel Mitchell KDLV-TV 46 Rapid City KNBN 21 Sioux Falls KDLT-TV 46

Tennessee

City Station Channel Chattanooga WRCB 3 Jackson WMC-TV 5 Knoxville WBIR-TV 10 Memphis WMC-TV 5 Nashville WSMV-TV 4

Texas

City Station Channel Fort Worth–Dallas KXAS-TV 5 Sherman KTEN 10 Amarillo KAMR-TV 4 Austin KXAN-TV 36 Beaumont–Port Arthur KBMT-DT 50 Brownsville KVEO-TV 23 Bryan–College Station KAGS-LP 23 Corpus Christi KRIS-TV 6 El Paso KTSM-TV 9 Houston KPRC-TV 2 Jacksonville–Tyler–Longview KETK-TV 56 Laredo KGNS-TV 8 Lubbock KCBD 11 Odessa–Midland KWES-TV 9 San Antonio WOAI-TV 4 Temple–Waco–Killeen KAGS-LP 23 Texarkana KTAL-TV 6 Wichita Falls KFDX-TV 3

Utah

City Station Channel Salt Lake City KSL-TV 5

Vermont

City Station Channel Burlington WPTZ 5

Virginia

City Station Channel Bristol WCYB-TV 5 Charlottesville WVIR-TV 29 Harrisonburg WSVW-LD 30 Portsmouth–Norfolk–Newport News WAVY-TV 10 Richmond WWBT 12 Roanoke–Lynchburg WSLS-TV 10

Washington

City Station Channel Richland–Pasco–Kennewick KNDO 23 Seattle–Tacoma KING-TV 5 Spokane KHQ-TV 6 Yakima KNDO 23

West Virginia

City Station Channel Bluefield–Beckley WVVA 6 Clarksburg–Weston WBOY-TV 12 Huntington–Charleston WSAZ-TV 3 Parkersburg WTAP-TV 15 Wheeling WTOV-TV 9

Wisconsin

City Station Channel Eau Claire–La Crosse WEAU 13 Green Bay WGBA-TV 26 Madison WMTV 15 Milwaukee WTMJ-TV 4 Rhinelander–Wausau WJFW-TV 12 Superior KBJR-TV 6

Wyoming

City Station Channel Cheyenne KNEP 5

Watch NBC on DIRECTV

Now that you know how to find your local NBC affiliate channel, there’s nothing stopping you from enjoying all the great content the network has to offer. And with DIRECTV, you can not only get the national networks you want, but also 100+ additional channels and all the movies and TV shows they have to offer.

Don’t have DIRECTV? Make the switch today.

Shop Packages

Want to know what channel to find other national broadcasters? Check out the links below:

Find Your Local FOX Channel

Find Your Local CBS Channel

Find Your Local ABC Channel

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."