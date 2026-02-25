DIRECTV support icon

Sports - Editorial

Regional Sports Networks: Find Your RSN Channel on DIRECTV

Regional Sports Networks: Find Your RSN Channel on DIRECTV

Now, more than ever, there’s nothing more aggravating than being a loyal sports fan and not being able to find your favorite team. You frantically search your favorite’s usual “local” home – often a regional sports network – only to find that tonight’s game is someplace else. A national carrier like an ESPN, Fox Sports or Turner Sports channel? Maybe a national broadcast network like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC or CW? Or what if it’s a new streaming exclusive like Friday Night Baseball on AppleTV, Sunday morning games on Peacock, or something else on ESPN Select, Disney+ or Max? In many cases, the longtime former “home” may no longer even exist – or at least has a new name. And all the while you’re just trying to avoid missing a home run, slam dunk, or savage bardown snipe.

Despite some video providers continuing to abandon local sports, or other new streaming entrants which have yet to get in, DIRECTV continues to offer fans not only the widest array of live action, but also entirely new opportunities like the DIRECTV Sports Pack to build their own sports-specific lineups with greater flexibility, control, and enhanced value. And, yeah, these new lineups include access to most local MLB, NBA, and NHL teams in their home regions via MyHome Team (with more coming soon) and that also contain the top sports streaming services like ESPN Unlimited or upcoming ESPN Flagship at no additional cost.

We love sports, just like you, and here’s a look at the key regional sports networks, team-specific channels, and other “home team” sports programming we offer to keep you at the edge of your seat. The good news is that DIRECTV continues to make nearly every one of these options available to the home fans who want them.

REGIONAL SPORTS NETWORKS

The former FOX Sports regional sports networks were all sold to Disney, and then sold to Sinclair, which spun them off into Diamond Sports Group, which has since become Main Street Sports Group. During that time, they’ve been rebranded from FOX Sports to Bally Sports to their current FanDuel Sports. Meanwhile, the former AT&T Sports Networks were closed, rebranded or otherwise disappeared. Despite all the turmoil, DIRECTV continues to offer the current iterations of all these regional sports networks.Comcast sold or shuttered most of its former NBC Sports Networks regional channels.  In fact, the only RSN DIRECTV doesn’t offer is Comcast’s NBC Sports Philadelphia based in Comcast’s hometown and whose teams either are or were Comcast properties, too.

Braves Vision (new RSN)

Ch. 645

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Detroit

Ch. 663

Detroit Pistons

Detroit Red Wings

FanDuel Sports Florida

Ch. 654

Orlando Magic

FanDuel Sports Cincinnati

Ch. 661

Columbus Blue Jackets

FanDuel Sports Midwest/Kansas City

Ch. 671

St. Louis Blues

Indiana Pacers

FanDuel Sports North

Ch. 668

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Wild

FanDuel Sports Ohio

Ch. 660

Cleveland Cavaliers

Columbus Blue Jackets

FanDuel Sports Oklahoma

Ch. 675

Oklahoma City Thunder

FanDuel Sports SoCal

Ch. 693

Los Angeles Clippers

FanDuel Sports South

Ch. 646

Carolina Hurricanes

Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets

Memphis Grizzlies

Nashville Predators

FanDuel Sports Southeast

Ch. 649

Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets

FanDuel Sports Southwest

Ch. 676

San Antonio Spurs

Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sports Sun

Ch. 653

Miami Heat

FanDuel Sports West

Ch. 692

Los Angeles Kings

FanDuel Sports Wisconsin

Ch. 669

Milwaukee Bucks

Marquee Sports Network

Ch. 664

Chicago Cubs

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

(MASN)

Ch. 640

Baltimore Orioles

Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Ch. 642

Washington Capitals

Washington Wizards

MSG Sports Network

Ch. 635

Buffalo Sabres

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

New York Knicks

New York Rangers

NBC Sports Bay Area

Ch. 696

San Francisco Giants

Golden State Warriors

NBC Sports Boston

Ch. 630

Boston Celtics

NBC Sports California

Ch. 698

Athletics

San Jose Sharks

Sacramento Kings

New England Sports Network

(NESN)

Ch. 628

Boston Red Sox

Boston Bruins

Rangers Sports Network

Ch. 677

Texas Rangers

Space City Home Network

Ch. 674

Houston Astros

Houston Rockets

Spectrum SportsNet

Ch. 691

Los Angeles Lakers

Spectrum SportsNet LA

Ch. 690

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet New York

(SNY)

Ch. 639

New York Mets

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Ch.  659 

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Pirates

YES Network

Ch. 631 

New York Yankees

Brooklyn Nets

REGIONAL SPORTS NETWORKS & BROADCAST

A few teams have split more of their games across both regional sports networks and local broadcast stations, yet DIRECTV continues to make these games available to local fans.

RSN + BROADCAST

Ch. 681

Altitude Sports and Entertainment +
20 Games on Local Stations

Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche

RSN + BROADCAST

Ch. 665

Chicago Sports Network +
All Games on Local Stations

Chicago Bulls
Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago White Sox

LOCAL BROADCAST STATIONS

Other teams have gone nearly all-in on local broadcast, culling together networks of different local stations serving the key cities within any team’s usual multi-state home territory. This can unfortunately create situations where some fans who may have been able to get all the team’s games before can’t receive them today. When this occurs, teams or the stations involved will often create team-based streaming apps for fans to try to get those games. The good news is DIRECTV has ongoing relationships with most of the top broadcasters involved and will typically find the means to ensure most of the fans who want them can still get those games.

