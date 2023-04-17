You don’t have to cross the pond to binge the best British TV shows. From period dramas and gritty mysteries to tongue-in-cheek comedies and gripping documentaries, DIRECTV features a full English breakfast of uniquely British flicks to feast your eyes on.

With an ACORN TV subscription on DIRECTV, you get on-demand, commercial-free access to British TV series, feature films and more from the comfort of your couch. Marathon classics like Midsomer Murders or find a new favorite as ACORN TV adds new British shows weekly.

Steep some tea and get your favorite biscuits ready because we’re going to look at a few iconic British TV shows you can watch on DIRECTV today.

5 Popular English TV Shows to Binge on DIRECTV

While there’s a world of eclectic, binge-worthy English TV shows on DIRECTV, we’ve compiled a list of five of the most popular.

Midsomer Murders Murdoch Mysteries Bloodlands The Madame Blanc Mysteries Darkness: Those Who Kill

1. ‘Midsomer Murders’

First airing in 1997, Midsomer Murders is a long-running British crime drama TV series. The show is set in the fictional county of Midsomer and follows the investigations of Detective Chief Inspector Barnaby (played by John Nettles in the first 13 seasons and then by Neil Dudgeon thereafter) and his various sidekicks. Over the course of the series, Barnaby solves a wide range of murder cases, each with unique twists and turns.

2. ‘Murdoch Mysteries’

Murdoch Mysteries is a Canadian detective drama TV series set in late-19th and early-20th century Toronto. The show follows the investigations of Detective William Murdoch (played by Yannick Bisson), a police detective who uses innovative and unusual methods to solve crimes in an era when traditional detective work was in its infancy. The series is known for its mix of historical accuracy and fictional elements, including futuristic gadgets and scientific methods that were ahead of their time.

3. ‘Bloodlands’

Bloodlands is a Northern Irish crime drama TV series that first aired in the UK in 2020. The series follows the investigations of detective Tom Brannick (played by James Nesbitt), who is drawn into a case that appears to be linked to a long-running and unsolved case from his past. Bloodlands provides a captivating backdrop set in Northern Ireland and has a penchant for punchy, suspenseful storytelling.

4. ‘The Madame Blanc Mysteries’

After her husband’s sudden death, Jean White (played by Sally Lindsay), an antiques dealer, is nearly bankrupt. With one asset left to her name, a home in Sainte Victoire (a fictional town), White decides to head to Sainte Victoire to hunt for clues related to her husband’s demise. Throughout her journey, White is thrown into multiple strange cases, teaming up with a taxi driver named Dom, chateau owners Judith and Jeremy and the Chief of Police, Caron, to solve a series of mysteries.

5. ‘Darkness: Those Who Kill’

Darkness: Those Who Kill is a Danish crime drama television series that first aired in 2017. The show is based on the best-selling books by author Jussi Adler-Olsen and follows the investigations of Detective Carl Mørck (played by Lars Mikkelsen), a hard-boiled detective with a troubled past who heads up a special department of the Copenhagen police known as Department Q. The series is known for its dark and suspenseful tone, as Mørck and his team work to solve a series of complex and interconnected crimes that are often rooted in the city’s dark and criminal underworld.

4 British TV Series Coming Soon

Whether you’re waiting for the new season of your favorite British TV series or looking for something new, there are several new English shows you can tune into in 2023:

The Clinic: Series 6 premieres March 20. Candice Renoir: Series 6 premieres April 17. Midsomer Murders: Season 23 premieres on December 12. Under the Vines: Season 2 premieres on March 20.

Where to Watch British TV Shows on DIRECTV

ACORN TV is your home for British TV shows on DIRECTV. You can access ACORN TV as a premium channel add-on to your DIRECTV subscription.

Get your ACORN TV subscription today to start binging all the best British TV shows.

