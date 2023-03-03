Calling all Athletics, Sharks and Kings fans. Keep tabs on your favorite teams with NBC Sports California. Catch live Oakland Athletics, San Jose Sharks and Sacramento Kings games and in-depth coverage of even more Northern California’s sports teams, including the San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors and San Francisco 49ers.

NBC Sports California is also home to high school sports programming and coverage of various Northern California colleges, including:

University of San Francisco

Santa Clara University

University of the Pacific

That’s just a sampling. The NBC Sports California channel also broadcasts pre- and post-game coverage, original content such as documentaries and sports talk shows and team-specific programming such as Kings Central.

How Can I Watch NBC Sports California?

Do I Need to Live in California to Watch NBC Sports California?

Watch NBC Sports California on DIRECTV

Whether you prefer to beam or stream your favorite Northern California sports teams, DIRECTV is your ticket to NBC Sports California content. Subscribe to a DIRECTV CHOICE™, ULTIMATE or PREMIER™ package to keep tabs on all the Kings, A’s and Sharks action. DIRECTV subscribers can find NBC Sports California on channel 698.

FAQs

What Channel Is NBC Sports California?

Tune in to NBC Sports California on DIRECTV channel 698.

Does DIRECTV Have NBC Sports California?

