DIRECTV carries the most local MLB® games, and when subscribers get MLB EXTRA INNINGS® they are treated with a premium Major League Baseball® experience. Find out what’s included, how to order and more.

What is MLB EXTRA INNINGS®?

For baseball fans looking to hit a home run, MLB EXTRA INNINGS® on DIRECTV gives access to almost 90 out-of-market games per week, with many available in HD. And that’s just the start.

What’s included with MLB EXTRA INNINGS®

When you subscribe to MLB EXTRA INNINGS®, you’ll also gain access to MLB Network & Strike Zone™. When you want a quick glimpse at every MLB game during regular season, MLB Network Strike Zone (Ch. 719) provides a high-speed, commercial-free look through highlights on Tuesdays and Fridays.

And for when you can’t decide on just one game, MLB EXTRA INNINGS® Mix (Ch. 720) lets you watch up to eight MLB games at once.

What channel is MLB EXTRA INNINGS® on DIRECTV?

MLB EXTRA INNINGS® can be found on Ch. 720 – 749.

MLB Network Strike Zone is on Ch. 719.

MLB Network HD is on Ch. 213.

How to order MLB EXTRA INNINGS®

Existing DIRECTV subscribers can add MLB EXTRA INNINGS® in several ways. For those who aren’t DIRECTV customers yet, choose from one of the three packages tailored to sports fans, and add MLB EXTRA INNINGS® at the same time!

Add MLB EXTRA INNINGS® Via Text Message

Using the telephone number listed on your DIRECTV account, text MLB to 223322. Follow the prompts to confirm your selection.

Add MLB EXTRA INNINGS® over the phone

To add MLB EXTRA INNINGS® over the phone, simply call 1.800.GET.SPORTS and an agent will add it to your account.

Add MLB EXTRA INNINGS® online

Login to your account page on DIRECTV and add MLB EXTRA INNINGS® from there.

Watch on almost any device

MLB EXTRA INNINGS® subscribers gain access to MLB.TV and the MLB At Bat. Wherever you are and on almost any device, watch out-of-market games live or On Demand. Learn more about the MLB At Bat app.

MLB.TV for streaming

Register your account at MLB.TV to stream MLB games online.

Confirm your subscription to MLB EXTRA INNINGS®.

Access the MLB.TV registration page and confirm DIRECTV as your provider.

Follow all on-screen instructions to link your myAT&T account with MLB.TV.

Find more information about MLB.TV on MLB.com.

Does MLB EXTRA INNINGS® have blackouts?

As with any sports programming, there are always some blackouts depending on regions, networks and more. Read this informative article to learn more about blackouts and why they happen.

Get DIRECTV now to make sure you catch your favorite games and teams to make the most of baseball season.

Blackout restrictions and other conditions apply. MLB EXTRA INNINGS®® subscription will automatically renew each season, provided DIRECTV carries these services, at the then prevailing rate (currently $149.99/season) unless you call 800-551-5000 or go online at directv.com to cancel by the date specified in your renewal notice. Up until one week after the season starts, you can cancel anytime and receive any applicable refund. No refunds in whole or in part after that date. Commercial locations require an appropriate licensee agreement. All offers, programming, promotions, pricing, terms, restrictions & conditions subject to change & may be modified, discontinued, or terminated at any time without notice. Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com. Officially licensed product – MLB Players, Inc. MLBPA rights may not be used without MLBPA or MLBPI’s consent. ©2023 DIRECTV. DIRECTV and all other DIRECTV marks contained herein are trademarks of DIRECTV, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."