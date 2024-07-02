The Fourth of July weekend is always an exciting time, and now it’s even better. That’s because NASCAR is heading up north for the second annual Chicago Street Race, the Grant Park 165! Get all the information you need to watch the race live on Sunday, July 7th, 2024.

Start your engine, get set… Go!

Grant Park 165 Race Information Date & Time: Sunday, June 30, 2:30 p.m. ET

Course: Chicago’s Grant Park area

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Distance: 2.2-miles, 12 turn street course (75 laps)

How to Watch: NBC

How to Watch the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Live

Fans can tune into USA Network (Ch. 242) and NBC (find local affiliate) to get all the weekend racing action, from practice sessions to the final lap.

Specifically, NASCAR-lovers should tune into NBC at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 7th to watch just the second NASCAR street course race in history.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend Schedule

This weekend is one of the newest, biggest and most exciting weekends of the entire NASCAR Cup Series season. Not only will your favorite Cup Series drivers take to the street of Chicago to battle it out for victory, but there’s a ton of other activities going on that you can even enjoy from home!

Check out the schedule below to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action-packed racing.

Saturday, July 6

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET : NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice & Qualifying Sessions (Live on USA Network)

: NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice & Qualifying Sessions (Live on USA Network) 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying Sessions (Live on USA Network)

NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying Sessions (Live on USA Network) 3:30 p.m. ET: Xfinity Series The Loop 110 (Live on NBC)

Sunday, July 7

4:30 p.m. ET: Cup Series Grant Park 165

What’s Different About the Grant Park 165 Race?

The Grant Park 165 is unlike any other NASCAR race. Find out why below.

History

For one, the Grant Park race is extremely new, with the inaugural Grant Park event taking place just last year in 2023.

Over this holiday weekend, Cup Series drivers will enter a type of race different than they’re used to for the second time: a street race. Rather than racing around a four-turn, oval racetrack, drivers need to rethink their strategy for a less predictable race format.

Past Chicago Street Race Winners

The first-ever Cup Series winner of the Grant Park race (previously called the Grant Park 220) was three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen. Behind van Gisbergen by 1.259 seconds was No. 31, Justin Haley, followed by Chase Elliot in third.

If you’re not familiar with No. 91 van Gisbergen, you’re not the only one. The young New Zealander made the historical race even more exciting, as Grant Park was his debut NASCAR Cup Series race. He became the first driver since 1963 to win their Cup debut (Johnny Rutherford won the second qualifying race in Daytona).

He is the sixth driver born outside of the US to win a NASCAR Cup Series race, adding even more novelty to the outstanding victory.

Course Layout

The following map lays out what the street racecourse will look like, provided by NASCAR Chicago:

The 2024 race will follow the same 12-turn, 2.2-mile loop that passes by many of Chicago’s most well-known attractions and landmarks for a total of 165 miles.

Fans will watch as drivers speed down iconic streets like Columbus Drive, Michigan Avenue and along DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Some of the landmarks you can expect to see include Buckingham Fountain, Art Institute of Chicago and the start and finish line of the Chicago Marathon. Plus, all along the route will be music headliners performing to the crowd, creating an atmosphere of some of the best entertainment around.

Some of the biggest names that fans may get a glimpse of from their TV at home include The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys, Keith Urban and Lauren Alaina. Plus, a once-in-a-lifetime performance from Buddy Guy as a part of his “Damn Right Farewell” tour.

Safety Measures and Preparations

Hosting a race in one of the busiest cities in the country calls for some serious measures to keep drivers and fans safe. Based on last year’s inaugural race, the organization has tweaked some things to make the day go more smoothly for drivers, fans and local residents.

According to Chicago Street Race, the 2.2-mile course is ready for action: “The 2.2-mile course will be fully enclosed by a barrier & fence system widely used by street courses across the world. It’s comprised of a series of concrete blocks with a fence attached to the top. This temporary barrier system is approved by the FIA, the worldwide governing body of motorsports.”

Investing in Chicago

One of the reasons for bringing the street race to Chicago was the expand NASCAR’s market to new regions of the country. But the organization recognizes that they, too, need to provide something for the community they are entering. To do this, NASCAR Chicago has a full-time office staffed year-round to engage with the community through local partners.

Watch the Grant Park 165 on DIRECTV

NASCAR’s second-ever street race is coming up quickly, and it’s not an event you want to miss. DIRECTV customers can catch the race broadcast on Sunday, July 7, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

And if you’re looking for more NASCAR content, stick around.

DIRECTV’s channel lineup gives you direct access to every NASCAR race throughout the season, every single week on NBC, FOX or USA Network!

Learn more about DIRECTV’s NASCAR coverage now.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the Grant Park 165? The Grant Park 165 is the second annual NASCAR Chicago Street Race taking place Sunday, July 7th at 4:30 p.m. ET. Where can I watch the Grant Park 165? The Grant Park 165 will be broadcast live on NBC on Sunday, July 7th. Who won the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race? New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen was the first ever winner of the Grant Park race.

