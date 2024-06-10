NASCAR Iowa Corn 350: How to Watch, Schedule & More

The 2024 NASCAR season’s next official race is ready to tear up the asphalt: all of our favorite Cup Series drivers will put the pedal to the metal on June 16 at 7 p.m. ET for the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Here’s our guide to catching every heart-pounding moment of ethanol-powered action.

IOWA CORN 350 RACE INFORMATION Date & Time: Sunday, June 16, 7 p.m. ET

Racetrack: Iowa Speedway

Location: Newton, Iowa

Laps/Distance: 350 laps, 306.25 miles

How to Watch: USA Network (Channel 242)

HOW TO WATCH THE IOWA CORN 350 POWERED BY ETHANOL LIVE

You can watch all of your favorite NASCAR drivers including William Byron, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and more vying for victory lane at Iowa Speedway on USA Network (Channel 242 on DIRECTV).

The race starts at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 16, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the racing action. Especially as we pass the halfway point in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, making it all the more important for these drivers to secure a victory and clinch a playoff spot.

For a reminder on how the Cup Series Playoffs work, check this post out.

IOWA CORN 350 WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Here’s a look at this weekend’s schedule!

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

ARCA Menards Series Practice: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET ARCA Menards Series Qualifying: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice: 4:35 p.m. ET on USA Network (Ch. 242)

4:35 p.m. ET on USA Network (Ch. 242) NASCAR Cup Series Practice: 5:35 p.m. ET on USA Network

5:35 p.m. ET on USA Network ARCA Menards Series Atlas 150: 8 p.m. ET on FS1 (Ch. 219)

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: 12:05 p.m. ET on USA Network

12:05 p.m. ET on USA Network NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: 1:05 p.m. ET on NBC

1:05 p.m. ET on NBC NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250: 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol: 7 p.m. ET on USA Network

WHO WON THE 2023 IOWA CORN 350?

The racer that wins this weekend’s Iowa Corn 350 will be the first and only winner of this Cup Series race.

IOWA CORN 350 POWERED BY ETHANOL RACETRACK SPECS

Iowa Speedway is an oval short track coming in at just under one mile (7⁄8-mile or 1.4 km) and features 10 degrees banking in the front stretch, four degrees in the backstretch and a progressive banking system (12 to 14 degrees) on the turns.

HISTORY OF THE IOWA CORN 350

The 2024 Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol will be the inaugural Cup Series race hosted at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa! In prior years, both the Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series have raced on Iowa Speedway, but this will be the first for the best of the best.

WATCH THE IOWA CORN POWERED BY ETHANOL ON DIRECTV

With your DIRECTV subscription, you won’t miss a single heart-pounded lap of the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, or any other NASCAR race this season across FOX, FS1, NBC or the USA Network.

Frequently Asked Questions When is the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol? The 2024 Iowa Corn 350 takes place on Sunday, June 16th at 7 p.m. ET. What channel is the Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR race on this weekend? The Iowa Corn 350 will be available to watch live on USA Network, channel 242 on DIRECTV. When was the first Iowa Corn 350 race? The inaugural Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol takes place June 2024.

