NASCAR’s Cup Series racers are making their way to New York State for the 25th regular season race of the 2023 season. Go Bowling at The Glen Cup Series race will take place on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The race is sure to be an exciting watch, as drivers only have one more chance after this to make it into the playoffs.

Catch the race on USA Network, channel 242 for DIRECTV customers.

GO BOWLING AT THE GLEN RACE INFORMATION: Where : Watkins Glen International

: Watkins Glen International When : Sunday, August 20, 2023

: Sunday, August 20, 2023 Start Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Network: Watch live on USA (Channel 242 on DIRECTV)

GO BOWLING AT THE GLEN CUP RACE PREVIEW

Fans can expect an exciting race at The Glen, as drivers like Bubba Wallace, Michael McDowell and others attempt to move out of the playoff bubble and into the playoff roster.

The race will consist of 90 laps around for a total of 220.5 miles.

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY OVERVIEW

Watkins Glen International isn’t any old raceway. In fact, it has recently been named America’s Best NASCAR Track by fans for USA Today four different times. Before it was home to NASCAR’s Cup Series race, it was known for hosting the F1 United States Grand Prix from 1961-1980. The raceway has two track layouts currently in use.

The Glen is the fifth of seven road courses included in the 2023 Cup Series schedule. Drivers will race on the short course, which consists of seven turns and 141 feet of total elevation change. H3>

PAST WINNERS AT THE GLEN

The 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen Cup Series race was won by No. Kyle Larson, after an impressive weekend at the track. With only 5 laps left, he managed to overtake Herick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott, on a restart.

That wide turn pass allowed AJ Allmendinger and Joey Logano to sneak past Elliott as well, leading them to second and third place finishes, respectively. Shortly behind was Elliott, settling in fourth place. Rounding out fifth place was Trackhouse Racing Team’s Daniel Suarez.

This year, Larson and Logano have already qualified for the NASCAR playoffs, but racers like Allmendinger and Elliott may be able to use this road course to their advantage. After strong performances at the track last year, will either one of them be able to secure a victory at The Glen?

Drivers competing in Go Bowling at The Glen

HOW TO WATCH THE GO BOWLING AT THE GLEN RACE

You can catch this race on USA network, channel 242 on DIRECTV at 3:00 p.m. ET on August 20th.

