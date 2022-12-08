DIRECTV STREAM customers are now able to add a Peacock Premium subscription directly to their bill for the discounted price of $2.99 a month (retail value $4.99/mo). In the coming weeks, customers who purchase Peacock Premium through the DIRECTV sign-up will can enjoy the new lower $2.99 a month rate immediately. In addition to the monthly savings, customers will receive one streamlined monthly bill with the service, and any other purchased through DIRECTV, already integrated.

“As more DIRECTV customers gain interest in, and we add top streaming services from programming partners, including NBCUniversal, we always strive to offer the content our customers want most, using whatever device wherever they are – but also at a strong value they can really appreciate,” said Rob Thun, DIRECTV Chief Content Officer. “Giving our customers Peacock at an attractive price helps us to accomplish that goal.”

“As Peacock continues to grow, we hope to help extend our pay-tv partners’ businesses by providing additional value to their customers,” said Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. “This is a great opportunity to bring an additive experience to DIRECTV subscribers through Peacock’s line-up of exclusive original and sports programming, straight-from-theaters movies and library content.”

Peacock Premium grants access to everything the streaming service offers, for just $4.99/month. Featuring original series, live sports, the best content from across NBCUniversal, and a massive library of movies, shows and news.

How to Get Peacock with DIRECTV

Adding Peacock to your DIRECTV account is simple, and your subscription cost will be implemented into your monthly DIRECTV bill.

DIRECTV STREAM

1. Log into DIRECTV STREAM account.

2. Select Manage My TV Package

3. Scroll down to Premium Networks and Select Peacock

DIRECTV (available in coming weeks)

1. Log into DIRECTV account.

2. Select Manage My TV Package

3. Select TV

4. Select Add on Peacock and agree to disclosures

What to Watch on Peacock?

With everything from TV originals like Love Island and Meet Cute, binge-worthy favorites like The Office and Battlestar Galactica , new movies like NOPE and true crime like A Friend of the Family – a Peacock subscription goes a long way.

‘Yellowstone’

Catch up with the first four seasons of the hit series and learn what makes Beth Dutton so incredible.

Explore the Yellowstone Season 5 Watch Guide to see what you’re in for.

‘NOPE’

Science fiction, horror and Western all wrapped into one with Jordan Peele’s latest, NOPE.

‘Love Island’

No better time to transport to warmer climates and tropical destinations to see if love prevails.

‘A Friend of the Family’

The unbelievable true crime tale got the fictional remake that it truly deserved.

How Much is Peacock Premium?

DIRECTV STREAM customers can get Peacock streaming service at a discounted price of $2.99 (retail value $4.99). Log in to your DIRECTV account to get it now.

