NASCAR Shriners Children’s 500: How to Watch, Schedule & More

Shriners Children’s Race Information Date & Time: Sunday, March 10, 3:30 p.m. ET Racetrack: Phoenix Raceway Location: Avondale, Arizona Laps/Distance: 312 laps, 312 miles (502 kilometers) How to Watch: FOX (Check local listings)

How to Watch the Shriners Children’s 500 Live

You can watch all of your favorite NASCAR drivers including William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and more vying for the checkered flag in Phoenix live on FOX (check local listings for channel number).

The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10, and you won’t want to miss any of the racing action.

Shriners Children’s 500 Weekend Schedule

Friday, March 8

NASCAR Cup Series Practice – 5:05 p.m. ET, FS1 (Channel 219)

Saturday, March 9

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice – 12:30 p.m. ET, FS2 (Channel 618)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying – 1 p.m. ET, FS2 (Channel 618)

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – 2:10 p.m. ET, FS1 (Channel 219)

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 – 4:30 p.m. ET, FS1 (Channel 219)

Sunday, March 10

Shriners Children’s 500 – 3:30 p.m., FOX (Check local channel listing)

Who won the 2023 Shriners Children’s 500?

William Byron, driving the #24 Chevrolet, won last year’s Shriners Children’s 500. Byron has been a perennial high-performer, and also won the Daytona 500 this year.

Shriners Children’s 500 Racetrack Specs

Avondale’s Phoenix Raceway is a unique one-mile, low-banked, tri-oval racetrack that opened in 1964. It currently hosts two NASCAR races each year, including the final championship race since the 2020 season. NASCAR owns the track.

History of the Shriners Children’s 500

The Shriners Children’s 500 was founded in 2005 as the Subway Fresh 500.

Like most NASCAR events, the 312-mile race has gone through multiple name changes since then, having been held under the monikers Subway Fresh Fit 500, The Profit on CNBC 500, CampingWorld.com 500, Good Sam 500, CampingWorld 500, TicketGuardian 500, Fan Shield 500, Instacart 500, Ruoff Mortgage 500 and the United Rentals Work United 500 before being renamed the Shriners Children’s 500 this year.

NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick has the most wins for this race at five. Jeff Gordon and Ryan Newman both won twice.

Frequently Asked Questions How many laps is the Shriners Children's 500? 312 laps. Why is the race called the Shriners Children's 500? NASCAR race names are often a combination of the race's corporate sponsor or sponsors and the number of miles racers will travel during the event. How many drivers will be in the Shriners Children's 500? Typically, between 36 and 40 drivers.

