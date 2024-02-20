For national broadcast channels like FOX and others, you may have noticed that they have varying channel numbers based on the location you’re watching in. And while that can sometimes make it difficult to find the network’s programming when you want to tune in, we’ve got the solution right here.
In this post you’ll find the specific channel number for your local FOX affiliate station depending on where you live, so you never have to worry about missing your favorite FOX shows like Next Level Chef, The Masked Singer or 9-1-1 Lone Star or your favorite team play live.
Start watching FOX today by finding your local channel number below.
Why Does FOX Have Different Channel Numbers?
While FOX is a nationwide TV broadcast network, they don’t have one owned-and-operated station that can reach all 140+ million homes across the United States. Even FOX’s 18 owned-and-operated stations can’t reach that many people.
Which is why the network partners with local affiliate stations across the country to reach viewers in different areas. Hence, different regions may have different channel numbers for their local FOX station.
What Channel Is FOX on DIRECTV?
Find out what DIRECTV channel to tune into to watch all the great FOX content available today, from live NASCAR races and WWE Friday Night SmackDown to The Simpsons and Family Guy. The list below is organized alphabetically by state. Use the links below to more easily find your state in the list.
And keep in mind, not every town or city will be listed out below. In most cases, the area listed that is closest to where you reside should have the same channel number. And when in doubt, you can input your zip code into DIRECTV’s channel locator to find out for sure.
Alabama
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Birmingham–Tuscaloosa–Anniston
|WBRC
|6
|Dothan
|WDFX
|34
|Huntsville
|WZDX
|54
|Mobile
|WALA
|10
|Montgomery
|WCOV
|20
Alaska
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Anchorage
|KTBY
|4
|Fairbanks
|KATN
|2
|Juneau
|KJUD
|10
Arizona
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Phoenix
|KSAZ
|10
|Tucson
|KMSB
|11
|Yuma
|KECY
|9
Arkansas
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|El Dorado
|KARD
|14
|Fort Smith
|KFTA
|24
|Jonesboro
|KJNB
|39
California
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Bakersfield
|KBFX
|58
|Chico–Redding
|KCVU
|30
|El Centro
|KECY
|9
|Eureka
|KBVU
|28
|Fresno
|KMPH
|26
|Los Angeles
|KTTV
|11
|Monterey–Salinas–Santa Cruz
|KION-DTV2
|47
|Oakland–San Francisco–San Jose
|KTVU
|2
|Palm Springs
|KDFX
|33
|Sacramento–Stockton–Modesto
|KTXL
|40
|San Diego
|KSWB
|69
|Santa Barbara–Santa Maria–San Luis Obispo
|KKFX
|24
Colorado
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Colorado Springs–Pueblo
|KXRM
|21
|Denver
|KDVR
|31
|Fort Collins
|KDVR
|31
Connecticut
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Hartford–New Haven
|WTIC
|61
Delaware
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Philadelphia
|WTXF
|29
|Salisbury
|WBOC
|21
Washington D.C.
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Washington
|WTTG
|5
Florida
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Fort Myers–Naples
|WFTX
|36
|Jacksonville
|WFOX
|30
|Miami–Fort Lauderdale
|WSVN
|7
|Ocala–Gainesville
|WOGX
|51
|Orlando–Daytona Beach–Melbourne
|WOFL
|35
|Pensacola
|WALA
|10
|Panama City
|WPGX
|28
|Tampa–St. Petersburg–Sarasota
|WTVT
|13
|Tallahassee
|WTWC
|41
|West Palm Beach
|WFLX
|29
Georgia
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Albany
|WFXL
|31
|Atlanta
|WAGA-TV
|5
|Augusta
|WFXG
|54
|Columbus
|WXTX
|54
|Macon
|WGXA
|24
|Savannah
|WTGS
|28
|Thomasville
|WTWC-DT
|41
Hawaii
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Hilo
