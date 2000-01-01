DIRECTV IN YOUR CITY
Local TV without compromise
DIRECTV has local news networks, regional sports coverage†, and the TV shows everyone’s buzzing about. With even more ways to watch, DIRECTV delivers the TV you want, with or without a Satellite. Packages start at $64.99/mo. for 24 mos. plus taxes and fees* Sign up now and enjoy a 2-year price guarantee
DIRECTV has local news networks, regional sports coverage†, and the TV shows everyone’s buzzing about. With even more ways to watch, DIRECTV delivers the TV you want, with or without a Satellite.
Packages start at $64.99/mo. for 24 mos. plus taxes and fees*
Sign up now and enjoy a 2-year price guarantee
*with AutoPay and Paperless Bill. Advanced Receiver Service Fee $15/mo. extra. Regional Sports Fee up to $13.99/mo. extra & applies to CHOICE Pkg or higher. Via Satellite requires 24-mo. agmt.
†Reqs. CHOICE Package or higher. Blackout restr’s apply. Avail. of RSNs varies by ZIP Code and pkg
REGIONAL SPORTS NETWORKS†
Get the TV service local sports fans love
†Regional Sports Networks require CHOICE Package or higher. Regional Sports Networks req’d. Add’l fees may apply. Blackout restr’s apply. Avail. of RSNs varies by zip code and pkg.
Next level TV is here
The exclusive Gemini device brings apps* & TV to one place, whether you connect to DIRECTV via Internet or Satellite. All controlled by voice remote powered by Google.
*Google login required. High speed internet required. Separate subscription/login required for 3rd party app content.
Select the best package for you
Experience the power of TV without compromise. No matter which package you choose, it all adds up to great TV.
ENTERTAINMENT
Must-have sports, news, and entertainment
Price guaranteed for first 2 years!
$64.99/mo.
for 24 mos. + taxes & fees.
ARS Fee $15/mo. is extra and applies. Via Satellite req's 24-mo. agmt., AutoPay, and Paperless Bill.Offer details
ARS Fee $15/mo. is extra and applies. Via Satellite req's 24-mo. agmt., AutoPay, and Paperless Bill.Offer details
- 75+ channels, including essentials like AMC, CNN, Disney Channel, ESPN & ESPN2, Nickelodeon & more. See channel lineup
- Local channels included
- First Gemini device included²
- Special offer for premium networks
- DVR service to record your favorite movies and shows
CHOICE™
Our most popular package—best for sports!
Price guaranteed for first 2 years!
$84.99/mo.
for 24 mos. + taxes & fees.
ARS Fee $15/mo. and Regional Sports Fee up to $13.99/mo. are extra & apply. Via Satellite req’s 24-mo. agmt., AutoPay, and Paperless Bill.Offer details
ARS Fee $15/mo. and Regional Sports Fee up to $13.99/mo. are extra & apply. Via Satellite req’s 24-mo. agmt., AutoPay, and Paperless Bill.Offer details
- 105+ channels, including specialty sports: ACC Network, Big Ten Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, SEC Network & more. See channel lineup
- Local channels included
- First Gemini device included²
- Regional Sports Networks for watching your local teams
- Special offer for premium networks
- DVR service to record your favorite movies and shows
ULTIMATE
Perfect for families & movie-lovers!
Price guaranteed for first 2 years!
$109.99/mo.
for 24 mos. + taxes & fees.
ARS Fee $15/mo. and Regional Sports Fee up to $13.99/mo. are extra & apply. Via Satellite req’s 24-mo. agmt., AutoPay, and Paperless Bill.Offer details
ARS Fee $15/mo. and Regional Sports Fee up to $13.99/mo. are extra & apply. Via Satellite req’s 24-mo. agmt., AutoPay, and Paperless Bill.Offer details
- 140+ channels, including more sports & movies: CBS Sports Network, Discovery Family, FX Movie Channel, NHL Network, STARZ Encore & more. See channel lineup
- Local channels included
- First Gemini device included²
- Regional Sports Networks for watching your local teams
- Special offer for premium networks
- DVR service to record your favorite movies and shows
PREMIER
Get it all—premium networks included!
Price guaranteed for first 2 years!
$154.99/mo.
for 24 mos. + taxes & fees.
ARS Fee $15/mo. and Regional Sports Fee up to $13.99/mo. are extra & apply. Via Satellite req’s 24-mo. agmt., AutoPay, and Paperless Bill.Offer details
ARS Fee $15/mo. and Regional Sports Fee up to $13.99/mo. are extra & apply. Via Satellite req’s 24-mo. agmt., AutoPay, and Paperless Bill.Offer details
- 150+ channels, including the top-rated premium networks: Max¹ (formerly HBO Max™), SHOWTIME®, STARZ®, and Cinemax®. See channel lineup
- Local channels included
- Premium networks included
- First Gemini device included²
- Regional Sports Networks for watching your local teams
- DVR service to record your favorite movies and shows
New approved residential customers only (equipment lease req’d). Credit card req’d (except MA & PA). Price incl. TV Pkg & equip. fees for first TV. Charges may apply for each add’l connected TV. *Add’l Terms for Satellite customers: Early agmt termination fee applies ($20/mo.) & add’l fee(s) applies if not returned. Restr’s apply. ¹Max: Max is used under license. Access Max through Max app or max.com with your DIRECTV log-in credentials. Compatible device or browser required. ²High-speed internet req'd. See details
Which option is right for you?
DIRECTV offers a 2-year price guarantee, a Gemini device with access to all your apps and channels in one place, and the ability to watch anytime, anywhere.ⓘ Learn which works best for you and your home.
via Satellite
via Internet
No hassle, professional installation
Get your satellite dish installed by a DIRECTV technician.
Fast & easy self-install
Just plug in our sleek device, connect, and play.
99% signal reliabilityⓘ
Plus exclusive Signal Saver™ technology for those rare times you lose signal.
Available on 160+ most-watched channels (based on viewership). Requires HD DVR (model HR44 or later) connected to high-speed internet.
Available on 160+ most-watched channels (based on viewership). Requires HD DVR (model HR44 or later) connected to high-speed internet.
No satellite dish required
All you need is high-speed internet.
(Recommended minimum speed 8Mbps)
(Recommended minimum speed 8Mbps)
Experience the industry's best picture quality with wireless 4K at homeⓘ
Enjoy the top-tier image quality for your entertainment and sports, where available
Access to 4K picture quality on appsⓘ
The Gemini device supports 4K streaming on third-party apps that offer it, like Max & more.
200 hours of HD DVR recordings
Access your entire DVR library in every room connected to a DIRECTV receiver
Unlimited Cloud DVR recordings
You can access your Cloud DVR recordings from any device with the DIRECTV app.ⓘ
Full-screen channel guide
A fast and familiar way to find your favorites.
Interactive guide with visual previews
Seamlessly search and easily explore.
Looking for DIRECTV FOR BUSINESSSM?
Shop powerful TV for your restaurant, bar, or other business
Are you moving? Looking for more information on transferring your DIRECTV service?
Is there a local DIRECTV store near me?
No. All DIRECTV transactions are done by remote agents and online for residential customers. Links to common requests:
Cancel service 800.531.5000