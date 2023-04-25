With your team playing 82 games over the course of the basketball season, it can be hard to keep up with all the latest NBA news – but DIRECTV has you covered. Whether through regular season, or in the NBA playoffs – check out the NBA League Pass so you can be sure to never miss a game for one of the most iconic sports on the planet. And don’t worry, our NBA schedule is updated daily on DIRECTV so you’ll be able to catch all of the baskets.

What is NBA League Pass?

For those wanting to keep up to date with the games for the rest of the post-season, NBA League Pass on DIRECTV has every game available to stream, and all the round-the-clock NBA TV coverage a basketball fan could need. Even if you miss a live game, you can catch up on demand and fill your evenings with the best NBA analysis and breakdowns.

What’s Included with NBA League Pass?

With the NBA League Pass you’ll get all access to the NBA news, highlights and breakdowns you want to get your hands on. The pass includes 24/7 coverage of the playoffs with the NBA TV live stream, but you’ll also be able to access the highs, lows and slam dunks of all the classic games since 2000 on demand. So you can revisit Shaq & Kobe, the Big 3, or any of the season finals.

With the NBA League Pass Premium, you can do all this plus watching the playoffs on demand or live on two devices simultaneously. So you’ll be able to follow live games on the go while the basketball playoffs are on the TV at home.

Does NBA League Pass Have Blackouts?

As with any sports programming, there are always some blackouts depending on regions, networks and more. Read this informative article to learn more about blackouts and why they happen.

How to Watch NBA League Pass on DIRECTV?

To catch all your favorite players – and be kept on the edge of your seat for the rest of the season – just login to your DIRECTV account online and sign up, or purchase a subscription from the channel guide on your TV. For those who don’t have a DIRECTV subscription yet, choose from one of the packages tailored to sports fans, and add the NBA League Pass at the same time. You can get the NBA action on Channels 750-768 during the regular season, and tune in to NBA TV on Ch. 216.

