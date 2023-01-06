Summer is a state of mind when it comes to upbeat music! Sunshine, beach weather, road trips, and dancing to your favorite music festivals of the year is what summer is all about. Check out this list of music festivals 2023 to see what’s coming up in the months leading up to, during and even after summer! No matter what kind of music you’re into, there’s something for everyone.

Lollapalooza

With 9 stages, and 170+ bands from all over the world, this year’s 2023 music festival will be off the hook. Lollapalooza will be held from August 3-6, 2023. This year’s Lolla lineup will make festival-goers dance and holler like never before. Chicago’s famed festival — first held in 1991 as a touring event before taking up permanent residence at Grant Park — is made up of all kinds of rock ’n’ roll, spanning alternative, heavy metal, punk, hip hop and electronic music. Lollapalooza lovers have “music in their DNA”.

This year’s festival not only features great artists and head-nodding music, but the music festival features the Windy City’s favorite restaurants (aka Chicago’s best eats). Soak in the sun with your friends, dance to your favorite artists and fill your stomach with the best Chitown has to offer.

2023 Festival Artists

Metallica, Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Machine Gun Kelly, Don Toliver, J. Cole, Kygo, and more.

Lollapalooza Festival Info

Dates: August 3-6, 2023

Location: Chicago, IL

Official website

Make sure you’re ready for anything with this handy festival packing guide.

South By Southwest

South by Southwest® (SXSW®) celebrates the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. The SXSW Music Festival will be held from March 13-18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. One of the most anticipated music festivals 2023 has to offer, SXSW is sure to be a blast for anyone who attends.

The Music Festival features new and developing showcasing artists curated by South By Southwest and in collaboration with record labels, media outlets, lifestyle brands, and more.

2023 Festival Artists

Def Jam’s Armani White, The Zombies, Brooklyn rapstress Lola Brooke, former Calle 13 singer iLe and many more.

South By Southwest Festival Info

Dates: March 13-18, 2023

Location: Austin, TX

Official website

Pitchfork Music Festival

Pitchfork Music Festival is slated for July 15-17 at Union Park in Chicago. The Pitchfork Music Festival is slated to be one of the music festivals 2023 will be known for. As one of the only summer rock festivals held in Chicago’s Union Park focusing primarily on headlining independent artists who play alternative rock, electro-pop and hip-hop genres.

Pitchfork Music Festival is always packed with loud headbangers and fun surprises. Following the creation of the Intonation Music Festival in 2005, Pitchfork Media, an Internet Publisher of music news and reviews, officially created the Pitchfork Music Festival. The first festival attracted nearly 40,000 music lovers who traveled to hear more than 40 bands.

2023 Festival Artists

Rosalía, FKA Twigs, Pet Shop Boys, Sparks, Four Tet, Le Tigre, Calvin Harris, and Caroline Polachek and more

Pitchfork Music Festival Info

Dates: July 15-17, 2023

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Official website

Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas

As the first EDM music festival 2023 on our list, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas is sure to be a week to remember. The Electric Daisy Carnival is held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 19-21, 2023. Let your body relax and camp at the festival with Moon Glow Camping. Festival attendees also have the option to dance to the music while camping in shelter systems.

The Groove Central and Chicago Tribune routinely cover the Electric Daisy Carnival festival. The Groove Central points out that, “The three-day festival will once again turn more than 1000 acres into an immersive environment where the power of music, art, and community will bring people from all over the world together after entertaining more than 500,000 incredible fans at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past May.” No matter which genre of music, the chance to get tickets to this music festival will be tough to pass up.

2023 Festival Artists

ILLENIUM, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Armin van Buuren,1991, A-Trak, AC Slater B2B Chis Lorenzo, Alesso, A.M.C, Adam Beyer, Alok and more.

Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas Festival Info

Dates: May 19-21, 2023

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Official website

Austin City Limits Music Festival

The Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival is set to take place at Zilker Park in Austin, TX over two weekends. The dates of the ACL Music Festival are the weekends of October 6-8 and October 13-15, 2023. ACL features over 100+ performers across 9+ stages. You might think it’s the largest Country Music Festival 2023 has to offer but the Austin City Limits Music Festival is a mix of several genres of music including rock, indie, country, folk, electronic and hip hop perform for fans. Worried you’ll be alone listening to your favorite artists? This music festival attracts over 45,000 music lovers who are keen to enjoy their favorite artists just like you.

