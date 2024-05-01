DIRECTV support icon

NASCAR AdventHealth 400: Schedule, How to Watch & More

NASCAR AdventHealth 400: Schedule, How to Watch & More
The 2024 NASCAR season’s eleventh official race is ready to hit the asphalt: all of our favorite Cup Series drivers will put the pedal to the metal on May 5 for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. Here’s our guide to catching every heart-pounding moment of action.

Can’t make it out to the race? That’s OK, we’ve got you covered with live coverage from the comfort of your couch on DIRECTV.

AdventHealth 400 Race Information

Date & Time: Sunday, May 5, 3 p.m. ET
Racetrack: Kansas Speedway
Location: Kansas City, Kansas
Laps/Distance: 400 laps, 400.5 miles
How to Watch: FS1 (Channel 219)

How to Watch the AdventHealth 400 Live

You can watch all of your favorite NASCAR drivers including William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and more vying for victory lane at Kansas Speedway live on FS1. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the racing action.

AdventHealth 400 Weekend Schedule

Saturday, May 4

  • NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – Practice: 12:05 p.m. ET on FS1
  • NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – Qualifying: 12:35 p.m. ET on FS1
  • NASCAR Cup Series – Practice: 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1
  • NASCAR Cup Series – Qualifying: 5:50 p.m. ET on FS1
  • NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – Heart of America 200: 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, May 5

  • NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400: 3 p.m. ET on FS1

Who won the 2023 AdventHealth 400?

Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Toyota, won the 2023 AdventHealth 400.

AdventHealth 400 Racetrack Specs

Kansas Speedway is a 1.5-mile tri-oval racetrack with 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns. It has a road running through the infield that is used as a “roval” road course.

History of the AdventHealth 400

The AdventHealth 400 was first held in 2011, under the name STP 400.

Like most NASCAR events, the race has gone through numerous name changes over the years, having been held as 5-Hour Energy 400, the SpongeBob Squarepants 400, the Go Bowling 400, the KC Masterpiece 400, the Digital Ally 400, the Super Start Batteries 400 and the Buschy McBusch Race 400.

Denny Hamlin has won the AdventHealth 400 the most times with three wins. Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch have both won twice, including in the inaugural race for Keselowski.

Watch the AdventHealth 400 on DIRECTV

With your DIRECTV subscription, you won’t miss a single heart-pounded lap of the AdventHealth 400, or any other NASCAR race this season across FOX, FS1, NBC or the USA Network.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long is the AdventHealth 400?

The race is 400.5 miles long over 400 laps.

Who won the 2023 AdventHealth 400?

Denny Hamlin won the 2023 AdventHealth 400.

Why is it called the AdventHealth 400?

Like most NASCAR races, the name is a combination of the race's corporate sponsor and length.

