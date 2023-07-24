The best drivers of NASCAR are coming to Richmond for the Cook Out 400 on July 30 at 3 pm ET. Richmond Raceway’s Summer Cup Series Race will draw in thousands of fans to watch their favorite drivers fight for victory.

The race comes after the Pocono 400 in Pennsylvania, which took place the weekend prior, on July 23, 2023.

Here’s the information you need to know leading up to the race, including how to watch it on at home with DIRECTV.

WHAT TO EXPECT FOR THE CUP SERIES AT RICHMOND?

NASCAR’s Cup Series is back at Richmond Raceway for the second time this season, the first being the Toyota Owners 400 on April 2, 2023. No. 5 Kyle Larson took the win then, after leading for 93 laps on and off throughout the race.

During the Cook Out 400, drivers will drive 300 miles around the track in hopes of gaining a Playoff spot (or Playoff points for those already qualified). Stages are as follows:

Stage 1: Laps 1-70

Stage 2: Laps 71-230

Stage 3: Laps 231-400

RICHMOND RACEWAY SPECS

The Richmond Raceway is a favorite for fans and drivers alike, and for good reason. Known as America’s Premier Short Track, the “D”-shaped oval track is ¾ of a mile and 60 feet wide. Races are especially exciting because of the “traditionally tight racing that takes place at the historic facility.”

The track first opened in 1953, when it was just a half-mile dirt road. After multiple redesigns and changes, it was configured to its current design in 1988, and has been a favorite for motor sports since. In 2003, SAFER walls were added to the track.

Along with Cup Series races, the track also hosts NASCAR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series races.

PAST WINNERS AT THE RICHMOND RACEWAY

It was Kevin Harvick who took first place in the Cup Series at Richmond race in the 2022 season. No. 4 won the race by 0.441 seconds driving Stewart-Haas Racing’s Ford Mustang, with Christopher Bell close on his heels, finishing in second. Behind him by about 2 seconds was Chris Buescher.

The race marked Harvick’s fourth time finishing first at Richmond, and his 70th ever. In the past, Richmond Raceway has had many NASCAR legends take Victory Lane. These include Lee Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Rusty Wallace, Jimmie Johnson and more.

CUP SERIES AT RICHMOND RACE ENTRY LIST

Check out the Entry List for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway this weekend:

1 No. 1 Ross Chastain 2 No. 2 Austin Cindric 3 No. 3 Austin Dillon 4 No. 4 Kevin Harvick 5 No. 5 Kyle Larson 6 No. 6 Brad Keselowski 7 No. 7 Corey Lajoie 8 No. 8 Kyle Busch 9 No. 9 Chase Elliott 10 No. 10 Aric Almirola 11 No. 11 Denny Hamlin 12 No. 12 Ryan Blaney 13 No. 14 Chase Briscoe 14 No. 15 JJ Yeley 15 No. 16 AJ Allmendinger 16 No. 17 Chris Buscher 17 No. 19 Martin Truex Jr. 18 No. 20 Christopher Bell 19 No. 21 Harrison Burton 20 No. 22 Joey Logano 21 No. 23 Bubba Wallace 22 No. 24 William Byron 23 No. 31 Justin Haley 24 No. 34 Michael McDowell 25 No. 38 Todd Gilliland 26 No. 41 Ryan Preece 27 No. 42 Noah Gragson 28 No. 43 Erik Jones 29 No. 45 Tyler Reddick 30 No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 31 No. 48 Alex Bowman 32 No. 51 Ryan Newman 33 No. 54 Ty Gibbs 34 No. 77 Ty Dillon 35 No. 78 BJ McLeod 36 No. 99 Daniel Suárez

CURRENT NASCAR 2023 STANDINGS

Here are the projected Playoff standings for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. We will include the top 16 drivers currently on the list, as the first round of Playoffs, the Round of 16, will start one month after the Cook Out 400.

Rank No. & Driver Team Playoff Points 1 No. 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 2,033 2 No. 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 2,032 3 No. 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 2,022 4 No. 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing 2,022 5 No. 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 2,017 6 No. 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing 2,016 7 No. 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 2,014 8 No. 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 2,010 9 No. 22 Joey Logano Team Penske 2,009 10 No. 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing 2,008 11 No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 2,005 12 No. 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 2,004 13 No. 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing 2,002 14 No. 17 Chris Beuscher RFK Racing 2,001 15 No. 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 2,000 16 No. 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 2,000

HOW TO WATCH CUP SERIES AT RICHMOND?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway is going to be a race you don’t want to miss. Will Kyle Larson be able to win at Richmond for the second time this season? Will Kevin Harvick take the win for the fifth time? He doesn’t have a guaranteed Playoff spot yet, so this race could be his big chance.

The race will air on the USA network at 3:00pm ET on Sunday, July 30. You can catch all the action with your DIRECTV subscription – just head to USA on channel 242. If you can’t watch the race live, make sure to record it to your DVR so it’s available whenever you are.

You can also watch the Qualifying round at Richmond on USA network. Catch it live on Saturday, July 29 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

WATCH NASCAR RACE WEEKENDS ON DIRECTV

With the Playoffs fast approaching, the 75th season of NASCAR is in full swing, and you don’t have to miss a moment of it. You can watch every Cup Series race of the season on either NBC or USA networks. If you’re a DIRECTV customer, that’s either channel 12 or channel 242.

With an expansive catalog of top-notch sports coverage, DIRECTV is the perfect companion to your Sunday. Whether you’re catching the NASCAR race of the week or get enjoying the primetime NFL game, DIRECTV has got you covered.

Learn more about the CHOICE™ Package – made for sports lovers – here, and switch to DIRECTV today!

Frequently Asked Questions When is the Cook Out 400? The NASCAR Cup Series Race, the Cook Out 400, takes place on Sunday, July 30 at 3 p.m. ET. Where is the Cook Out 400? The Cook Out 400 race will take place at the Richmond Raceway in Virginia. How many miles is the Cup Series Race at Richmond? The Cook Out 400 will be 400 laps around the 3/4th mile track, totaling 300 miles.

