Hollywood Casino 400 Cup Series Race Preview & How to Watch

The month of September means one thing for NASCAR fans: the start of the playoffs. With one race down in the Round of 16, the Cup Series is moving on to The Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas City.

Here’s the information you need to know before the white flag is waved, including what to expect, race predictions and how to watch NASCAR in Kansas City this weekend.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO 400 RACE INFORMATION Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET Location: Kansas Speedway Where to Watch: USA (channel 242)

CURRENT NASCAR PLAYOFF STANDINGS

Last weekend’s race at Darlington Raceway was an electric start to the first round of the Cup Series playoffs. No. 5 Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, took the victory at the Cook Out Southern 500. It was his third point-getting win of the season, the others taking place much earlier in the 2023 season.

It was an exciting race with a few different frontrunners, including Tyler Reddick who led 90 laps of the race. Larson was able to take the lead on Lap 313 and Reddick was unable to get ahead, finishing second, 0.447 seconds after Larson.

Denny Hamlin also showed promise during the race, leading 177 laps (winning points for the first and second stages of the race) until he took an accidental, unnecessary pit stop, giving up the lead.

Some racers, namely Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell, had a tough time getting their bearings at Darlington. McDowell is currently in 16th place and facing elimination if he can’t gain enough points by the end of the round of 16.

The current playoff standings for the 2023 Cup Series are as follows:

No. 5 Kyle Larson (2,074 points and one win) No. 24 William Byron (2,075 points) No. 45 Tyler Reddick (2,060 points) No. 17 Chris Buescher (2,057 points) No. 11 Denny Hamlin (2,057 points) No. 19 Martin Truex Jr. (2,055 points) No. 8 Kyle Busch (2,050 points) No. 6 Brad Keselowski (2,048 points) No. 12 Ryan Blaney (2,046 points) No. 1 Ross Chastain (2,043 points) No. 22 Joey Logano (2,033 points) No. 20 Christopher Bell (2,031 points) No. 23 Bubba Wallace (2,030 points) No. 4 Kevin Harvick (2,029 points) No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2,027 points) No. 34 Michael McDowell (2,012 points)

Racers in places 13-16 are at risk of elimination come the race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17th.

NASCAR RACE PREVIEW AT KANSAS SPEEDWAY

The Hollywood Casino 400 takes place in Kansas City and is the second race in the first round of NASCAR playoffs. Since 2001, Cup Series drivers have come to Kansas Speedway with hopes of making it to victory lane. And starting in 2011, the track got double the NASCAR, as the Cup Series added another race, one in the spring and one in the fall.

The Hollywood Casino 400 is 267 laps around the 1.5-mile tri-oval superspeedway track. The track has been adjusted throughout its history, but since 2012 the banking of the turns are 15 degrees, the backstretch 5 degrees and the front stretch 10.4 degrees.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO 400 RACE PREDICTIONS

Bubba Wallace took the victory at Kansas Speedway in last season’s playoff series. If he is able to pull that off again, he will move onto the Round of 12, alleviating much of the stress he’s been under in the playoff bubble.

If not Wallace, this could be anyone’s race. Odds are favoring a few racers, namely Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. And Kyle Larson. Tyler Reddick, also in a favorable spot, could certainly use the win after just missing the victory last week.

HOW TO WATCH HOLLYWOOD CASINO 400 CUP SERIES RACE

NASCAR in Kansas City is back – but even if you can’t be there in the stands, you can still get the race day experience with DIRECTV. Watch the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, September 10 at 3 pm ET on USA Network, channel 242.

