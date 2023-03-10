Catch all the big Boston Celtics games from the best seat outside TD Garden — your couch. NBC Sports Boston is your all-access pass to all things green and white. Follow along as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics chase another banner to add to the rafters.

Looking for even more Boston sports on TV? NBC Sports Boston is also home to New England Free Jacks and Maine Celtics games, as well as all the latest news on your favorite New England pro teams, including the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.

Stay in the know on the New England sports scene with all the latest news, game coverage and pre- and post-game analyses on NBC Sports Boston.

What to Watch on NBC Sports Boston

While it is the regional network home for Celtics games, NBC Sports Boston also broadcasts live games of the NBA G League’s Maine Celtics and Major League Rugby’s New England Free Jacks.

NBC Sports Boston also serves up the latest news from all your favorite New England teams. Tune in to shows like Boston Sports Night and Early Tradition for talk on all things:

New England Patriots

Boston Red Sox

Boston Bruins

New England Revolution

Does DIRECTV Have NBC Sports Boston?

Yes, DIRECTV does offer NBC Sports Boston to those in the channel’s coverage area. Get in the game with a CHOICE™ or above programming package on DIRECTV. You can also get NBC Sports Boston — and an assortment of other regional sports networks — by purchasing the DIRECTV SPORTS PACK. Blackout restrictions may apply for live game coverage if you live outside the network’s regional coverage area. And not all regional sports networks are available in all areas.

What Channel Is NBC Sports Boston on DIRECTV?

You can find NBC Sports Boston on DIRECTV channel 630.

Stream the NBC Sports Boston Channel With DIRECTV

Keep tabs on your favorite Boston sports teams from anywhere with NBC Sports Boston on DIRECTV. You’ll need a CHOICE™, ULTIMATE or PREMIER™ programming package to access NBC Sports Boston.

Visit the DIRECTV website or fire up the DIRECTV app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices.

FAQs

What Channel Is NBC Sports Boston?

NBC Sports Boston is on channel 630 on DIRECTV.

Where Can I Watch NBC Sports Boston?

The best way to watch NBC Sports Boston is with a DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM subscription. It comes standard for those in the channel’s coverage area for CHOICE™, ULTIMATE or PREMIER™ programming package. It comes standard for those in the channel’s coverage area for CHOICE™, ULTIMATE or PREMIER™ programming package subscribers.

Does DIRECTV Have NBC Sports Boston?

Yes, DIRECTV does carry NBC Sports Boston as part of its CHOICE™ and above programming packages. Don’t have one of those packages? You can also get NBC Sports Boston by purchasing the DIRECTV SPORTS PACK.

