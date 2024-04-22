NASCAR Wurth 400: How to Watch, Schedule & More

The 2024 NASCAR season’s tenth official race is revving up for some high-speed excitement: all of our favorite Cup Series drivers will put the pedal to the metal on April 28 for the Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware. Here’s our guide to catching every heart-pounding moment of action.

Würth 400 Race Information Date & Time: Sunday, April 28, 2 p.m. ET

Racetrack: Dover Motor Speedway

Location: Dover, Delaware

Laps/Distance: 400 laps, 400 miles

How to Watch: FS1 (Channel 219)

How to Watch the Würth 400 Live

You can watch all of your favorite NASCAR drivers including William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and more vying for victory lane at Dover Motor Speedway live on FS1. The race starts at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 28, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the racing action.

Würth 400 Weekend Schedule

Friday, April 26

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice: 3 p.m. ET on FS2

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: 3:30 p.m. ET on FS2

Saturday, April 27

NASCAR Cup Series Practice: 10:30 a.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: 11:20 a.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200: 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, April 21

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400: 2 p.m. ET on FS1

Who won the 2023 Würth 400?

Martin Truex, Jr., driving the #19 Toyota, won the 2023 Würth 400.

Würth 400 Racetrack Specs

Dover Motor Speedway is a 1.03-mile-long oval track with 24 degrees of banking in the turns. It is formerly known as the Dover Downs International Speedway and carries the nickname “The Monster Mile.”

History of the Würth 400

The Würth 400 was first held in 1969, under the name Mason-Dixon 300.

Like most NASCAR events, the race has gone through numerous name changes over the years, having been held as the Mason-Dixon 500, Budweiser 500, Miller Genuine Draft 500, Miller 500, MBNA Platinum 400, MBNA Armed Forces 400, MBNA American 400, MBNA RacePoints 400, Neighborhood Excellence 400, Autism Speaks 400, Best Buy 400, FedEx 400, AAA 400, Gander RV 400, Drydene 311 and 400, and DuraMAX Drydene 400. From 2007-2018 all of the races benefited Autism Speaks.

Jimmie Johnson won the Würth 400 the most times at six wins. Bobby Allison has five wins, while David Pearson, Richard Petty, Matt Kenseth, and Martin Truex Jr all have won three times.

Frequently Asked Questions How many laps is the Wurth 400? The race is 400 laps/400 miles long. Why is it called the Wurth 400? Like most NASCAR races, the race's name is a combination of its length and its corporate sponsor. Who won last year's Wurth 400? Martin Truex, Jr. won the 2023 Wurth 400.

