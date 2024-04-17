The Top 10 Medical Shows to Watch Right Now

In the mood to solve a high-stakes medical mystery or watch as heroic veterinarians venture into the remote wilds to save a wounded animal? We’ve got you covered with this list of the top 10 best medical shows to watch on TV right now.

1. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Grey’s Anatomy is a quintessential medical show that offers a captivating blend of life-and-death emergencies and personal relationship drama. Follow the charismatic Meredith Grey and her team of gifted surgeons at the Seattle Grace Hospital as they navigate the intricate layers of the human heart- both metaphorically and literally.

Each episode intertwines intense surgical endeavors, complex character dynamics and plenty of unexpected twists and turns that continually set the bar higher. And considering it’s lasted 20 seasons, it’s clearly a fan-favorite!

2. ‘The Good Doctor’

Freddie Highmore stars as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, in The Good Doctor. Murphy’s incredible surgical prowess fueled by his autism adds an intriguing spin to the hospital drama genre as he overcomes personal and professional challenges and prejudices while pushing medical boundaries, impressing colleagues and saving lives.

The Good Doctor is an inspiring, heartwarming and thought-provoking series that shines a light on the power of unique minds in the high-pressure world of medical surgery.

3. ‘Chicago Med’

Another series from the acclaimed Chicago franchise, Chicago Med is a dynamic and exciting show that follows the courageous doctors working the bustling Emergency Department at Chicago’s newest hospital.

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy will love watching as Dr. Will Halstead and the team face high-stakes decisions, grapple with demanding medical situations and deal with the emotional turmoil in their personal lives all at the same time.

4. ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’

Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee is on a mission to make sure everyone’s skin shines. Watch as she performs intricate and often transformational surgeries, giving a new lease of life to patients with severe skin conditions. Equal parts medical show and human-interest story, the series uniquely combines science, health and personal journeys.

5. ‘Botched’

Find out everything you’ve ever wondered about plastic surgery with Botched. Under the expert hands of top Beverly Hills surgeons, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif, plastic surgery disasters are turned into remarkable transformations.

Each episode is filled with heartfelt patient stories and surprising medical miracles that stand as a testament to the wonders of aesthetic science. Nothing is too ‘botched’ for these skilled surgeons to handle.

6. ‘Doc Martin’

Doc Martin follows Dr. Martin Ellingham, a successful surgeon from London, as he navigates through a distressing medical condition and an unexpected transition from city to country life.

Endearing in his grumpiness, Doc Martin, with his unique bedside manners, forms profound connections with quirky locals, providing viewers with a generous dose of British humor in each episode.

7. ‘Call the Midwife’

Join the resilient and compassionate midwives of Nonnatus House in the heart-warming, award-winning drama Call the Midwife. Set in the impoverished East End of London during the 1950s and 60s, this captivating series follows Nurse Jenny Lee and her colleagues as they navigate the challenges of delivering babies and providing healthcare in a rapidly changing world.

Every episode explores a wealth of social, cultural and medical issues, all beautifully interwoven with a rich tapestry of personal stories. Steeped in history, humor and humanity, Call the Midwife offers an emotive and insightful peek into our medical past.

8. ‘The Vet Life’

The Vet Life is a heartwarming reality television series that delves into the day-to-day hustle of running a bustling animal hospital. Cy-Fair Animal Hospital in Texas is where veterinarians Dr. Diarra Blue, Dr. Aubrey Ross and Dr. Michael Lavigne work tirelessly to save and improve the lives of animals. The Vet Life seamlessly blends emotional moments with lovable critters, fascinating medical procedures and the infectious camaraderie among the three close-knit vets.

9. ‘Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet’

Curious about extreme veterinary care? Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet follows the journey of passionate and charismatic Dr. Jeff Young and his talented team at Denver’s Planned Pethood Plus veterinary clinic as they tirelessly tackle complex medical cases of animals large and small.

With a no-nonsense approach infused with a deep love for all creatures, Dr. Jeff embodies a very unique blend of expertise, compassion and tenacity. Facing high-stakes surgeries and rescues, their determination to provide affordable animal care is a testament to their raw passion and benevolent hearts.

10. ‘Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet’

Enter the heroic and frigid world of Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet. As one of the few all-species veterinarians in the Yukon, Dr. Oakley uses her impressive skill set to treat every animal, from pets to wildlife, that cross her path.

In this captivating series, viewers get an in-depth look at Dr. Oakley’s encounters with unpredictable weather, rough terrain and unusual animal patients native to Canada’s Great North.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the most popular medical show on TV? The long-running Grey's Anatomy is the most popular medical show on TV. Are medical shows medically accurate? Some are more accurate than others, with a heavier focus on drama than medical accuracy. What is the longest running medical show on TV? General Hospital has been on air since 1963.