BROADCAST

Gray TV
Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (Ch. 676)

New Orleans Pelicans

BROADCAST

Scripps

Florida Panthers

BROADCAST + STREAMING

Scripps + Hulu (Ch. 653)

Tampa Bay Lightning

BROADCAST

Scripps

Phoenix Suns

BROADCAST

Scripps

Utah Mammoth

BROADCAST

Scripps

Vegas Golden Knights

BROADCAST

Sinclair

Utah Jazz

BROADCAST

Sinclair
Rip City Television Network

(Ch. 688)

Portland Trail Blazers

BROADCAST

TEGNA (Ch. 676)

Dallas Mavericks

BROADCAST + STREAMING

Nexstar + Victory+

Anaheim Ducks

BROADCAST + STREAMING

TEGNA + Amazon (Ch. 688)

Seattle Kraken

TEAM-SPECIFIC CHANNELS

Rather than 24/7 channels, these are services that typically provide pregame, postgame, and all the live action for your favorite teams. Sometimes they are owned and operated by the leagues, and sometimes by the teams themselves. They began to emerge a couple years back, and DIRECTV has always been at the forefront of adding them for local fans.

TEAM CHANNEL

MLB Cleveland Guardians (Ch. 662)

Cleveland Guardians

TEAM CHANNEL

MLB Cincinnati Reds (Ch. TBD)

Cincinnati Reds

TEAM CHANNEL

MLB Colorado Rockies (Ch. 683)

Colorado Rockies

TEAM CHANNEL

MLB Diamondbacks (Ch. 686)

Arizona Diamondbacks

TEAM CHANNEL

MLB Minnesota Twins (Ch. 668)

Minnesota Twins

TEAM CHANNEL

MLB Miami Marlins (Ch. TDB)

Miami Marlins

TEAM CHANNEL

MLB Milwaukee Brewers (Ch. TBD)

Milwaukee Brewers

TEAM CHANNEL

MLB San Diego Padres (Ch. 694)

San Diego Padres

TEAM CHANNEL

MLB St.Louis Cardinals (Ch. TBD)

St.Louis Cardinals

TEAM CHANNEL + BROADCAST + STREAMING

Rangers Sports Network (Ch. 677) +
Victory+
15+ Games on Nexstar and Other Stations

Texas Rangers

TEAM CHANNEL

MLB Detroit Tigers (Ch. TBD)

Detroit Tigers

TEAM CHANNEL

MLB Kansas City Royals (Ch. TBD)

Kansas City Royals

TEAM CHANNEL

MLB Los Angeles Angels (Ch. TBD)

Los Angeles Angels

TEAM CHANNEL

MLB Tampa Bay Rays (Ch. TBD)

Tampa Bay Rays

TEAM CHANNEL

MLB Athletics (Ch.TBD)

Athletics

TEAM CHANNEL + BROADCAST + STREAMING

MLB Washington Nationals

(Ch. TBD)

Washington Nationals

STREAMING EXCLUSIVES

Finally, in just a few cases, teams have opted to go all-in on streaming services that are paid for by sponsors and then offered to local fans for free.

STREAMING

Victory+

Dallas Stars

Anaheim Ducks (outside LA)

Find out where your favorite MLB, NBA, or NHL team is playing tonight and how to watch it on DIRECTV right here.

WHAT IS A REGIONAL SPORTS NETWORK (RSN)?

regional sports network is a sports-specific TV channel that focuses on televising live sports within a specific geographic area that overlaps its teams’ league-mandated “home” territory. Whether at home or on the road, the teams with the closest geographic proximity to your home are typically available, even when national networks are subject to local blackouts in your area.

And it’s not just professional sports available. You can watch collegiate and sometimes even high school sporting events on your RSN, too!

GET MORE REGIONAL SPORTS NETWORKS WITH DIRECTV

DIRECTV offers nearly every Regional Sports Network in America – in fact, all but one. They include larger groups of networks like Main Street Sports Group’s FanDuel Sports RSNs; ones owned by other video providers like Comcast’s NBC Sports-branded RSNs in Boston or the Bay Area and Charter Spectrum’s two Spectrum SportsNets based in Los Angeles. They also include lots of different channels often owned-and-operated by the teams themselves, including the Madison Square Garden (MSG) group, NESN, Chicago Sports Network, Altitude Sports & Entertainment, and Space City Home Network, just to name a few. With the Signature CHOICE™ plan or above, customers get access to their local RSNs, so you can catch the live sports action wherever you are. And for satellite-free streaming Genre Pack™ customers, the new MyHome Team™ may be right up your alley.

If you don’t have DIRECTV yet, now’s the time to make the switch and start watching more of the sports you love.

Shop packages

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Regional Sports Network?

Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) are TV channels that focus on broadcasting live sports to a local market or geographic region.

How many RSNs does DIRECTV have?

DIRECTV customers with the CHOICE Package or above have access to not only their own RSNs but also 30+ more from around the country.

What are some examples of RSNs?

Some of the most popular RSNs include FanDuel Sports Networks, NBC Sports, NESN and MSG Sportsnet.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.

