NASCAR Pennzoil 400: How to Watch, Schedule & More

Pennzoil 400 Race Information Date & Time: Sunday, March 3, 3:30 p.m. Racetrack: Las Vegas Motor Speedway Location: Las Vegas, Nevada Laps/Distance: 267/400.5 miles How to Watch: FOX ( )

HOW TO WATCH THE PENNZOIL 400 LIVE

You can watch all of your favorite NASCAR drivers including Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell and more vying for the checkered flag at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway live on FOX.

The race starts at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, and you won’t want to miss the racing action.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

NASCAR Truck Series at Las Vegas: Friday, March 1, 9 p.m. – FS1 (channel 219)

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas: Saturday, March 2, 5 p.m. – FS1 (channel 219)

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400: Sunday, March 3, 3:30 p.m. – FOX (check local listings)

WHO IS FAVORED TO WIN THE PENNZOIL 400?

Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson – who finished the race second last year – Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex, Jr. and Ross Chastain currently lead the odds. Notably, Alex Bowman, a top three finisher last year, is a bit further down the odds his time around the track.

WHO WON THE 2023 PENNZOIL 400?

William Byron, driving the #24 Chevrolet, took the top spots at last year’s Pennzoil 400, trailed closely by Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman. Bryan is also the driver that took home the victory a few weeks back.

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY SPECS

The Cup Series’ field of racers will have to navigate the Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s 20-degree banking at each of its four turns and nine degrees on the front and backstretches across all 267 laps.

HISTORY OF THE PENNZOIL 400

The Pennzoil 400 had its inaugural race as the aptly named Las Vegas 400 in 1998. The 400-mile race has gone through multiple name changes since then, having been held under the monikers CarsDirect.com 400, UAW-Daimler-Chrysler 400, UAW-Dodge 400, Shelby 427, Shelby American, Kobalt Tools 400 and Kobalt 400 before being named the Pennzoil 400 in 2018.

Frequently Asked Questions How many laps is the Pennzoil 400? 267 laps. Why is it called the Pennzoil 400? NASCAR race names are often a combination of the corporate sponsor or sponsors' names and the length of the race in miles. How many drivers will be in the Pennzoil 400? Typically, between 36 and 40 drivers.

