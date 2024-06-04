NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350: How to Watch, Schedule & More

The 2024 NASCAR season’s next official race is ready to tear up the asphalt: all of our favorite Cup Series drivers will put the pedal to the metal on June 9 for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California. Here’s our guide to catching every heart-pounding moment of action.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Race Information Date & Time: Sunday, June 9, 3:30 p.m. ET

Racetrack: Sonoma Raceway

Location: Sonoma, California

Laps/Distance: 110 laps, 218.9 miles

How to Watch: FOX

How to Watch the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Live

You can watch all of your favorite NASCAR drivers including William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and more vying for victory lane at Sonoma Raceway live on FOX (Check local channel listings). The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 9, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the racing action.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Weekend Schedule

Friday, June 7

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice: 4:05 p.m. ET (Tape delayed 5 p.m.) on FS1

NASCAR Cup Series Practice: 5:05 p.m. ET (Tape delayed 8:30 p.m.) on FS1

Saturday, June 8

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: 3:30 p.m. ET on FS2

3:30 p.m. ET on FS2 NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: 6 p.m. ET on FS2

6 p.m. ET on FS2 NASCAR Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250: 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, June 9

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350: 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX (find local channel here)

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Racetrack Specs

Sonoma Raceway is a 1.99-mile-long road course track in the Sonoma Mountains featuring 12 hilly turns and 160 feet of total elevation. First opened in 1968 as Sears Point International Raceway, it’s also been known as Sears Point Raceway, Golden State International Raceway and Infineon Raceway.

History of the Toyota/Save Mart 350

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 was first run in 1989, when it was known as the Banquet Frozen Foods 300. Since then, it’s gone by many other names, including the Save Mart 300K, the Save Mart Supermarkets 300K, the Save Mart Supermarkets 300, the Save Mart/Kragen 350 and the Dodge/Save Mart 350.

Jeff Gordon has won this race the most times, with five first-place finishes. Martin Truex, Jr. has won four times, Tony Stewart has won three times, and Ernie Irvan, Rusty Wallace, Ricky Rudd, and Kyle Busch has all won it twice.

