NASCAR AdventHealth 400: Schedule, How to Watch & More

The 2024 NASCAR season’s eleventh official race is ready to hit the asphalt: all of our favorite Cup Series drivers will put the pedal to the metal on May 5 for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. Here’s our guide to catching every heart-pounding moment of action.

AdventHealth 400 Race Information Date & Time: Sunday, May 5, 3 p.m. ET

Racetrack: Kansas Speedway

Location: Kansas City, Kansas

Laps/Distance: 400 laps, 400.5 miles

How to Watch: FS1 (Channel 219)

How to Watch the AdventHealth 400 Live

You can watch all of your favorite NASCAR drivers including William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and more vying for victory lane at Kansas Speedway live on FS1. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the racing action.

AdventHealth 400 Weekend Schedule

Saturday, May 4

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – Practice : 12:05 p.m. ET on FS1

: 12:05 p.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – Qualifying: 12:35 p.m. ET on FS1

12:35 p.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Cup Series – Practice: 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1

5:05 p.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Cup Series – Qualifying: 5:50 p.m. ET on FS1

5:50 p.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – Heart of America 200: 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, May 5

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400: 3 p.m. ET on FS1

Who won the 2023 AdventHealth 400?

Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Toyota, won the 2023 AdventHealth 400.

AdventHealth 400 Racetrack Specs

Kansas Speedway is a 1.5-mile tri-oval racetrack with 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns. It has a road running through the infield that is used as a “roval” road course.

History of the AdventHealth 400

The AdventHealth 400 was first held in 2011, under the name STP 400.

Like most NASCAR events, the race has gone through numerous name changes over the years, having been held as 5-Hour Energy 400, the SpongeBob Squarepants 400, the Go Bowling 400, the KC Masterpiece 400, the Digital Ally 400, the Super Start Batteries 400 and the Buschy McBusch Race 400.

Denny Hamlin has won the AdventHealth 400 the most times with three wins. Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch have both won twice, including in the inaugural race for Keselowski.

