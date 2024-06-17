NASCAR New Hampshire Race Guide: USA Today 301

The 2024 NASCAR season’s next official race is ready to tear up the asphalt: all of our favorite Cup Series drivers will put the pedal to the metal on Sunday, June 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET for the USA Today 301 NASCAR New Hampshire race. Here’s our guide to catching every heart-pounding moment of action.

USA TODAY 301 RACE INFORMATION Date & Time: Sunday, June 23, 2:30 p.m. ET

Race Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Location: Loudon, New Hampshire

Laps/Distance: 301 laps, 318.46 miles

HOW TO WATCH THE USA TODAY 301

Your favorite NASCAR Cup Series drivers, including William Byron, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and more are making their way up north this week for the annual competition at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Fans who can’t make it to the racetrack can watch the race live on USA Network (Channel 242 on DIRECTV).

The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 23, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the racing action. Especially as we pass the halfway point in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, making it all the more important for these drivers to secure a victory and clinch a playoff spot.

For a reminder on how the Cup Series Playoffs work, check this post out.

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY SPECS

Nicknamed “The Magic Mile,” the 1.058-mile oval track in Loudon, New Hampshire features variable banking in the turns. After multiple on-track fatalities in 2000, the track implemented a variety of safety features, including turning the corners into progressive banking systems and adding SAFER barriers to the corner walls.

Today, the unique layout of the track makes for exciting and close racing, as drivers navigate the tight corners and battle for position on the straightaways.

This endurance test challenges drivers to maintain focus and precision for over three hours of intense competition. The race demands both speed and strategy, as drivers maneuver through traffic, make strategic pit stops and handle any unexpected obstacles that may arise.

NOTABLE DRIVERS TO WATCH

The NASCAR Cup Series is home to some of the most skilled and talented drivers in the world. As the USA Today 301 approaches, fans are eager to see who will rise to the occasion and take home the victory. Here are a few drivers to keep an eye on:

William Byron – Driving for Hendrick Motorsports, Byron has shown immense promise this season. With several top-five finishes under his belt, he is a contender to secure a victory at New Hampshire. Kyle Larson – Larson has been on fire this season, capturing multiple wins and consistently running up front. His aggressive driving style and ability to adapt to different tracks make him a strong contender for the win. Denny Hamlin – Hamlin has been a consistent presence at the front of the pack throughout the season. Known for his strategic approach and strong finishes, he is a driver to watch at New Hampshire. Christopher Bell – Bell has been turning heads in his sophomore season in the NASCAR Cup Series. With impressive performances and a hunger for success, he could be a dark horse contender at New Hampshire.

USA TODAY 301 RACE WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Here’s a look at this weekend’s schedule for the only NASCAR-sanctioned race in the Northeast!

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Practice: 2 : 30 p.m. ET

2 30 p.m. ET NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice: 4:05 p.m. ET on USA Network (Ch. 242)

4:05 p.m. ET on USA Network (Ch. 242) NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: 4:35 p.m. ET on USA Network

4:35 p.m. ET on USA Network NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Qualifying: 5:45 p.m. ET on USA Network

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

NASCAR Cup Series Practice: 12:35 p.m. ET on USA Network

12:35 p.m. ET on USA Network NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: 1:20 p.m. ET on USA Network

1:20 p.m. ET on USA Network NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 : 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

: 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100: 6:30 p.m. ET

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301: 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

WHO WON THE 2023 USA TODAY 301?

The 2023 Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway took place in the middle of July and was won by Martin Truex Jr. This season, the annual New Hampshire race takes place June 23 and is being referred to as the USA Today 301 for sponsorship reasons.

Last year’s race was called the Crayon 301.

Winners at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR has been competing in New Hampshire annually since 1993. Here are the past winners at New Hampshire Motor Speedway since 2010, when the race officially became 301 laps around the 1.058-mile oval speedway:

Year Winner Team 2010 Jimmie Johson Hendricks Motorsports 2011 Ryan Newman Stewart-Haas Racing 2012 Kasey Kahne Hendricks Motorsports 2013 Brian Vickers Michael Waltrip Racing 2014* Brad Keselowski Team Penske 2015 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 2016 Matt Kenseth Joe Gibbs Racing 2017 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 2018 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 2019 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 2020 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 2021* Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 2022 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 2023 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing

*Years starred denote a race that was shortened or extended due to weather or other issues.