|KHON
|11
|Honolulu
|KHON
|2
|Wailuku
|KHON
|7
Idaho
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Boise
|KNIN
|9
|Pocatello–Idaho Falls
|KXPI-LP
|24
|Twin Falls
|KSVT-LD
|14
Illinois
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Chicago
|WFLD
|32
|Harrisburg
|KBSI
|23
|Peoria–Bloomington
|WYZZ
|43
|Quincy
|WGEM-DT
|12
|Rockford
|WQRF
|39
|Springfield–Decatur
|WRSP
|55
|Urbana–Champaign
|WRSP
|55
Indiana
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Evansville
|WEVV
|45
|Fort Wayne
|WFFT
|55
|Indianapolis
|WXIN
|59
|Lafayette
|WPBI
|16
|South Bend
|WSBT
|22
|Terre Haute
|WTHI
|10
Iowa
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Cedar Rapids–Waterloo–Iowa City–Dubuque
|KGAN
|3
|Des Moines
|KDSM
|17
|Ottumwa
|KYOU
|15
|Mason City
|KXLT
|47
|Sioux City
|KPTH
|44
Kansas
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Hoisington–Great Bend
|KOCW
|14
|Pittsburg
|KFJX
|14
|Salina
|KAAS
|17
|Topeka
|KTMJ
|43
|Wichita
|KSAS
|24
Kentucky
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Bowling Green
|WBKO
|13
|Lexington
|WDKY
|56
|Louisville
|WDRB
|41
|Paducah
|KBSI
|23
Louisiana
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Alexandria
|WNTZ
|48
|Baton Rouge
|WGMB
|44
|Lafayette
|KADN
|15
|Lake Charles
|KVHP
|29
|Monroe
|KARD
|14
|New Orleans
|WVUE
|8
Maine
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Bangor
|WFVX
|22
|Bangor
|WVII
|7
|Portland
|WPFO
|23
|Presque Isle
|WAGM
|8
Maryland
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Baltimore
|WBFF
|45
|Salisbury
|WBOC
|21
Massachusetts
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Boston
|WFXT
|25
|Springfield–Holyoke
|WGGB
|40
Michigan
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Alpena
|WBKB
|11
|Cadillac–Traverse City
|WFQX
|32
|Detroit
|WJBK
|2
|Flint–Saginaw–Bay City
|WSMH
|66
|Grand Rapids–Kalamazoo–Battle Creek
|WXMI
|17
|Lansing
|WSYM
|47
|Marquette
|WLUC
|6
|Vanderbilt–Sault Ste. Marie
|WFUP
|45
Minnesota
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Bemidji
|KMSP-TV
|9
|Duluth
|KQDS
|21
|Minneapolis–Saint Paul
|KMSP-TV
|9
|Moorhead
|KVRR
|15
|Mankato
|KEYC
|12
|Rochester–Austin
|KXLT
|47
|Thief River Falls
|KBRR
|10
Mississippi
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Biloxi–Gulfport
|WXXV
|25
|Columbus–Tupelo
|WCBI
|4
|Greenwood–Greenville
|WABG
|6
|Hattiesburg–Laurel
|WHPM
|23
|Jackson
|WDBD
|40
|Meridian
|WGBC
|30
|Natchez (Alexandria, LA)
|WNTZ
|48
Missouri
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Cape Girardeau
|KBSI
|23
|Columbia–Jefferson City
|KQFX
|22
|Hannibal
|WGEM-DT
|12
|Joplin
|KFJX
|14
|Kansas City
|WDAF
|4
|Springfield
|KRBK
|49
|St. Joseph
|KNPN
|26
|St. Louis
|KTVI
|2
Montana
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Butte–Bozeman
|KWYB-DT
|19
|Great Falls
|KFBB
|5
|Helena
|KHBB
|21
|Missoula
|KTMF
|23
Nebraska
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Lincoln–Hastings–Kearney
|KFXL
|51
|Omaha
|KPTM
|42
|Scottsbluff
|KLWY
|27
Nevada
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Las Vegas
|KVVU
|5
|Reno
|KRXI
|11
New Hampshire
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Boston
|WFXT
|25
|Burlington
|WFFF
|44
|Portland
|WPFO
|23
New Jersey
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|New York City
|WNYW
|5
|Philadelphia
|WTXF
|29
New Mexico
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Albuquerque–Santa Fe
|KRQE
|13
|Las Cruces
|KFOX
|14
|Roswell
|KRQE-DT
|16
New York
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Binghamton
|WICZ
|40
|Buffalo
|WUTV
|29
|Elmira
|WYDC
|48
|New York City
|WNYW
|5
|Plattsburgh
|WFFF
|44
|Rochester
|WUHF
|31
|Syracuse
|WSYT
|68
|Utica
|WFXV
|33
|Watertown
|WNYF
|28
|Watertown
|WWNY
|7
North Carolina
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Asheville
