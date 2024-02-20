DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

GET DIRECTV
TV - Article

Find Your Local FOX Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV

Find Your Local FOX Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV
Share

For national broadcast channels like FOX and others, you may have noticed that they have varying channel numbers based on the location you’re watching in. And while that can sometimes make it difficult to find the network’s programming when you want to tune in, we’ve got the solution right here.

In this post you’ll find the specific channel number for your local FOX affiliate station depending on where you live, so you never have to worry about missing your favorite FOX shows like Next Level Chef, The Masked Singer or 9-1-1 Lone Star or your favorite team play live.

Start watching FOX today by finding your local channel number below.

Share the love – & get paid!

Refer friends & family to DIRECTV and everybody wins!

DIRECTV customers connected via Satellite or via Internet can get up to $500 in eGift cards when someone they refer signs up for new service. ($100 per new customer)

Refer friends now!

Why Does FOX Have Different Channel Numbers?

While FOX is a nationwide TV broadcast network, they don’t have one owned-and-operated station that can reach all 140+ million homes across the United States. Even FOX’s 18 owned-and-operated stations can’t reach that many people.

Which is why the network partners with local affiliate stations across the country to reach viewers in different areas. Hence, different regions may have different channel numbers for their local FOX station.

What Channel Is FOX on DIRECTV?

Find out what DIRECTV channel to tune into to watch all the great FOX content available today, from live NASCAR races and WWE Friday Night SmackDown to The Simpsons and Family Guy. The list below is organized alphabetically by state. Use the links below to more easily find your state in the list.

And keep in mind, not every town or city will be listed out below. In most cases, the area listed that is closest to where you reside should have the same channel number. And when in doubt, you can input your zip code into DIRECTV’s channel locator to find out for sure.

Alabama

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Birmingham–Tuscaloosa–Anniston WBRC 6
Dothan WDFX 34
Huntsville WZDX 54
Mobile WALA 10
Montgomery WCOV 20

Alaska

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Anchorage KTBY 4
Fairbanks KATN 2
Juneau KJUD 10

Arizona

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Phoenix KSAZ 10
Tucson KMSB 11
Yuma KECY 9

Arkansas

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
El Dorado KARD 14
Fort Smith KFTA 24
Jonesboro KJNB 39

California

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Bakersfield KBFX 58
Chico–Redding KCVU 30
El Centro KECY 9
Eureka KBVU 28
Fresno KMPH 26
Los Angeles KTTV 11
Monterey–Salinas–Santa Cruz KION-DTV2 47
Oakland–San Francisco–San Jose KTVU 2
Palm Springs KDFX 33
Sacramento–Stockton–Modesto KTXL 40
San Diego KSWB 69
Santa Barbara–Santa Maria–San Luis Obispo KKFX 24

Colorado

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Colorado Springs–Pueblo KXRM 21
Denver KDVR 31
Fort Collins KDVR 31

Connecticut

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Hartford–New Haven WTIC 61

Delaware

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Philadelphia WTXF 29
Salisbury WBOC 21

Washington D.C.

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Washington WTTG 5

Florida

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Fort Myers–Naples WFTX 36
Jacksonville WFOX 30
Miami–Fort Lauderdale WSVN 7
Ocala–Gainesville WOGX 51
Orlando–Daytona Beach–Melbourne WOFL 35
Pensacola WALA 10
Panama City WPGX 28
Tampa–St. Petersburg–Sarasota WTVT 13
Tallahassee WTWC 41
West Palm Beach WFLX 29

Georgia

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Albany WFXL 31
Atlanta WAGA-TV 5
Augusta WFXG 54
Columbus WXTX 54
Macon WGXA 24
Savannah WTGS 28
Thomasville WTWC-DT 41

Hawaii

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Hilo KHON 11
Honolulu KHON 2
Wailuku KHON 7

Idaho

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Boise KNIN 9
Pocatello–Idaho Falls KXPI-LP 24
Twin Falls KSVT-LD 14

Illinois

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Chicago WFLD 32
Harrisburg KBSI 23
Peoria–Bloomington WYZZ 43
Quincy WGEM-DT 12
Rockford WQRF 39
Springfield–Decatur WRSP 55
Urbana–Champaign WRSP 55

