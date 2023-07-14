The 21st race of NASCAR’s 75th season will be the Pocono 400 taking place on the Pocono Raceway. Cup Series drivers will make their way down to Northeast Pennsylvania to race “The Tricky Triangle” after the conclusion of the Crayon 301 race the weekend prior.

Considering this track’s nickname, you can expect this race to be an exciting one. To prepare for the upcoming race, check out this overview on the track, the drivers and how to watch the race at home with DIRECTV.

POCONO 400 RACE INFORMATION

The Pocono 400 will take place on Sunday July 23, at 2:30 pm ET.

The 160 lap, 400-mile race will be one to remember, as racers battle for a chance to get a spot in the first round of Playoffs. The Cup Series race will be on Sunday, with the practice and qualifying rounds the day before.

Additionally, the Craftsman Truck Series and the Xfinity Series racers will get their chance to take “The Tricky Triangle” on Saturday.

POCONO RACEWAY SPECS

For those wondering why they call Pocono Raceway “The Tricky Triangle,” you’re not the only one. But to understand what the track is like now, it’s helpful to know what it once was.

Originally a three-quarter mile track built in 1968, the track needed a complete redesign due to numerous construction and design issues over the years. So, in 1990, they started a 10-year, $30 million project to revamp the raceway. The redesign included new crash walls and pavement, a unique design, as well as driver amenities that only compare to that at Talladega.

The new and improved Pocono Raceway is now home to two NASCAR Cup Series races every season.

WHY DO THEY CALL POCONO RACEWAY “THE TRICKY TRIANGLE?”

As the raceway’s website explains, the course’s shape is one of the things that makes it special:

“Our unusual triangular configuration is conducive to many lead changes especially with the longest straightaway and the widest main straight with the longest and widest Pit Road. All these features give Pocono uniqueness – a very enjoyable difference.”

The uniqueness of Pocono Raceway makes races more exciting for fans and adds an additional challenge for drivers and their crew. The now 2.5-mile track only has three turns – hence, “The Tricky Triangle” – each of which are banked at different levels. Turn one is banked at 14 degrees, turn two at eight degrees and turn three at six degrees.

It may be a mostly flat course, but that doesn’t make it easy, by any means. For the pit crew, these varied turns and the long straightaways mean tuning the car up just right; you want to be able to gain speed on the straightaways while still being able to handle the different curves with ease.

PLAYER STANDINGS & ENTRY LIST

The entry list for this race hasn’t been announced yet, but as soon as it is you’ll find it here.

PAST WINNERS

The 2022 Cup Series competition at the Pocono Raceway was a lively one, to say the least. No. 9 Chase Elliot was declared the victor of the competition, despite being the third stockcar to pass the waving checkered flag.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were the two drivers ahead of Elliot, but they were soon disqualified after a post-race inspection. Hamlin got into an incident with rival Ross Chastain with 18 laps to go, and while he was able to finish first, his Chevrolet wasn’t able to pass post-race tech. Neither was the No. 18 Toyota driven by Busch.

Behind Elliot, the official winner, came Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suárez in second and third, respectively.

HOW TO WATCH THE POCONO 400?

NASCAR races are available to watch live on NBC and USA networks. And the best part is, every single race is available to watch with your DIRECTV subscription.

The Pocono 400 will air on USA network, channel 242 on DIRECTV. You can catch the race live or record it to the DIRECTV DVR and watch it back later. DIRECTV has the content you want, in a way that works for you.

GET DIRECTV TODAY

Whether you get content via Satellite or via the Internet, you can catch every race of the season, wherever you are. DIRECTV’s CHOICE™ Package provides access to more games, matches and races just for you. With a wide array of regional sports networks (RSNs) and sports add-on channels, you can have it all, for a winning price.

Check out the CHOICE Package now and don’t forget to make your way back here for the latest NASCAR news.

Frequently Asked Questions When is the Pocono 400 Cup Series Race? The Pocono 400 will take place on Sunday, July 23 at 2:30 pm ET. Where is the Pocono 400 race? The Pocono 400 will take place at the Pocono Raceway in Northeast Pennsylvania, also known as "The Tricky Triangle."

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."