NASCAR Cup Series is back at Daytona International Speedway for the final regular-season race of the year, the Coke Zero 400. Make sure to catch all the action on August 26, 2023, at 7 pm ET. That’s right, the final race before playoffs is a night race taking place on Saturday night. Here’s a preview of what to expect for the race at Daytona.

COKE ZERO SUGAR 400 RACE PREVIEW Date: Saturday August 26, 2023 Time: 7 pm ET Location: Daytona International Speedway How to Watch: NBC (Channel 12 on DIRECTV)

NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE AT DAYTONA PREVIEW

What does the final regular-season race have in store for drivers and fans? The Coke Zero 400 is the second Cup Series race of the season at Daytona, the first being the most prestigious race in the sport, the Daytona 500, which No. 42 Ricky Stenhouse Jr won back in February.

While the Daytona 500 consists of 200 2.5-mile laps, the Coke Zero 400 only consists of 160 laps. Which means racers cannot use the same strategy for the Coke Zero 400 as the Daytona 500. That’s likely one of the reasons why there has only been one racer to win both races, and that is Kevin Harvick in 2007 and 2010.

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY SPECS

It would be hard to find someone in the United States who hasn’t heard of the Daytona 500. The Coke Zero Sugar 400, on the other hand, may take place on the same track, but isn’t quite as well known. Here’s an overview of Daytona International Speedway, the track both of these races take place on.

Daytona was built in 1959 by the founder of NASCAR himself, William France Sr. He designed the course with 31-degree and 18-degree banking in the turns, leading to higher speeds and a better entertainment experience for fans. Since its inception, there have been several renovations of the track, namely:

Lights added to the track in 1998

Infield renovations in 2004

“Daytona Rising” redesigned fan seating from 2013-2016

The tri-oval track at Daytona is structured for an exciting race, but safety measures have been put in place to keep the drivers safe. Daytona International Speedway is one of two tracks where restrictor plates are used to slowdown cars during races.

PAST COKE ZERO 400 WINNERS

The Coke Zero 400 marks the final regular-season race in the 2023 Cup Series, and drivers will certainly be fighting to get to Victory Lane. After a win in Indianapolis for No. 34 Michael McDowell on August 13th, one less playoff spot is up for grabs.

In 2022, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 was won by No. 3 Austin Dillon. His second career win at Daytona shot him into the playoffs after a tight season. This season, Dillon hasn’t had a huge presence, but it’s possible returning to Daytona will give him the push he needs to break into the playoffs once again.

Behind Dillon in 2022 was Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric; Reddick’s spot in the playoffs is secured, but Cindric – who also won the Daytona 500 in 2022 – may be able to use his experience on the track to shoot up to the rankings to the playoffs.

DRIVERS COMPETING IN COKE ZERO SUGAR 400

Check back here to find out the entry list for the last regular race of the 2023 season.

HOW TO WATCH THE COKE ZERO 400 AT DAYTONA

Catch the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway live on NBC, channel 12 with DIRECTV. And remember, this race isn’t the typical NASCAR Sunday race – instead it is beneath the lights on Saturday, August 26, at 7:00 pm ET.

WATCH NASCAR PLAYOFFS WITH DIRECTV

The NASCAR playoffs are coming up, and DIRECTV has the total Cup Series coverage you want. Besides watching all the races live with your DIRECTV subscription, you can also catch the best pre- and post-race analyses. And with DIRECTV Insider race previews available at your fingertips, you’ll be an expert in no time.

And if you’re not a DIRECTV customer yet, now’s the time to make the switch. Check out the DIRECTV CHOICE™ Package, made exclusively for sports fans, and find out how you can save money by signing up today.

Not sure what package is right for you? Take this quiz!

Frequently Asked Questions When is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway? The Coke Zero 400 takes place on Saturday, Aug 26 at 7pm ET. What channel is the Daytona NASCAR race on? Watch the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona on NBC, channel 12 on DIRECTV.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."