ACL Music Festival Info

Dates: Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15, 2023

Location: Zilker Park – Austin, Tex.

Official website

Ultra Music Festival

If you’re looking for one of the most anticipated EDM music festivals 2023 has waiting for you, then don’t miss the Ultra Music Festival. Ultra Music Festival will begin on Friday, March 24 and end on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Hailed as one of the world’s premier electronic music festivals of the summer, the sun won’t be the only thing you’ll be fanning when you attend this weekend’s music gathering. Ultra Music Festival boasts “elite DJs and unparalleled production located in the beautiful city of Miami.”

2023 Festival Artists

Armin Van Burren, Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes, Zedd and more.

Ultra Music Festival Info

Dates: March 24-26, 2023

Location: Bayfront Park – Miami, FL.

Official website

The Governors Ball Music Festival

The Governors Ball Music Festival of 2023 will be held in New York. The Governors Ball Festival will feature a lineup of electronic music, rock and hip-hop all rolled up into one giant party.

Previous Headliners

Lil Wayne, Flume, Playboi Carti, Jack Harlow, Roddy Rich, Glass Animals, Louis The Child, Joji, Kaytranada, and many more.

Governors Ball Music Festival Info

Dates: Expected June 9-11, 2023

Location: City Field, New York

Official website

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is one of our favorite music festivals 2023 has in store. Whether you’re into classical jazz or contemporary classical music, you’ll find something you will love at this music festival. The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will take place on April 28–30 and May 4–7, 2023. The mission of the festival is to “promote, preserve, perpetuate and encourage the music, arts, culture, and heritage of communities in Louisiana. Each year, approximately 85% of the acts selected to perform are Louisiana-based musicians.”

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Info

Dates: April 28–30 and May 4–7, 2023

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Official website

Life Is Beautiful Music & Arts Festival

The Life Is Beautiful Music & Arts Festival spans three days full of heart-stopping music, laughter-filled comedy and mind-bending art. The festival will take place September 22-23, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. To be expected along with the mix of entertainment choices is world-class cuisine that is guaranteed to have you wanting to come back year after year.

Life Is Beautiful Music Festival Info

Dates: September 22-23, 2023

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Official website

Boston Calling Music Festival

At the Boston Calling Music Festival (expected to happen May 27–29), you’ll experience and soak in all the sun you can handle while you listen and bust a move to eclectic indie rock, indie pop, hip hop, and alternative music. While the Boston Calling lineup hasn’t been announced yet, past headliners have included Metallica and the Foo Fighters. Whether you’re new to indie music, pop, or the alternative music scene, there’ll definitely be a genre of music for you to listen to and jam out to at the Boston Calling Music Festival.

Boston Calling Music Festival Info

Dates: May 27–29, 2023

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Official website

Burning Man

One of the world’s most well-known music festivals, Burning Man will not disappoint. Last year tens of thousands of people gathered in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert for a transformational experience that includes some of the world’s greatest bands and artists. Burning Man 2023 is expected to attract two-to-three times that many music aficionados and festival lovers. This year, Burning Man is set to take place from August 27–September 04, 2023, in Nevada. Burning Man will be the central gathering place for people dedicated to creating and maintaining Black Rock City, whose goal is to foster “community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance. In this crucible of creativity, all are welcome.” The cool thing about Burning Man is anyone can take over as a performer – see a DJ, fire dancer, or maybe you and your band? Each of the rock music festivals 2023 has to offer brings a different flavor of rock but Burning Man takes home the award for the most accessible and enjoyable year after year.

Burning Man Music Festival Info

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burning Man Project (@burningman)

Dates: August 27–September 04, 2023

Location: Black Rock City, Nevada

Official website

AFROPUNK

AFROPUNK Arts and Music Festival began in 2005 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music located in New York. AFROPUNK is held annually and features music, film, fashion, and art produced by black artists. What differentiates AFROPUNK festivals is that they haven’t just been held in New York. Major cities around the globe have hosted this innovative festival including Atlanta, Paris, London, Brazil and Johannesburg, South Africa. The AFROPUNK festival will be held in 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. While the 2023 lineup hasn’t been announced yet, past performers have included: The Roots, Burna Boy, Isaiah Rashad, Lucky Daye, Freddie Gibbs, Earl Sweatshirt, Tierra Whack, Adekunle Gold, SPINALL, and Mick Jenkins. AFROPUNK is expected to be one of the 2023 music festivals that shouldn’t be passed up.

