There’s no better way to heat up in the dead of winter than watching two hockey players smash into the board while one of their teammates steals the puck and sinks into deep into the net. And we get plenty of that each year from October through June!
Here’s our daily guide to watching NHL games on TV in the 2024 season. We’ll keep this page up to date each day, so you don’t miss any of the exciting NHL games today on TV. Will the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers pull of a repeat, or will another hopeful team challenge them for the crown?
NHL Games on TV Today
The first puck of the 2024-2025 NHL season drops on October 4, 2024. Check back here for information on every game, every day.
Where to Watch NHL Games
There are plenty of places to make sure you don’t miss a moment of your favorite NHL team’s season. Here’s where to watch NHL hockey games on TV today and all season long:
- REGIONAL SPORTS LINEUP (only available in some areas)
- TNT – 245
- ESPN – 206
- ABC –Check local listings
- NHL Network
- NHL Center Ice*
*currently available for satellite customers
Frequently Asked Questions
When does the 2024-2025 NHL season start?
The NHL season begins on October 4, 2024.
When does the 2024-2025 NHL season end?
The NHL season ends on April 17, 2025.
Who won the NHL Stanley Cup Final last season?
The Florida Panthers won the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final.