Indiana

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Evansville WEVV 45
Fort Wayne WFFT 55
Indianapolis WXIN 59
Lafayette WPBI 16
South Bend WSBT 22
Terre Haute WTHI 10

Iowa

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Cedar Rapids–Waterloo–Iowa City–Dubuque KGAN 3
Des Moines KDSM 17
Ottumwa KYOU 15
Mason City KXLT 47
Sioux City KPTH 44

Kansas

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Hoisington–Great Bend KOCW 14
Pittsburg KFJX 14
Salina KAAS 17
Topeka KTMJ 43
Wichita KSAS 24

Kentucky

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Bowling Green WBKO 13
Lexington WDKY 56
Louisville WDRB 41
Paducah KBSI 23

Louisiana

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Alexandria WNTZ 48
Baton Rouge WGMB 44
Lafayette KADN 15
Lake Charles KVHP 29
Monroe KARD 14
New Orleans WVUE 8

Maine

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Bangor WFVX 22
Bangor WVII 7
Portland WPFO 23
Presque Isle WAGM 8

Maryland

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Baltimore WBFF 45
Salisbury WBOC 21

Massachusetts

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Boston WFXT 25
Springfield–Holyoke WGGB 40

Michigan

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Alpena WBKB 11
Cadillac–Traverse City WFQX 32
Detroit WJBK 2
Flint–Saginaw–Bay City WSMH 66
Grand Rapids–Kalamazoo–Battle Creek WXMI 17
Lansing WSYM 47
Marquette WLUC 6
Vanderbilt–Sault Ste. Marie WFUP 45

Minnesota

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Bemidji KMSP-TV 9
Duluth KQDS 21
Minneapolis–Saint Paul KMSP-TV 9
Moorhead KVRR 15
Mankato KEYC 12
Rochester–Austin KXLT 47
Thief River Falls KBRR 10

Mississippi

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Biloxi–Gulfport WXXV 25
Columbus–Tupelo WCBI 4
Greenwood–Greenville WABG 6
Hattiesburg–Laurel WHPM 23
Jackson WDBD 40
Meridian WGBC 30
Natchez (Alexandria, LA) WNTZ 48

Missouri

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Cape Girardeau KBSI 23
Columbia–Jefferson City KQFX 22
Hannibal WGEM-DT 12
Joplin KFJX 14
Kansas City WDAF 4
Springfield KRBK 49
St. Joseph KNPN 26
St. Louis KTVI 2

Montana

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Butte–Bozeman KWYB-DT 19
Great Falls KFBB 5
Helena KHBB 21
Missoula KTMF 23

Nebraska

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Lincoln–Hastings–Kearney KFXL 51
Omaha KPTM 42
Scottsbluff KLWY 27

Nevada

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Las Vegas KVVU 5
Reno KRXI 11

New Hampshire

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Boston WFXT 25
Burlington WFFF 44
Portland WPFO 23

New Jersey

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
New York City WNYW 5
Philadelphia WTXF 29

New Mexico

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Albuquerque–Santa Fe KRQE 13
Las Cruces KFOX 14
Roswell KRQE-DT 16

New York

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Binghamton WICZ 40
Buffalo WUTV 29
Elmira WYDC 48
New York City WNYW 5
Plattsburgh WFFF 44
Rochester WUHF 31
Syracuse WSYT 68
Utica WFXV 33
Watertown WNYF 28
Watertown WWNY 7

North Carolina

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Asheville WHNS 21
Belmont–Charlotte WJZY 46
Greensboro–High Point–Winston-Salem WGHP 8
Greenville–New Bern–Washington WYDO 14
Raleigh–Durham–Fayetteville WRAZ 50
Wilmington WSFX 26

North Dakota

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Bismarck KFYR 5
Dickinson KQCD 7
Fargo KVRR 15
Jamestown KJRR 7
Minot KMOT 10
Pembina KNRR 12
Williston KUMV 8

Ohio

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Cincinnati WXIX 19
Cleveland–Akron WJW 8
Columbus WSYX 6
Dayton WKEF 22
Lima WLIO 8
Steubenville WTOV 9
Toledo WUPW 36
Youngstown WYFX 62
Youngstown WKBN 27
Zanesville WHIZ 18

