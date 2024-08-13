England’s Premier League is the most-viewed and most popular soccer league in the world — and for good reason: Its many clubs have been home to some of the best football talent on the planet, including David Beckham, Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jude Bellingham, and there’s never a dull matchup to be had.

Here’s a look at the day’s most anticipated Premier League soccer games on TV, so you don’t miss any of the action on the pitch.

Find out how to watch Premier League games on DIRECTV .

Premier League Games on Today

Premier League games for the 2024-2025 season start on August 17, 2024. Check back here to get the full schedule each day, plus previews of the biggest matchups.

Where to Watch Premier League Games

You can catch all the kicks, saves, fouls and penalty cards during every exciting Premier League game on DIRECTV on the NBC, USA Network and Peacock from August through May.

Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Don’t miss a single match. Sign up today!