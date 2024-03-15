DIRECTV support icon

Find Your Local NBC Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV

Find Your Local NBC Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV
You may have noticed that national broadcast networks like NBC often have varying channel numbers based on the location you’re watching in. And while that can sometimes make it difficult to find the network’s programming when you want to tune in, we’ve got the solution right here.

In this post you’ll find the specific channel number for your local NBC affiliate station depending on where you live, so you never have to worry about missing your favorite NBC shows like Law & Order, Chicago P.D., Found and so many more.

WHY DOES NBC HAVE DIFFERENT CHANNEL NUMBERS?

While NBC is a nationwide TV broadcast network, they don’t have one owned-and-operated station that can reach all 140+ million homes across the United States. Even NBC’s 12 owned-and-operated stations can’t reach that many people around the country.

Which is why the broadcaster partners with local affiliate stations across the country to reach viewers in different areas. Hence, different regions may have different channel numbers for their local NBC station.

Some local stations  may not be available in some areas. To see if you’re affected, visit TV promise.

WHAT CHANNEL IS NBC ON DIRECTV?

Find out what DIRECTV channel to tune into to watch all the great NBC content available today, from late night shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live to competition reality TV like Deal or No Deal Island and The Voice. The list below is organized alphabetically by state. Use the links below to find your state more easily in the list.

And keep in mind, not every town or city will be listed out below. In most cases, the area listed that is closest to where you reside should have the same channel number. And when in doubt, you can input your zip code into DIRECTV’s channel locator to find out for sure.

Alabama

City Station Channel
Birmingham–Tuscaloosa–Anniston WVTM-TV 13
Dothan WRGX-LP 23
Huntsville–Decatur WAFF 48
Mobile WPMI-TV 15
Montgomery–Selma WSFA 12

Alaska

City Station Channel
Anchorage KTUU-TV 2
Fairbanks KTVF 11
Juneau KATH-LP 4
Sitka KATH-LP 4

Arizona

City Station Channel
Flagstaff KPNX 12
Mesa–Phoenix KPNX 12
Tucson KVOA 4
Yuma KYMA-DT 11

Arkansas

City Station Channel
Jonesboro KAIT-DT 8
Little Rock KARK-TV 4
Rogers–Fayetteville–Fort Smith KNWA-TV 51

California

City Station Channel
Los Angeles KNBC 4
San Diego KNSD 39
San Jose–San Francisco–Oakland KNTV 11
Bakersfield KGET-TV 17
Chico–Redding KNVN 24
Eureka KIEM-TV 3
Fresno KSEE 24
Palm Springs KMIR-TV 36
Sacramento–Stockton–Modesto KCRA-TV 3
Salinas–Monterey–Santa Cruz KSBW-TV 8
San Luis Obispo–Santa Maria–Santa Barbara KSBY 6
El Centro KYMA-DT 11

Colorado

City Station Channel
Denver KUSA-TV 9
Pueblo–Colorado Springs KOAA-TV 5

Connecticut

City Station Channel
New Britain–Hartford–New Haven WVIT 30

Delaware

City Station Channel
Dover WCAU 10

Washington D.C.

City Station Channel
Washington D.C. WRC-TV 4

Florida

City Station Channel
Miami–Fort Lauderdale WTVJ 6
Daytona Beach–Orlando–Melbourne WESH 2
Fort Myers–Naples WBBH-TV 20
Gainesville WNBW-DT 9
Jacksonville WTLV 12
Pensacola WPMI-TV 15
Panama City WJHG-TV 7
Tallahassee WTWC-TV 40
Tampa–Saint Petersburg WFLA-TV 8
West Palm Beach WPTV-TV 5

Georgia

City Station Channel
Albany WALB-TV 10
Atlanta WXIA-TV 11
Augusta WAGT-CD 26
Columbus WLTZ 38
Macon WMGT-TV 41
Savannah WSAV-TV 3

Hawaii

City Station Channel
Hilo KHNL 13
Honolulu KHNL 13
Wailuku KHNL 13

Idaho

City Station Channel
Boise KTVB 7
Pocatello–Idaho Falls KPVI-DT 6
Twin Falls KTFT-LD 38

Illinois

City Station Channel
Chicago WMAQ-TV 5
Decatur–Springfield–Champaign–Urbana WAND 17
Harrisburg WPSD-TV 6
Peoria–Bloomington WEEK-TV 25
Quincy WGEM-TV 10
Rockford WREX 13

Indiana

City Station Channel
Evansville WFIE 14
Fort Wayne WPTA 14
Indianapolis WTHR 13
Lafayette WPBI 17
South Bend WNDU-TV 16
Terre Haute WTWO 2

Iowa

City Station Channel
Davenport KWQC-TV 6
Des Moines WHO-DT 13
Ottumwa WHO-DT 13
Mason City KTTC 10
Sioux City KTIV 4
Waterloo–Cedar Rapids–Dubuque KWWL-TV 7

Kansas

City Station Channel
Garden City KSNW 3
Great Bend KSNW 3
Pittsburg KSNF 16
Salina KSNW 3
Topeka KSNT 27
Wichita KSNW 3

Kentucky

City Station Channel
Lexington WLEX-TV 18
Louisville WAVE-TV 3
Paducah WPSD-TV 6

Louisiana

City Station Channel
Alexandria KALB-TV 5
Lafayette KLAF 62
Lake Charles KPLC 7
New Orleans WDSU 6
Shreveport KTAL-TV 6

Maine

City Station Channel
Bangor WLBZ 2
Portland WCSH-TV 6

Maryland

City Station Channel
Salisbury WRDE-LD 31

Massachusetts

City Station Channel
New Bedford WJAR 10
Springfield WWLP 22
Boston WBTS 10

Michigan

City Station Channel
Cheboygan–Sault Ste. Marie WPBN-TV 7
Detroit WDIV-TV 4
Grand Rapids–Kalamazoo–Battle Creek WOOD-TV 8
Marquette WLUC-TV 6
Onondaga–Jackson–Lansing WILX-TV 10
Saginaw–Flint–Bay City WEYI-TV 25
Traverse City–Cadillac WPBN-TV 7

Minnesota

City Station Channel
Chisholm KBJR 6
Mankato KMNF-LD 7
Minneapolis–Saint Paul KARE 11
Rochester–Austin KTTC 10
Duluth KBJR-TV 6

Mississippi

City Station Channel
Biloxi–Gulfport WXXV-DT 26
Grenada–Greenville–Greenwood WNBD-LD 33
Jackson WLBT 3
Laurel–Hattiesburg WDAM-TV 7
Meridian WGBC-DT 31
Tupelo–Columbus WTVA 9

Missouri

City Station Channel
Columbia–Jefferson City KOMU-TV 8
Joplin KSNF 16
Kansas City KSHB-TV 41
Cape Girardeau WPSD-TV 6
Hannibal WGEM-TV 10
St. Joseph KNPG-LD 21
St. Louis KSDK 5
Springfield KYTV 3

Montana

City Station Channel
Billings KULR-TV 8
Butte–Bozeman KTVM-TV 6
Great Falls KTGF-LD 50
Helena KTVM-TV 6
Kalispell KECI-TV 13
Miles City KULR-TV 8
Missoula KECI-TV 13

Nebraska

City Station Channel
Hastings–Lincoln–Kearney KSNB-TV 4
McCook KSNB-TV 4
Omaha WOWT 6
Sidney–Scottsbluff KUSA 9
Superior–Lincoln–Kearney KSNW 3

Nevada

City Station Channel
Las Vegas KSNV 3
Reno KRNV-DT 4

New Hampshire

City Station Channel
Nashua WBTS 10

New Jersey

City Station Channel
New York WNBC 4
Philadelphia WCAU 10

New Mexico

City Station Channel
Albuquerque–Santa Fe KOB 4
Las Cruces KTSM-TV 9
Farmington KOB 4
Roswell KOB 4
Silver City KOB 4

New York

City Station Channel
New York WNBC** 4
Albany–Schenectady–Troy WNYT 13
Binghamton WBGH-CD 20
Buffalo WGRZ 2
Elmira WETM-TV 18
Plattsburgh WPTZ 5
Rochester WHEC-TV 10
Syracuse WSTM-TV 3
Utica–Rome WKTV 2
Watertown WVNC-LD 45

North Carolina

City Station Channel
Charlotte WCNC-TV 36
Asheville WYFF 4
Raleigh–Durham–Fayetteville WRAL-TV 5
Washington–Greenville–New Bern WYFF 4
Wilmington WECT 6
Winston-Salem–Greensboro–High Point WXII-TV 12

