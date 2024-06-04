DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

GET DIRECTV
Sports - Article

NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350: How to Watch, Schedule & More

NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350: How to Watch, Schedule & More
Share

NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350: How to Watch, Schedule & More

The 2024 NASCAR season’s next official race is ready to tear up the asphalt: all of our favorite Cup Series drivers will put the pedal to the metal on June 9 for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California. Here’s our guide to catching every heart-pounding moment of action.

Can’t make it out to the race? That’s OK, we’ve got you covered with live coverage from the comfort of your couch on DIRECTV.

Get a first place NASCAR experience with DIRECTV.

Shop packages

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Race Information

Date & Time: Sunday, June 9, 3:30 p.m. ET
Racetrack: Sonoma Raceway
Location: Sonoma, California
Laps/Distance: 110 laps, 218.9 miles
How to Watch: FOX

How to Watch the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Live

You can watch all of your favorite NASCAR drivers including William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and more vying for victory lane at Sonoma Raceway live on FOX (Check local channel listings). The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 9, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the racing action.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Weekend Schedule

Friday, June 7

  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice: 4:05 p.m. ET (Tape delayed 5 p.m.) on FS1
  • NASCAR Cup Series Practice: 5:05 p.m. ET (Tape delayed 8:30 p.m.) on FS1

Saturday, June 8

  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: 3:30 p.m. ET on FS2
  • NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: 6 p.m. ET on FS2
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250: 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, June 9

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Racetrack Specs

Sonoma Raceway is a 1.99-mile-long road course track in the Sonoma Mountains featuring 12 hilly turns and 160 feet of total elevation. First opened in 1968 as Sears Point International Raceway, it’s also been known as Sears Point Raceway, Golden State International Raceway and Infineon Raceway.

History of the Toyota/Save Mart 350

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 was first run in 1989, when it was known as the Banquet Frozen Foods 300. Since then, it’s gone by many other names, including the Save Mart 300K, the Save Mart Supermarkets 300K, the Save Mart Supermarkets 300, the Save Mart/Kragen 350 and the Dodge/Save Mart 350.

Jeff Gordon has won this race the most times, with five first-place finishes. Martin Truex, Jr. has won four times, Tony Stewart has won three times, and Ernie Irvan, Rusty Wallace, Ricky Rudd, and Kyle Busch has all won it twice.

Watch the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on DIRECTV

With your DIRECTV subscription, you won’t miss a single heart-pounded lap of the Toyota/Save Mart 350, or any other NASCAR race this season across FOX, FS1, NBC or the USA Network.

Don’t have DIRECTV yet?

Shop Packages

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the race called the Toyota/Save Mart 350?

The name is a combination of the corporate sponsors and its length in kilometers.

Who won last year's Toyota/Save Mart 350?

Martin Truex Jr. won the 2023 Toyota Save Mart 350.

How many laps is the Toyota/Save Mart 350?

The Toyota Save Mart 350 is 110 laps.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."

Share

Most Popular

Music

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ – Everything We Know about Taylor Swift’s new album

read more
TV

Top 10 Best Drama TV Shows to Watch Right Now

read more
TV

Upcoming Sporting Events to Stream in 4K

read more
Music

The Ultimate Guide to 2024 Summer Music Festivals

read more
Sports

2024 MLB TV Schedules, News & How to Watch

read more
Promo

More Like This

Live Sports on TV Today: Top Games to Watch & Previews
Sports

Live Sports on TV Today: Top Games to Watch & Previews

Baseball on TV Today: MLB Games, Previews & Schedule
Sports

Baseball on TV Today: MLB Games, Previews & Schedule

2024 NBA Finals: What To Know & How To Watch
Sports

2024 NBA Finals: What To Know & How To Watch

2024 Belmont Stakes: How to Watch, Full Field & More
Sports

2024 Belmont Stakes: How to Watch, Full Field & More

Euro 2024 Watch Guide: Schedule & Fixtures, Teams, Top Players
Sports

Euro 2024 Watch Guide: Schedule & Fixtures, Teams, Top Players