NASCAR Cookout 400: How to Watch, Schedule & More

The 2024 NASCAR season’s seventh official race is pulling up to the line: all of our favorite Cup Series drivers will take to the asphalt on April 7 for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Here’s our guide to catching every heart-pounding moment of action.

Cook Out 400 Race Information Date & Time: April 7, 2024, 3 p.m. ET

Racetrack: Martinsville Speedway

Location: Ridgeway, Virginia

Laps/Distance: 400 laps, 210 miles

How to Watch: FOX

How to Watch the Cook Out 400 Live

You can watch all of your favorite NASCAR drivers including William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and more vying for victory lane at Martinsville Speedway live on FOX (check here for channel number). The race starts at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 7, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the racing action.

Toyota Owners 400 Weekend Schedule

Friday, April 5

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – Practice : 3:05 p.m. ET on FS1 (ch. 219)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – Qualifying : 3:40 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Practice: 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Qualifying : 5:40 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200: 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, April 6

NASCAR Cup Series – Practice: 4:35 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Cup Series – Qualifying: 5:20 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250: 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, April 7

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400: 3 p.m. ET on FOX ( Check local channel listings )

Who won the 2023 Cook Out 400?

Chris Buescher, driving the #17 Ford, won the 2023 Cook Out 400.

Cook Out 400 Racetrack Specs

The Martinsville Speedway holds the honor of being the shortest track in NASCAR Cup Series racing at just 0.526 miles long. Built in 1947, it was one of the first oval tracks and is the only track to remain on the NASCAR circuit since opening in 1948.

History of the Cook Out 400

The Cook Out 400 was first held in 1958 as the Richmond 200.

Like most NASCAR events, the race has gone through numerous name changes over the years, having been held as the Capital City 200, 250, 300, 400, and 500, the Wrangler Sanfor-Set 400, Wrangler Jeans Indigo 400, Miller High Life 400, Miller Genuine Draft 400, Miller 400, Exide NASCAR Select Batteries 400, Chevrolet Monte Carlo 400, Chevrolet Monte Carlo 400 with Looney Tunes, Chevy Rock & Roll 400, Air Guard 400, Wonderful Pistachios 400, Federated Autoparts 400 and the Federated Autoparts 400 Salute to First Responders.

NASCAR legend Richard Petty has the most wins for this race at seven. Bobby Allison won five times, and Darrell Waltrip and Rusty Wallace both have four wins at the Cook Out 400.

