Start streaming DIRECTV today for just $64.99/mo.* for your first month. Plus get 1 month of Sports Pack on us!*

DIRECTV NEAR ME

Local TV without compromise

DIRECTV has local news networks, regional sports coverage†, and the TV shows everyone’s buzzing about. With even more ways to watch, DIRECTV delivers the TV you want, with or without a Satellite.

Reqs. CHOICE Package or higher. Blackout restr’s apply. Avail. of RSNs varies by ZIP Code and pkg
Channel logos
NEWS, SPORTS, SHOWS
Find local TV & sports channels in your area
See channel lineup
REGIONAL SPORTS NETWORKS†
Get the TV service local sports fans love
See Regional Sports Networks

Current customers

Need to check for an outage?

Enter your zip code and we’ll check for DIRECTV outages in your area. Report an outage

Returning equipment?
We make it easy for you. Start the online process here.

Choose a streaming DIRECTV package

Showing details for:
City, State ZIP Code
Not your home location? Update it above
Save$30 
for the first mo.

ENTERTAINMENT

Includes

ESPN UnlimitedDisney+Hulu
CNN
Fox News
FOX Sports 1
Food Network

$64.99/mo.*

for $1st mo. + taxes & fees

($74.99/mo. w/ req’d fees for 1st mo.; $99.99/mo. for months 2-24).

Price reflects $30 off for 1st mo.; $5 off for mos 2-24. Cancel anytime.

  • checkmark
    Local channels included, where available
  • checkmark
    Disney+, Hulu Bundle (with ads)
  • checkmark
    ESPN Unlimited
  • checkmark
    130+ MyFree DIRECTV channels
  • checkmark
    Unlimited Cloud DVR recording
  • checkmark
    Unlimited streams for unlimited screens
  • checkmark
    Special offer on premium networks
Save$30 
for the first mo.

CHOICE™

Includes

ESPN UnlimitedDisney+Hulu
ACCN-ESPN
BIGNetwork
MLB Network
NBA

$69.99/mo.*

for 1st mo. + taxes & fees

($

/mo. w/ req’d fees for 1st mo.; $

/mo. for months 2-24).

Price reflects $30 off for 1st mo.; $10 off for mos 2-24. Cancel anytime.

**Everything in ENTERTAINMENT
+
  • checkmark
    Specialty sports including: ACC Network, Big Ten Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, SEC Network & more.
  • checkmark
    Regional Sports Networks for watching your local teams
Save$35 
for the first mo.

ULTIMATE

Includes

ESPN UnlimitedDisney+Hulu
CBS Sports Network
FXM
NHL Network
Starz Encore

$94.99/mo.*

for 1st mo. + taxes & fees

($

/mo. w/ req’d fees for 1st mo.; $

/mo. for months 2-24).

Price reflects $35 off for 1st mo.; $15 off for mos 2-24. Cancel anytime.

**Everything in CHOICE™
+
  • checkmark
    More sports & movies including: CBS Sports Network, Discovery Family, FX Movie Channel, NHL Network, STARZ Encore & more
Save$40 
for the first mo.

PREMIER™

Includes

ESPN UnlimitedSTARZParamount+ with SHOWTIMEHBO Max StandardDisney+Hulu
Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
Magnolia Network
FS2
Discovery Family channel

$134.99/mo.*

for 1st mo. + taxes & fees

($

/mo. w/ req’d fees for 1st mo.; $

/mo. for months 2-24).

Price reflects $40 off for 1st mo.; $20 off for mos 2-24. Cancel anytime.

**Everything in ULTIMATE
+
  • checkmark
    THE top-rated premium networks including: HBO Max¹, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ®, and Cinemax®
image in tablet
What if I want a satellite dish?

Need help? Try our quiz for a personalized recommendation.

Help me choose
Sports bar locator
Where can you catch the game?
Download our exclusive Sports Bar Finder App & find where other fans are watching. Available on the Apple and Google app stores.
App Store
Google Play

Looking for DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS℠?

 

Shop powerful TV for your restaurant, bar, or other business

Shop for your business

Frequently asked questions

Opens in new window