NASCAR All-Star Race: How to Watch, Schedule & More

Ready to watch the best of the best in NASCAR’s Cup Series go head-to-head? Look no further than the NASCAR All-Star Race!

This race is the annual exhibition race that pits the winners of previous All-Star races and the winners from the races held so far in the current season against each other at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. The winner goes home with a replica moonshine still – an homage to the sport’s history and roots in bootlegging.

Here’s our guide to catching every heart-pounding moment of action.

Here's our guide to catching every heart-pounding moment of action.

NASCAR All-Star Race Information Date & Time: Sunday, May 19, 8 p.m. ET

Racetrack: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Location: North Wilkesboro, NC

Laps/Distance: 100 laps, 62.5 miles

How to Watch: FS1 (Channel 219)

How to Watch the All-Star Race Live

You can watch all of your favorite NASCAR drivers including William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and more vying for victory lane at North Wilkesboro Speedway live on FS1. The race starts at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 19, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the racing action.

2024 All-Star Race Weekend Schedule

Friday, May 17

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice : 3 p.m. ET on FS1

: 3 p.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Cup Series Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit Practice: 4 p.m. ET on FS1

4 p.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Cup Series Practice: 4:35 p.m. ET on FS1

4:35 p.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (All-Star Open): 5:40 p.m. on FS1

5:40 p.m. on FS1 NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (All-Star Pit Crew Challenge): 6:20 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, May 18

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying: 10:35 a.m. ET on FS1

10:35 a.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Wright Brand 250: 1:30 p.m. on FS1

1:30 p.m. on FS1 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Heat 1: 5:20 p.m. on FS2 (Channel 618)

5:20 p.m. on FS2 (Channel 618) NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Heat 2: 6:15 p.m. on FS2 (Channel 618)

Sunday, May 19

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open: 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1

5:30 p.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race: 8 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR All-Star Race Racetrack Specs

North Wilkesboro Speedway is a 0.0625-mile oval short track, one of the shortest on the NASCAR circuit.

History of the NASCAR All-Star Race

The NASCAR All-Star Race was first held in 1985. Since then, it’s gone by many names, including the Winston, Winston Select, Nextel All-Star Challenge, Sprint All-Star Race and the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race. The race has also had many format changes over the years, having been a one-segment race, a two-segment race and a variety of multi-lap formats.

Jimmie Johnson has won the All-Star Race the most times, with four wins. NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon and Kyle Larson have each won three times, and Davey Allison, Terry Labonte, Mark Martin and Kevin Harvick have won twice each.

Watch the All-Star Race on DIRECTV

With your DIRECTV subscription, you won’t miss a single heart-pounded lap of the NASCAR All-Star Race, or any other NASCAR race this season across FOX, FS1, NBC or the USA Network.

