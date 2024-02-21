2024 Ambetter Health 400: How to Watch, Schedule & More

With the 2024 Daytona 500 now in the rearview mirror, our favorite Cup Series drivers are moving on to Atlanta to compete in the Ambetter Health 400. For those who won’t be watching live from the stands, we’ve got the second-best option: Watching live from the comfort of your couch with DIRECTV. Get all the information you need to watch the Ambetter Health 400 right here.

Ambetter Health 400 Race Information Date & Time: Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. ET

Racetrack: Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia

Laps/Distance: 260 laps / 400 miles

How to Watch: FOX (check local listings)

How to Watch the Ambetter Health 400 Live

Fans can watch the top drivers in the country compete for a chance at an Atlanta Motor Speedway victory at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25th. Tune into FOX (check local listings for channel information) to watch the race live. Not to mention, fans can get pre- and post- race analysis, insights and more from the top commentators in the sport on NASCAR Race Day.

Spring NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here you’ll find key times for the weekend’s festivities, including race information for both the Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series.

Saturday, Feb. 24

11:35 a.m. ET – Cup Series Qualifying Race

– Cup Series Qualifying Race 2 p.m. ET – Fr8 208 Craftsman Truck Series Race (watch on FS1, channel 219)

– Fr8 208 Craftsman Truck Series Race (watch on FS1, channel 219) 5 p.m. ET – Raptor King of Tough 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race (watch on FS1, channel 219)

Sunday, Feb. 25

3 p.m. ET – Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race (watch on FOX)

Atlanta Motor Speedway Specs

2023 Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney, Busch Light Clash winner Denny Hamlin and other top Cup Series drivers like Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell (2024 Daytona 500 winner) and Joey Logano will take to the 1.54-mile quad oval to try and secure an early season victory.

Some of these drivers have been racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway for years, but they’ll have to adjust their strategy to account for the 2021 update to the track that increased the banking on the turns to 28 degrees.

In fact, the newly refurbished track now touts the fourth steepest banking of any NASCAR track, promising a thrilling and high-speed race this upcoming weekend.

Watch NASCAR Live on DIRECTV

Catch the Ambetter Health 400 Cup Series race live on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX. But that’s not all: With DIRECTV, you can watch every Cup Series race of the 2024 season across FOX, FS1, NBC and USA Network.

Find the full 2024 NASCAR schedule here and get the top NASCAR fan experience with DIRECTV.

Frequently Asked Questions When is the Ambetter Health 400? The NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway takes place Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. ET. What channel is NASCAR on this weekend? Fans can watch this weekend's Ambetter Health 400 live on FOX. How long is the Ambetter Health 400? The Ambetter Health 400 race is 260 laps around a 1.54-mile track, coming in at a total of 400 miles.

