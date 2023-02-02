Are you a Lifetime channel or movie fan? Lifetime Movie Club gives you access to all your favorite Lifetime shows and movies at the touch of a button. Lifetime Movie Club members have access to a wide selection of new and classic Lifetime movies from your internet-connected DIRECTV HD-DVR, the DIRECTV website or via the DIRECTV app.

So, what is Lifetime Movie Club?

Lifetime Movie Club is a collection of the best and most dramatic film series and movies ever aired on the Lifetime Channel.

A few of the most popular ad-free movies and television shows you’ll get access to with Lifetime Movies Club include:

What’s included in Lifetime Movie Club?

Lifetime Movie Club new movies are why most DIRECTV subscribers love this channel. By adding Lifetime Movie Club to your DIRECTV STREAM or DIRECTV subscription, you’ll receive:

Personalized (themed) playlists featuring your favorite classics as well as the newest Lifetime movies

Commercial-free movies available anytime, anywhere you’re connected to the internet

Advanced access to exclusive premieres of upcoming new Lifetime movie and TV show releases

Ready to start watching the latest Lifetime TV shows and movies? Add Lifetime Movie Club to your DIRECTV subscription and get an all-access pass to the entire library of currently available Lifetime Movie Club/TV shows.

How do you get Lifetime Movie Club?

Lifetime Movie Club is available as an add-on to your existing DIRECTV package. Sign up and treat yourself to the best Lifetime Movie Club has to offer. Ditch cable and subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM or DIRECTV today. After subscribing to the Lifetime Movie Club, switch to channel 1920 to watch the latest and greatest from Lifetime.

How much does it cost to join Lifetime Movie Club?

Sign up through DIRECTV and you’ll pay $4.99 per month. Don’t have DIRECTV? Check out the details of DIRECTV STREAM or DIRECTV to see current package and pricing information.

