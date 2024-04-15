DIRECTV support icon

NASCAR GEICO 500: How to Watch, Schedule & More

The 2024 NASCAR season’s ninth official race is revving up for some high-speed excitement: all of our favorite Cup Series drivers will hit the road on April 21 for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. Here’s our guide to catching every heart-pounding moment of action.

Can’t make it out to the race? That’s OK, we’ve got you covered with live coverage from the comfort of your couch on DIRECTV.

GEICO 500 Race Information

Date & Time: Sunday, April 21, 3 p.m. ET
Racetrack: Talladega Superspeedway
Location: Talladega, Alabama
Laps/Distance: 188 laps, 500.08 miles
How to Watch: FS1 (Channel 219)

How to Watch the GEICO 500 Live

You can watch all of your favorite NASCAR drivers including William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and more vying for victory lane at Talladega Superspeedway live on FOX (check here for channel number). The race starts at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 21, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the racing action.

GEICO 500 Weekend Schedule

Friday, April 19

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1  (Channel 219) 

Saturday, April 20

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: 10:30 a.m. ET on FS1  (Channel 219) 

ARCA Menard’s General Tire 200: 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (Channel 219) 

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300: 4 p.m. ET on FOX (Check local listings)

Sunday, April 21

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500: 3 p.m. ET on FOX (Check local listings)

Who won the 2023 GEICO 500?

Kyle Busch, driving the #8 Chevrolet, won the 2023 GEICO 500.

GEICO 500 Racetrack Specs

Talladega Motor Speedway is a 2.6-mile-long, tri-oval, asphalt track. The track is one of NASCAR’s most famous tracks. It was built on the site of a former U.S. Air Force base and was prominently featured in the 2006 comedy movie Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

The track is also known for its capacity for high speeds, with speeds of over 200 miles per hour being commonplace during races. The track is also known for spectacular crashes and pileups, and some say it is cursed due to a series of accidental deaths on the grounds.

History of the GEICO 500

The GEICO 500 was first held in 1970 as the Alabama 500.

Like most NASCAR events, the race has gone through numerous name changes over the years, having been held as the Winston 500, Winston Select 500, DieHard 500, Talladega 500, and the Aaron’s 499 before assuming its current name.

Jeff Gordon and Brad Keselowski are tied for the most wins at this race at four. David Pearson, Buddy Baker, Bobby Allison, Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. all have won the race three times.

Watch the GEICO 500 on DIRECTV

With your DIRECTV subscription, you won’t miss a single heart-pounded lap of the GEICO 500, or any other NASCAR race this season across FOX, FS1, NBC or the USA Network.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the race called the GEICO 500?

Like most NASCAR races, the name is a combination of the race's length and its corporate sponsor.

