NASCAR Coca-Cola 600: How to Watch, Schedule & More

The 2024 NASCAR season’s next official race is gassing up and shifting into gear: all of our favorite Cup Series drivers will put the pedal to the metal on May 26 for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here’s our guide to catching every heart-pounding moment of action.

Coca-Cola 600 Race Information Date & Time: Sunday, May 26, 2023, 6 p.m. ET

Racetrack: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Laps/Distance: 400 laps, 600 miles

How to Watch: FOX

How to Watch the Coca-Cola 600 Live

You can watch all of your favorite NASCAR drivers including William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and more vying for victory lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway live on FOX (Check local listings for channel number). The race starts at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 26, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the racing action.

Coca-Cola 600 Weekend Schedule

Now let’s take a look at the weekend schedule.

Friday, May 24

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice: 1:35 p.m. ET on FS1

1:35 p.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying: 2:05 p.m. ET on FS1

2:05 p.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice: 3:35 p.m. ET on FS1

3:35 p.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: 4:05 p.m. ET on FS1

4:05 p.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200: 8:30 p.m. on FS1 (Ch. 219)

Saturday, May 25

NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300: 1 p.m. ET on Fox

1 p.m. ET on Fox NASCAR Cup Series Practice: 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1

5:05 p.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: 5:50 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, May 26

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600: 6 p.m. ET on Fox

Who won the 2023 Coca-Cola 600?

Ryan Blaney, driving the #12 Ford, won the 2023 Coca-Cola 600.

Coca-Cola 600 Race Track Specs

Charlotte Motor Speedway is 1.5-mile-long quad oval intermediate track with 24 degrees of banking in the turns and five degrees on the front and backstretch. First opened in 1960, Charlotte Motor Speedway has hosted numerous major NASCAR races and is located just a half hour away from the NASCAR Hall of Fame. It is one of the largest sports facilities in the United States and considered to be NASCAR’s home track.

History of the Coca-Cola 600

The Coca-Cola 600 is the second of the NASCAR Cup Series’ four “crown jewel” races, along with the Daytona 500, the Southern 500 and the Brickyard 400.

First held in 1960 as the World 600, the race has gone through a few name changes over the years, having been held as the Coca-Cola World 600 and Coca-Cola Racing Family 600.

Darrell Waltrip has won this race the most times, with six wins. Jimmie Johnson has won 4 times, including a three-peat from 2003-2005, while numerous racers have won this race three times, including Buddy Baker, David Pearson, Bobby Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon and Kasey Kahne.

