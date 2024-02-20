For national broadcast channels like FOX and others, you may have noticed that they have varying channel numbers based on the location you’re watching in. And while that can sometimes make it difficult to find the network’s programming when you want to tune in, we’ve got the solution right here.

In this post you’ll find the specific channel number for your local FOX affiliate station depending on where you live, so you never have to worry about missing your favorite FOX shows like Next Level Chef, The Masked Singer or 9-1-1 Lone Star or your favorite team play live.

Start watching FOX today by finding your local channel number below.

Why Does FOX Have Different Channel Numbers?

While FOX is a nationwide TV broadcast network, they don’t have one owned-and-operated station that can reach all 140+ million homes across the United States. Even FOX’s 18 owned-and-operated stations can’t reach that many people.

Which is why the network partners with local affiliate stations across the country to reach viewers in different areas. Hence, different regions may have different channel numbers for their local FOX station.

What Channel Is FOX on DIRECTV?

Find out what DIRECTV channel to tune into to watch all the great FOX content available today, from live NASCAR races and WWE Friday Night SmackDown to The Simpsons and Family Guy. The list below is organized alphabetically by state. Use the links below to more easily find your state in the list.

And keep in mind, not every town or city will be listed out below. In most cases, the area listed that is closest to where you reside should have the same channel number. And when in doubt, you can input your zip code into DIRECTV’s channel locator to find out for sure.

Alabama

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Birmingham–Tuscaloosa–Anniston WBRC 6 Dothan WDFX 34 Huntsville WZDX 54 Mobile WALA 10 Montgomery WCOV 20

Alaska

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Anchorage KTBY 4 Fairbanks KATN 2 Juneau KJUD 10

Arizona

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Phoenix KSAZ 10 Tucson KMSB 11 Yuma KECY 9

Arkansas

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel El Dorado KARD 14 Fort Smith KFTA 24 Jonesboro KJNB 39

California

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Bakersfield KBFX 58 Chico–Redding KCVU 30 El Centro KECY 9 Eureka KBVU 28 Fresno KMPH 26 Los Angeles KTTV 11 Monterey–Salinas–Santa Cruz KION-DTV2 47 Oakland–San Francisco–San Jose KTVU 2 Palm Springs KDFX 33 Sacramento–Stockton–Modesto KTXL 40 San Diego KSWB 69 Santa Barbara–Santa Maria–San Luis Obispo KKFX 24

Colorado

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Colorado Springs–Pueblo KXRM 21 Denver KDVR 31 Fort Collins KDVR 31

Connecticut

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Hartford–New Haven WTIC 61

Delaware

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Philadelphia WTXF 29 Salisbury WBOC 21

Washington D.C.

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Washington WTTG 5

Florida

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Fort Myers–Naples WFTX 36 Jacksonville WFOX 30 Miami–Fort Lauderdale WSVN 7 Ocala–Gainesville WOGX 51 Orlando–Daytona Beach–Melbourne WOFL 35 Pensacola WALA 10 Panama City WPGX 28 Tampa–St. Petersburg–Sarasota WTVT 13 Tallahassee WTWC 41 West Palm Beach WFLX 29

Georgia

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Albany WFXL 31 Atlanta WAGA-TV 5 Augusta WFXG 54 Columbus WXTX 54 Macon WGXA 24 Savannah WTGS 28 Thomasville WTWC-DT 41

Hawaii

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Hilo KHON 11 Honolulu KHON 2 Wailuku KHON 7

Idaho

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Boise KNIN 9 Pocatello–Idaho Falls KXPI-LP 24 Twin Falls KSVT-LD 14

Illinois

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Chicago WFLD 32 Harrisburg KBSI 23 Peoria–Bloomington WYZZ 43 Quincy WGEM-DT 12 Rockford WQRF 39 Springfield–Decatur WRSP 55 Urbana–Champaign WRSP 55

Indiana

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Evansville WEVV 45 Fort Wayne WFFT 55 Indianapolis WXIN 59 Lafayette WPBI 16 South Bend WSBT 22 Terre Haute WTHI 10

Iowa

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Cedar Rapids–Waterloo–Iowa City–Dubuque KGAN 3 Des Moines KDSM 17 Ottumwa KYOU 15 Mason City KXLT 47 Sioux City KPTH 44

Kansas

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Hoisington–Great Bend KOCW 14 Pittsburg KFJX 14 Salina KAAS 17 Topeka KTMJ 43 Wichita KSAS 24

Kentucky

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Bowling Green WBKO 13 Lexington WDKY 56 Louisville WDRB 41 Paducah KBSI 23

Louisiana

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Alexandria WNTZ 48 Baton Rouge WGMB 44 Lafayette KADN 15 Lake Charles KVHP 29 Monroe KARD 14 New Orleans WVUE 8

Maine

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Bangor WFVX 22 Bangor WVII 7 Portland WPFO 23 Presque Isle WAGM 8

Maryland

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Baltimore WBFF 45 Salisbury WBOC 21

Massachusetts

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Boston WFXT 25 Springfield–Holyoke WGGB 40

Michigan

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Alpena WBKB 11 Cadillac–Traverse City WFQX 32 Detroit WJBK 2 Flint–Saginaw–Bay City WSMH 66 Grand Rapids–Kalamazoo–Battle Creek WXMI 17 Lansing WSYM 47 Marquette WLUC 6 Vanderbilt–Sault Ste. Marie WFUP 45

Minnesota

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Bemidji KMSP-TV 9 Duluth KQDS 21 Minneapolis–Saint Paul KMSP-TV 9 Moorhead KVRR 15 Mankato KEYC 12 Rochester–Austin KXLT 47 Thief River Falls KBRR 10

