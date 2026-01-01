DIRECTV NEAR ME
Local TV without compromise
DIRECTV has local news networks, regional sports coverage†, and the TV shows everyone’s buzzing about. With even more ways to watch, DIRECTV delivers the TV you want, with or without a Satellite.
DIRECTV has local news networks, regional sports coverage†, and the TV shows everyone’s buzzing about. With even more ways to watch, DIRECTV delivers the TV you want, with or without a Satellite.
Current customers
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Choose a streaming DIRECTV package
ENTERTAINMENT
Includes
for $1st mo. + taxes & fees
($74.99/mo. w/ req’d fees for 1st mo.; $99.99/mo. for months 2-24).
Price reflects $30 off for 1st mo.; $5 off for mos 2-24. Cancel anytime.
- Local channels included, where available
- Disney+, Hulu Bundle (with ads)
- ESPN Unlimited
- 130+ MyFree DIRECTV channels
- Unlimited Cloud DVR recording
- Unlimited streams for unlimited screens
- Special offer on premium networks
CHOICE™
Includes
for 1st mo. + taxes & fees
($
/mo. w/ req’d fees for 1st mo.; $
/mo. for months 2-24).
Price reflects $30 off for 1st mo.; $10 off for mos 2-24. Cancel anytime.
- Specialty sports including: ACC Network, Big Ten Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, SEC Network & more.
- Regional Sports Networks for watching your local teams
ULTIMATE
Includes
for 1st mo. + taxes & fees
($
/mo. w/ req’d fees for 1st mo.; $
/mo. for months 2-24).
Price reflects $35 off for 1st mo.; $15 off for mos 2-24. Cancel anytime.
- More sports & movies including: CBS Sports Network, Discovery Family, FX Movie Channel, NHL Network, STARZ Encore & more
PREMIER™
Includes
for 1st mo. + taxes & fees
($
/mo. w/ req’d fees for 1st mo.; $
/mo. for months 2-24).
Price reflects $40 off for 1st mo.; $20 off for mos 2-24. Cancel anytime.
- THE top-rated premium networks including: HBO Max¹, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ®, and Cinemax®
Looking for DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS℠?
Shop powerful TV for your restaurant, bar, or other business
How can existing DIRECTV customers transfer their service when moving?
It's easy to transfer your DIRECTV service when you move! Review our moving page for details on how to get set up in your new location.
Is there a local DIRECTV store near me?
No. All DIRECTV transactions are done by remote agents and online for residential customers. Following the links below for more information on common questions and requests:
How do I return my DIRECTV equipment?