North Dakota

City Station Channel
Bismarck KFYR-TV 5
Dickinson KFYR-TV 5
Fargo–Grand Forks KVLY-TV 11
Minot KFYR-TV 5
Williston KFYR-TV 5

Ohio

Cincinnati WLWT 5
Cleveland WKYC 3
Columbus WCMH-TV 4
Dayton WDTN 2
Lima WLIO 8
Marietta WTAP-TV 15
Steubenville WTOV-TV 9
Toledo WNWO-TV 24
Youngstown WFMJ-TV 21
Zanesville WHIZ-TV 18

Oklahoma

City Station Channel
Ada KTEN 10
Oklahoma City KFOR-TV 4
Tulsa KJRH-TV 2
Lawton KFDX-TV 3

Oregon

Bend KGW 8
Coos Bay KMTR 16
Eugene KMTR 16
Klamath Falls KOBI 5
Medford KOBI 5
Portland KGW 8
Roseburg KMTR 16

Pennsylvania

City Station Channel
Philadelphia WCAU 10
Erie WICU-TV 12
Johnstown–Altoona WJAC-TV 6
Lancaster–Harrisburg–York–Lebanon WGAL 8
Pittsburgh WPXI 11
Wilkes-Barre–Scranton WBRE-TV 28

Rhode Island

City Station Channel
Providence WJAR 10

South Carolina

City Station Channel
Charleston WCBD-TV 2
Columbia WIS 10
Greenville–Spartanburg WYFF 4
Myrtle Beach–Florence WMBF-TV 32

South Dakota

City Station Channel
Mitchell KDLV-TV 46
Rapid City KNBN 21
Sioux Falls KDLT-TV 46

Tennessee

City Station Channel
Chattanooga WRCB 3
Jackson WMC-TV 5
Knoxville WBIR-TV 10
Memphis WMC-TV 5
Nashville WSMV-TV 4

Texas

City Station Channel
Fort Worth–Dallas KXAS-TV 5
Sherman KTEN 10
Amarillo KAMR-TV 4
Austin KXAN-TV 36
Beaumont–Port Arthur KBMT-DT 50
Brownsville KVEO-TV 23
Bryan–College Station KAGS-LP 23
Corpus Christi KRIS-TV 6
El Paso KTSM-TV 9
Houston KPRC-TV 2
Jacksonville–Tyler–Longview KETK-TV 56
Laredo KGNS-TV 8
Lubbock KCBD 11
Odessa–Midland KWES-TV 9
San Antonio WOAI-TV 4
Temple–Waco–Killeen KAGS-LP 23
Texarkana KTAL-TV 6
Wichita Falls KFDX-TV 3

Utah

City Station Channel
Salt Lake City KSL-TV 5

Vermont

City Station Channel
Burlington WPTZ 5

Virginia

City Station Channel
Bristol WCYB-TV 5
Charlottesville WVIR-TV 29
Harrisonburg WSVW-LD 30
Portsmouth–Norfolk–Newport News WAVY-TV 10
Richmond WWBT 12
Roanoke–Lynchburg WSLS-TV 10

Washington

City Station Channel
Richland–Pasco–Kennewick KNDO 23
Seattle–Tacoma KING-TV 5
Spokane KHQ-TV 6
Yakima KNDO 23

West Virginia

City Station Channel
Bluefield–Beckley WVVA 6
Clarksburg–Weston WBOY-TV 12
Huntington–Charleston WSAZ-TV 3
Parkersburg WTAP-TV 15
Wheeling WTOV-TV 9

Wisconsin

City Station Channel
Eau Claire–La Crosse WEAU 13
Green Bay WGBA-TV 26
Madison WMTV 15
Milwaukee WTMJ-TV 4
Rhinelander–Wausau WJFW-TV 12
Superior KBJR-TV 6

Wyoming

City Station Channel
Cheyenne KNEP 5

Watch NBC on DIRECTV

Now that you know how to find your local NBC affiliate channel, there’s nothing stopping you from enjoying all the great content the network has to offer. And with DIRECTV, you can not only get the national networks you want, but also 100+ additional channels and all the movies and TV shows they have to offer.

Want to know what channel to find other national broadcasters? Check out the links below:

Find Your Local FOX Channel

Find Your Local CBS Channel

Find Your Local ABC Channel