Mississippi

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Biloxi–Gulfport WXXV 25 Columbus–Tupelo WCBI 4 Greenwood–Greenville WABG 6 Hattiesburg–Laurel WHPM 23 Jackson WDBD 40 Meridian WGBC 30 Natchez (Alexandria, LA) WNTZ 48

Missouri

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Cape Girardeau KBSI 23 Columbia–Jefferson City KQFX 22 Hannibal WGEM-DT 12 Joplin KFJX 14 Kansas City WDAF 4 Springfield KRBK 49 St. Joseph KNPN 26 St. Louis KTVI 2

Montana

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Butte–Bozeman KWYB-DT 19 Great Falls KFBB 5 Helena KHBB 21 Missoula KTMF 23

Nebraska

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Lincoln–Hastings–Kearney KFXL 51 Omaha KPTM 42 Scottsbluff KLWY 27

Nevada

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Las Vegas KVVU 5 Reno KRXI 11

New Hampshire

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Boston WFXT 25 Burlington WFFF 44 Portland WPFO 23

New Jersey

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel New York City WNYW 5 Philadelphia WTXF 29

New Mexico

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Albuquerque–Santa Fe KRQE 13 Las Cruces KFOX 14 Roswell KRQE-DT 16

New York

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Binghamton WICZ 40 Buffalo WUTV 29 Elmira WYDC 48 New York City WNYW 5 Plattsburgh WFFF 44 Rochester WUHF 31 Syracuse WSYT 68 Utica WFXV 33 Watertown WNYF 28 Watertown WWNY 7

North Carolina

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Asheville WHNS 21 Belmont–Charlotte WJZY 46 Greensboro–High Point–Winston-Salem WGHP 8 Greenville–New Bern–Washington WYDO 14 Raleigh–Durham–Fayetteville WRAZ 50 Wilmington WSFX 26

North Dakota

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Bismarck KFYR 5 Dickinson KQCD 7 Fargo KVRR 15 Jamestown KJRR 7 Minot KMOT 10 Pembina KNRR 12 Williston KUMV 8

Ohio

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Cincinnati WXIX 19 Cleveland–Akron WJW 8 Columbus WSYX 6 Dayton WKEF 22 Lima WLIO 8 Steubenville WTOV 9 Toledo WUPW 36 Youngstown WYFX 62 Youngstown WKBN 27 Zanesville WHIZ 18

Oklahoma

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Ada KXII 12 Oklahoma City KOKH 25 Tulsa KOKI 23

Oregon

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Bend KFXO 39 Bend KTVZ 21 Eugene KLSR 34 Medford–Klamath Falls KMVU 26 Pendleton KFFX 11 Portland KPTV 12

Pennsylvania

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Altoona–Johnstown WWCP 8 Harrisburg–Lancaster–York–Lebanon WPMT 43 Philadelphia WTXF 29 Pittsburgh WPGH 53 Scranton–Wilkes-Barre WOLF 56

South Carolina

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Charleston WTAT 24 Columbia WACH 57 Florence–Myrtle Beach WFXB 43 Greenville–Spartanburg WHNS 21

South Dakota

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Mitchell KDLV 5 Rapid City KEVN 7 Rapid City KHSD 11 Sioux Falls KDLT 46

Tennessee

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Chattanooga WTVC 9 Jackson WJKT 16 Knoxville WTNZ 43 Memphis WHBQ 13 Nashville WZTV 17 Greeneville WEMT 39

Texas

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Abilene–Sweetwater KXVA 15 Austin KTBC 7 Beaumont KFDM 6 Brownsville KXFX 20 Corpus Christi KSCC 38 Dallas–Fort Worth KDFW 4 El Paso KFOX 14 Harlingen KFXV 60 Houston KRIV 26 Laredo KXOF 31 Lubbock KJTV 34 McAllen KMBH 67 San Angelo KIDY 6 San Antonio KABB 29 Sherman KXII 12 Texarkana KMSS 33 Victoria KVCT 19 Waco–Temple–Bryan KWKT 44

Utah

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Salt Lake City KSTU 13

Vermont

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Burlington WFFF 44

Virginia

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Charlottesville WCAV 27 Harrisonburg WSVF 43 Portsmouth–Norfolk–Newport News WVBT 43 Richmond WRLH 35 Roanoke–Lynchburg WFXR 27

Washington

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Richland–Kennewick KBWU 11 Spokane KAYU 28 Tacoma–Seattle KCPQ 13 Yakima KCYU 41

West Virginia

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Bluefield–Beckley–Oak Hill WVNS 59 Charleston–Huntington WCHS 8 Clarksburg–Weston WVFX 10 Moorefield W46BR 50 Parkersburg WOVA 22 Wheeling WTOV 9

Wisconsin

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Chippewa Falls–Eau Claire WEUX 48 Green Bay WLUK 11 La Crosse WLAX 25 Madison WMSN 47 Milwaukee WITI 6 Superior KQDS 21 Wausau–Rhinelander WZAW 33

Wyoming

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel Casper KFNB 20 Cheyenne KLWY 27 Rawlins KFNR 9 Riverton KFNE 10

Some local stations may not be available in some areas. To see if you’re affected, visit TV promise.

Watch FOX & Other Live TV with DIRECTV

Now that you know what channel to find your local FOX affiliate station on, there’s nothing stopping you from getting the best entertainment experience DIRECTV has to offer.

You can start enjoying your favorite TV shows and sports live on FOX and more than 100+ additional channels with the CHOICE™ Package or above.

Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Now you can sign up for DIRECTV with or without a satellite.

