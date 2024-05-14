NASCAR All-Star Race: How to Watch, Schedule & More

Ready to watch the best of the best in NASCAR’s Cup Series go head-to-head? Look no further than the NASCAR All-Star Race!
This race is the annual exhibition race that pits the winners of previous All-Star races and the winners from the races held so far in the current season against each other at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. The winner goes home with a replica moonshine still – an homage to the sport’s history and roots in bootlegging.
Here’s our guide to catching every heart-pounding moment of action.
NASCAR All-Star Race Information
Date & Time: Sunday, May 19, 8 p.m. ET
Racetrack: North Wilkesboro Speedway
Location: North Wilkesboro, NC
Laps/Distance: 100 laps, 62.5 miles
How to Watch: FS1 (Channel 219)
How to Watch the All-Star Race Live
You can watch all of your favorite NASCAR drivers including William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and more vying for victory lane at North Wilkesboro Speedway live on FS1. The race starts at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 19, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the racing action.
2024 All-Star Race Weekend Schedule
Friday, May 17
- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice: 3 p.m. ET on FS1
- NASCAR Cup Series Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit Practice: 4 p.m. ET on FS1
- NASCAR Cup Series Practice: 4:35 p.m. ET on FS1
- NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (All-Star Open): 5:40 p.m. on FS1
- NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (All-Star Pit Crew Challenge): 6:20 p.m. ET on FS1
Saturday, May 18
- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying: 10:35 a.m. ET on FS1
- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Wright Brand 250: 1:30 p.m. on FS1
- NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Heat 1: 5:20 p.m. on FS2 (Channel 618)
- NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Heat 2: 6:15 p.m. on FS2 (Channel 618)
Sunday, May 19
- NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open: 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1
- NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race: 8 p.m. ET on FS1
NASCAR All-Star Race Racetrack Specs
North Wilkesboro Speedway is a 0.0625-mile oval short track, one of the shortest on the NASCAR circuit.
History of the NASCAR All-Star Race
The NASCAR All-Star Race was first held in 1985. Since then, it’s gone by many names, including the Winston, Winston Select, Nextel All-Star Challenge, Sprint All-Star Race and the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race. The race has also had many format changes over the years, having been a one-segment race, a two-segment race and a variety of multi-lap formats.
Jimmie Johnson has won the All-Star Race the most times, with four wins. NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon and Kyle Larson have each won three times, and Davey Allison, Terry Labonte, Mark Martin and Kevin Harvick have won twice each.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the NASCAR All-Star Race?
The All-Star Race is a 200-lap, non-championship exhibition race held during the NASCAR season.
Who won the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race?
Kyle Larson won the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race.
How long is the NASCAR All-Star Race?
The NASCAR All-star race is 200 laps, 62.5 miles long.
What is the difference between the NASCAR All-Star Open and the NASCAR All-Star race?
The NASCAR All-Star Open is a 100-lap race held prior to the All-Star Race, and the top two finishers plus the winner of the Fan Vote transfer on to the 200-lap All-Star Race.
