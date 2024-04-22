The Top 10 Singing Shows to Watch or Sing Along to Now

Do-re-mi-fa-so-la-ti-“do” watch every single show on this list of the top 10 best music and singing shows on TV right now.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest music shows, so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From American Idol to CMT Crossroads, this list will help music fans stay up to date on the most popular music and singing shows available.

TOP 10 MUSIC & SINGING SHOWS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending music and singing shows that TV-lovers just like you are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘American Idol’

Some of the biggest names in music – from Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson to Adam Lambert and Scotty McCreery – got their start on American Idol.

This legendary singing competition follows aspiring singers from across America as they perform their hearts out in front of the music industry’s biggest titans like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, aiming to become the nation’s next sensational music idol. Their trial by music is filled with incredible performances and unexpected moments that will leave you hooked and rooting for your favorites. Tune into American Idol to see dreams unfold and stars born in the true spirit of American talent and passion.

2. ‘The Voice’

The Voice gives “music to my ears” a whole new meaning. Contestants perform for a blind panel of judges, hoping, as the show’s name suggests, that the sound of their voice alone is enough to get one or more of the judges to spin their chair around and move them forward in the competition.

The judges make tough choices to form the perfect team of vocal talent, then pit them against each other to see which singer emerges victorious. The Voice combines suspenseful auditions, tough battles and stunning live performances, all as aspiring musicians compete for the grand prize.

3. ‘The Masked Singer’

Can you figure out the identity of The Masked Singer? This singing competition hides famous celebrities behind elaborate costumes, then makes them perform in disguise.

The enigmatic show, hosted by the energetic Nick Cannon, keeps you guessing at the identity of the masked singers, which could range from sports stars to Hollywood actors. Expert panelists make often hilarious guesses and add an exciting vibe to the mystery.

4. ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’

Jump into Atlanta’s robust hip hop scene with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. This show is a rollercoaster of powerful personalities, passionate relationships and the undercurrent of music that fuels it all. Follow the captivating lives of artists like Stevie J, Joseline Hernandez and Mimi Faust as they navigate fame, fortune and heartbreak in one of America’s most influential music cities.

With a mix of established stars and upcoming talent, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is a raw, unfiltered exploration of the rhythmic heartbeat of Southern urban life. Watch as ambitions soar, alliances form and love stories ignite in this hard-hitting reality drama.

5. ‘The Top Ten Revealed’

The Top Ten Revealed offers a deep dive into popular music of the past with host Katie Daryl. Each episode explores a unique ‘Top Ten’ list, running the gamut from compelling rock anthems to unforgettable guitar intros, with expert commentary from a revolving panel of music aficionados.

The show cleverly intertwines nostalgia, trivia and anecdotes, bringing together music lovers of all ages. Get ready for a vibrant journey through the music landscape that will strike a chord with both seasoned and budding music enthusiasts.

6. ‘We Are Family’

We Are Family is a musical game show where non-famous relatives of well-known celebrities perform duets with their famous family member, who remains behind the scenes, while 100 contestants attempt to correctly guess who the hidden celebrity is. Now that’s a serious game of ‘Guess Who!’

7. ‘Unsung’

Peek behind the curtains of the music world with Unsung, TV One’s compelling docu-series wrecking all preset notions about music celebrities and their stories. This critically acclaimed series, often praised as the “behind the music” of R&B, Hip-hop and Gospel genres, gives you an in-depth look into the lives of many beloved but underrated music legends, whose personal struggles and accolades are often overshadowed by their more famous counterparts.

Each episode is a powerful exploration of resilience, talent and uncelebrated greatness.

8. ‘Esta historia me suena’

Esta historia me suena is an emotionally resonant anthology series presented by María José Cantudo. It’s beautiful amalgamation of music, drama and universal life situations, with each episode revolving around a popular song that ties into the main plot theme.

Enjoy the show’s modern exploration of relationships, challenges and joys of everyday life as each compelling narrative sings a song of connection, empathy and the human spirit.

9. ‘The Song’

The Song is a heartwarming series that celebrates the power of music and the inspiring stories behind your favorite hits. In this captivating journey through the world of music, famous musicians share intimate details about how they wrote and recorded with their chart-topping songs.

Experience the thrilling moments of music inspiration and creation firsthand as these iconic tunes come to life. From thoughtful ballads to infectious pop anthems, The Song delves deep into the creative process, inviting viewers to connect with music in a uniquely personal and empathetic way.

10. CMT Crossroads

At the intersection of different music genres lies CMT Crossroads, an innovative, engaging music program that bridges the gap between country and other music styles. Each episode offers a unique musical experience, featuring Country Music Television’s striking collaborations between country stars and artists from rock, pop and hip-hop backgrounds.

Immerse yourself in the melodious blending of diverse musical acts as legendary country singer Keith Urban meets soulful John Mayer or when Carrie Underwood pairs with the iconic rock band Aerosmith. CMT Crossroads is a spectacular celebration of music that intertwines genres, creating an unforgettable auditory feast.

And there you have it: the top 10 music and singing shows to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come, so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