|WHNS
|21
|Belmont–Charlotte
|WJZY
|46
|Greensboro–High Point–Winston-Salem
|WGHP
|8
|Greenville–New Bern–Washington
|WYDO
|14
|Raleigh–Durham–Fayetteville
|WRAZ
|50
|Wilmington
|WSFX
|26
North Dakota
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Bismarck
|KFYR
|5
|Dickinson
|KQCD
|7
|Fargo
|KVRR
|15
|Jamestown
|KJRR
|7
|Minot
|KMOT
|10
|Pembina
|KNRR
|12
|Williston
|KUMV
|8
Ohio
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Cincinnati
|WXIX
|19
|Cleveland–Akron
|WJW
|8
|Columbus
|WSYX
|6
|Dayton
|WKEF
|22
|Lima
|WLIO
|8
|Steubenville
|WTOV
|9
|Toledo
|WUPW
|36
|Youngstown
|WYFX
|62
|Youngstown
|WKBN
|27
|Zanesville
|WHIZ
|18
Oklahoma
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Ada
|KXII
|12
|Oklahoma City
|KOKH
|25
|Tulsa
|KOKI
|23
Oregon
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Bend
|KFXO
|39
|Bend
|KTVZ
|21
|Eugene
|KLSR
|34
|Medford–Klamath Falls
|KMVU
|26
|Pendleton
|KFFX
|11
|Portland
|KPTV
|12
Pennsylvania
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Altoona–Johnstown
|WWCP
|8
|Harrisburg–Lancaster–York–Lebanon
|WPMT
|43
|Philadelphia
|WTXF
|29
|Pittsburgh
|WPGH
|53
|Scranton–Wilkes-Barre
|WOLF
|56
South Carolina
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Charleston
|WTAT
|24
|Columbia
|WACH
|57
|Florence–Myrtle Beach
|WFXB
|43
|Greenville–Spartanburg
|WHNS
|21
South Dakota
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Mitchell
|KDLV
|5
|Rapid City
|KEVN
|7
|Rapid City
|KHSD
|11
|Sioux Falls
|KDLT
|46
Tennessee
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Chattanooga
|WTVC
|9
|Jackson
|WJKT
|16
|Knoxville
|WTNZ
|43
|Memphis
|WHBQ
|13
|Nashville
|WZTV
|17
|Greeneville
|WEMT
|39
Texas
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Abilene–Sweetwater
|KXVA
|15
|Austin
|KTBC
|7
|Beaumont
|KFDM
|6
|Brownsville
|KXFX
|20
|Corpus Christi
|KSCC
|38
|Dallas–Fort Worth
|KDFW
|4
|El Paso
|KFOX
|14
|Harlingen
|KFXV
|60
|Houston
|KRIV
|26
|Laredo
|KXOF
|31
|Lubbock
|KJTV
|34
|McAllen
|KMBH
|67
|San Angelo
|KIDY
|6
|San Antonio
|KABB
|29
|Sherman
|KXII
|12
|Texarkana
|KMSS
|33
|Victoria
|KVCT
|19
|Waco–Temple–Bryan
|KWKT
|44
Utah
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Salt Lake City
|KSTU
|13
Vermont
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Burlington
|WFFF
|44
Virginia
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Charlottesville
|WCAV
|27
|Harrisonburg
|WSVF
|43
|Portsmouth–Norfolk–Newport News
|WVBT
|43
|Richmond
|WRLH
|35
|Roanoke–Lynchburg
|WFXR
|27
Washington
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Richland–Kennewick
|KBWU
|11
|Spokane
|KAYU
|28
|Tacoma–Seattle
|KCPQ
|13
|Yakima
|KCYU
|41
West Virginia
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Bluefield–Beckley–Oak Hill
|WVNS
|59
|Charleston–Huntington
|WCHS
|8
|Clarksburg–Weston
|WVFX
|10
|Moorefield
|W46BR
|50
|Parkersburg
|WOVA
|22
|Wheeling
|WTOV
|9
Wisconsin
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Chippewa Falls–Eau Claire
|WEUX
|48
|Green Bay
|WLUK
|11
|La Crosse
|WLAX
|25
|Madison
|WMSN
|47
|Milwaukee
|WITI
|6
|Superior
|KQDS
|21
|Wausau–Rhinelander
|WZAW
|33
Wyoming
|City/Region
|Station
|DIRECTV Channel
|Casper
|KFNB
|20
|Cheyenne
|KLWY
|27
|Rawlins
|KFNR
|9
|Riverton
|KFNE
|10
Some local stations may not be available in some areas. To see if you’re affected, visit TV promise.
Watch FOX & Other Live TV with DIRECTV
Now that you know what channel to find your local FOX affiliate station on, there’s nothing stopping you from getting the best entertainment experience DIRECTV has to offer.
You can start enjoying your favorite TV shows and sports live on FOX and more than 100+ additional channels with the CHOICE™ Package or above.
Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Now you can sign up for DIRECTV with or without a satellite.