Oklahoma

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Ada KXII 12
Oklahoma City KOKH 25
Tulsa KOKI 23

Oregon

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Bend KFXO 39
Bend KTVZ 21
Eugene KLSR 34
Medford–Klamath Falls KMVU 26
Pendleton KFFX 11
Portland KPTV 12

Pennsylvania

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Altoona–Johnstown WWCP 8
Harrisburg–Lancaster–York–Lebanon WPMT 43
Philadelphia WTXF 29
Pittsburgh WPGH 53
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre WOLF 56

South Carolina

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Charleston WTAT 24
Columbia WACH 57
Florence–Myrtle Beach WFXB 43
Greenville–Spartanburg WHNS 21

South Dakota

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Mitchell KDLV 5
Rapid City KEVN 7
Rapid City KHSD 11
Sioux Falls KDLT 46

Tennessee

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Chattanooga WTVC 9
Jackson WJKT 16
Knoxville WTNZ 43
Memphis WHBQ 13
Nashville WZTV 17
Greeneville WEMT 39

Texas

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Abilene–Sweetwater KXVA 15
Austin KTBC 7
Beaumont KFDM 6
Brownsville KXFX 20
Corpus Christi KSCC 38
Dallas–Fort Worth KDFW 4
El Paso KFOX 14
Harlingen KFXV 60
Houston KRIV 26
Laredo KXOF 31
Lubbock KJTV 34
McAllen KMBH 67
San Angelo KIDY 6
San Antonio KABB 29
Sherman KXII 12
Texarkana KMSS 33
Victoria KVCT 19
Waco–Temple–Bryan KWKT 44

Utah

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Salt Lake City KSTU 13

Vermont

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Burlington WFFF 44

Virginia

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Charlottesville WCAV 27
Harrisonburg WSVF 43
Portsmouth–Norfolk–Newport News WVBT 43
Richmond WRLH 35
Roanoke–Lynchburg WFXR 27

Washington

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Richland–Kennewick KBWU 11
Spokane KAYU 28
Tacoma–Seattle KCPQ 13
Yakima KCYU 41

West Virginia

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Bluefield–Beckley–Oak Hill WVNS 59
Charleston–Huntington WCHS 8
Clarksburg–Weston WVFX 10
Moorefield W46BR 50
Parkersburg WOVA 22
Wheeling WTOV 9

Wisconsin

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Chippewa Falls–Eau Claire WEUX 48
Green Bay WLUK 11
La Crosse WLAX 25
Madison WMSN 47
Milwaukee WITI 6
Superior KQDS 21
Wausau–Rhinelander WZAW 33

Wyoming

City/Region Station DIRECTV Channel
Casper KFNB 20
Cheyenne KLWY 27
Rawlins KFNR 9
Riverton KFNE 10

Some local stations  may not be available in some areas. To see if you’re affected, visit TV promise.

Watch FOX & Other Live TV with DIRECTV

Now that you know what channel to find your local FOX affiliate station on, there’s nothing stopping you from getting the best entertainment experience DIRECTV has to offer.

You can start enjoying your favorite TV shows and sports live on FOX and more than 100+ additional channels with the CHOICE™ Package or above.

Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Now you can sign up for DIRECTV with or without a satellite.

Shop Packages

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."

Share

Most Popular

TV

‘True Detective: Night Country’ Season 4 Watch Guide

read more
TV

Watch Guide: Everything you need to know about ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

read more
Sports

March Madness 2024 – NCAA® Men’s Basketball Schedule, Brackets & More

read more
Movies

Top 20 New Movies to Stream Right Now

read more
Sports

2024 MLB TV Schedules, News & How to Watch

read more
Promo

More Like This

Watch TV Around the World with DIRECTV International Content
TV

Watch TV Around the World with DIRECTV International Content

The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch in February
TV

The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch in February

Live Sports on Tonight: Top Games to Watch
TV

Live Sports on Tonight: Top Games to Watch

11 Best Limited Series to Stream Right Now
TV

11 Best Limited Series to Stream Right Now

Find Your Local CBS Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV
TV

Find Your Local CBS Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV