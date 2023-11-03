This weekend marks the final race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Only one of the Final 4 racers will come away with the Champion title. Find out how to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway with DIRECTV here.

CHAMPIONSHIP RACE INFORMATION

Race : Cup Series Championship

: Cup Series Championship Date : Sunday, November 5, 2023

: Sunday, November 5, 2023 Race Time : 3:00pm ET

: 3:00pm ET Racetrack : Phoenix Raceway

: Phoenix Raceway Location : Avondale, Arizona

: Avondale, Arizona How to Watch: NBC (Channel 12) Phoenix

NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 4

After Ryan Blaney’s Xfinity 500 win at Martinsville Speedway last weekend, the Final 4 playoff drivers have been finalized and their point totals have been set to 5,000. In the race to the championship are:

No. 12 Ryan Blaney, Team Penske No. 20 Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing No. 5 Kyle Larson, Hendricks Motorsports No. 24 William Byron, Hedricks Motorsports

With the talent of these four drivers, the Bill France Cup and the title of Cup Series Champion could be anyone’s to take. Keep in mind: while 32 other drivers are on the Entry List for this weekend’s race, only the Final 4 are eligible to take home the Championship title.

Watch the race on NBC this Sunday to find out who will rise above the rest.

And for more information on how the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs work, check out this Guide to NASCAR Playoffs.

PHOENIX RACEWAY WEEKEND SCHEDULE

The Cup Series schedule for the upcoming race weekend is listed below:

Practice Round: Friday, November 3 at 8:05pm ET (Watch on USA Network or Stream on NBC Sports)

Qualifying Round: Saturday, November 4 at 4:35pm ET (Watch on USA Network or Stream on NBC Sports)

Championship Race: Sunday, November 5 at 3:00pm ET (Watch on NBC)

And for more information on how to watch the final Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series races of the season, head to NASCAR’s official weekend schedule.

SUPERSPEEDWAY TRACK SPECS

The final race of the 2023 NASCAR Series is comprised of 312 laps around the Phoenix Raceway Superspeedway for a total of 312 miles. Those 312 laps will be raced on a 1-mile oval track with 9-degree banking on Turns 1 and 2 and 11-degree banking on Turns 3 and 4.

The frontstretch also has 9-degree banking while the backstretch comes in at 3-degrees.

The design of the superspeedway oval is different than the majority of other tracks in the Cup Series circuit. As seen from the image below, the differing angles of turns can make it difficult for drivers to find their groove. Add that to the variable banking and narrow width of the track makes for a challenging race; one only the best of the best can come on top of.

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP

The last Cup Series race of the season takes place on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 3:00pm ET. And this is not a race fans want to miss. DIRECTV customers can watch the Championship Race live on channel 12, NBC.

Not only does DIRECTV provide fans access to watch the race live, but customers also have access to the best pre- and post-race commentary, including highlights, replays and expert opinions. You can find more information about DIRECTV’s leading sports package here.

Frequently Asked Questions When is the Cup Series Championship Race? The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race takes place Sunday, November 5 at 3:00pm ET. Where is the last NASCAR race of the season? The final race of the Cup Series season takes place at Phoenix Raceway, on the one-mile superspeedway. How can I watch the NASCAR Championship? Tune into NBC (channel 12) on DIRECTV to watch the final race of the season. You can also stream the race on Peacock.