AFROPUNK Festival Info

Dates: Various event dates

Location: Various event locations

Official website

III Points

III Points returns to Mana Wynwood in Miami, Florida for two days of music, art and technology. The festival is set to begin on October 21 and end on October 22, 2023. Located in Miami’s historic art district, the festival has been “pushing boundaries in terms of the way audiences experience art and music” since its inception in 2013. The festival has traditionally been rooted in playing and showcasing electronic music and its artists. During the III Points music and art festival you’ll also have the chance to listen to the “best from hip hop, rock and beyond.”

2023 Festival Artists

LCD Soundsystem, Flume, Rosalia and many more artists.

III Points Festival Info

Dates: October 20-21, 2023

Location: Miami, FL

Official website

Desert Daze Festival

Desert Daze is one of the most hyped and anxiously awaited music festivals of 2023. Desert Daze will take place between October 12 –15, 2023, in Lake Perris, CA. Desert Daze has located its own alongside Lake Perris. Access to Desert Daze 2023 grants you a ticket to bask in the sun on the “beautiful lake, sandy beach, well-maintained campgrounds with permanent restroom and shower facilities, the grounds also feature tree-lined shade areas throughout, nestled inside an unbroken horizon of mountain ranges.” Desert Daze highlights music that fans of rock n’ roll and world music will love but each of its stages play a mixture of rock, pop, rap, R&B and electronic music.

Desert Daze Festival

Dates: October 12-15, 2023

Location: Perris, California

Official website

Rolling Loud Festival

The Rolling Loud Festival is one of the largest hip-hop festivals in the world. The Rolling Loud Festival will be held on March 3-5, 2023 at the Hollywood Park Grounds. Touted as the “loudest festival experience,” the Rolling Loud Festival enhancements feature an elevated deck for a clear view of the Main Stage, a dedicated VIP Entrance with parking, and a popular valet option. Festivalgoers who wish to have the ultimate festival experience also have the option to enter the LOUD CLUB which features amplified production of sound. The festival also is frequented by models and celebrity guests.

Past Headliners

Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future

Rolling Loud Festival Info

Dates: March 3-5, 2023

Location: Inglewood, California

Official website

Stagecoach Festival

One of the year’s biggest country music festivals 2023 has in store will be held from April 28-30, 2023. Rain or shine Stagecoach Festival is set to feature some of the country music industry’s most popular bands and artists. All ages are welcome and kids 10 & under are free (General Admission only). The Stagecoach Festival is “perhaps the most well-known country music festival in the world” remarks Festicket. “With the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, and Tim McGraw playing in years past, classic artists are a staple.” We know you’ll enjoy this year’s country music festival and continue to return for years to come.

2023 Festival Artists

Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, Ruley Green, ZZ Top, Elle King, Old Dominion, Kane Brown, Brooks and Dunn and more.

Stagecoach Festival Info

Dates: April 28-30, 2023

Location: Indio, California

Official website

Coachella

Coachella is the iconic music festival 2023 music lovers dream of attending. Coachella will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 14-16 and April 21-23, 2023. The music festival runs from Friday to Sunday throughout both weekends, and fans should come prepared to soak up the sun and enjoy the sounds of the best artists in the world. Festival Passes are valid for the entire weekend (and only the weekend) you purchased. Coachella 2023 is “emerged to be the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S. with a lineup of rock, pop, hip-hop, indie & electronic music, with an exquisite sense of curation.”

Tickets to the music festivals 2023 weekends have a waiting list with the option to add a much-recommended camping experience.

2023 Festival Artists

The Coachella 2023 lineup is yet to be officially announced yet, other than Frank Ocean who is slated to be one of the headliners.

Coachella Music and Arts Festival

Dates: April 14-16 and 21-23, 32021

Location: Indio, California

Official website

