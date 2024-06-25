How to Watch the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2024 NASCAR season’s next official race is ready to tear up the asphalt: all of our favorite Cup Series drivers will put the pedal to the metal on Sunday, June 30 at 2:30 p.m. ET for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Here’s our guide to catching every heart-pounding moment of action.

ALLY 400 RACE INFORMATION

Date & Time: Sunday, June 30, 2:30 p.m. ET

Race Track: Nashville Superspeedway

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Laps/Distance: 300 laps, 399 miles

How to Watch the Ally 400

Your favorite NASCAR Cup Series drivers, including William Byron, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and more are heading to the country music capital for the 2024 Cup Series Ally 400. Fans who can’t make it to the racetrack can watch the race live on their local NBC affiliate channel.

The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 30, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the racing action. Especially as we pass the halfway point in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, making it all the more important for these drivers to secure a victory and clinch a playoff spot.

For a reminder on how the Cup Series Playoffs work, check this post out.

Nashville Superspeedway Specs

For just the fourth time in history, these highly skilled, top tier NASCAR drivers are taking to the Nashville Superspeedway to compete for a victory. The 1.33-mile superspeedway features a D-shape, with 14-degree banking on the turns, 9-degree banking on the front straightaway and 6-degrees on the back straightaway.

One of the specifications that makes this track unique is that it is the only Cup Series track that is completely made of concrete. As a superspeedway, the track is also wider and allows for drivers to reach a greater speed, making for tight races that fans can’t keep their eyes off of.

Notable Drivers to Watch

The NASCAR Cup Series is home to some of the most skilled and talented drivers in the world. As the Ally 400 approaches, fans are eager to see who will rise to the occasion and take home the victory. Here are a few drivers to keep an eye on:

Kyle Larson – Larson has been on fire this season, capturing multiple wins and consistently running up front. He currently sits at the top of the points standings and has proven time and again that he is a force to be reckoned with on any track. Chase Elliott – Elliott, the 2022 winner of the Ally 400, is always a driver to watch. With his aggressive driving style and exceptional skill, he has the ability to make bold moves and navigate through the field. Denny Hamlin – Hamlin has been a consistent presence at the front of the pack throughout the season. Known for his strategic approach and strong finishes, he is a driver to watch.

Ally 400 Race Weekend Schedule

Here’s a look at this weekend’s race schedule for what is bound to be a thrilling weekend!

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice: 4 : 30 p.m. ET on FS2

4 30 p.m. ET on FS2 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying: 5 p.m. ET on FS2

5 p.m. ET on FS2 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200: 8 p.m. ET on FS2

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice: 12 p.m. ET on USA Network

12 p.m. ET on USA Network NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network NASCAR Cup Series Practice: 2:05 p.m. ET on USA Network

2:05 p.m. ET on USA Network NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: 2:50 p.m. ET on USA Network

2:50 p.m. ET on USA Network NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250: 5 p.m. ET on USA Network

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400: 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Who Won the 2023 Ally 400?

The 2023 Cup Series winner of the Ally 400 was Ross Chastain, driving #1 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. During that race, the Cup Series speed record for Nashville Superspeedway was broken, with a maximum speed of 132.914 mph and a 3 hour and 7 second finish time.

Past Ally 400 Winners

NASCAR has only been running the Ally 400 since 2021. Before that, the last NASCAR Cup Series race in Nashville was in 1984, more than three decades ago. Here are the first winners of this addition to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule:

Year Driver Team Car Manufacturer 2021 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2022 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2023 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

So, mark your calendars and get ready for an adrenaline-filled afternoon as your favorite Cup Series drivers fight for a victory at the Nashville Superspeedway. Whether in person or from the comfort of your couch, the Ally 400 is sure to provide an unforgettable racing experience. Buckle up and enjoy the ride!

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I watch the NASCAR race this weekend? The Ally 400 will be broadcast live on NBC on Sunday, June 30th at 2:30 p.m. ET. Where does the Ally 400 take place? NASCAR Cup Series drivers race the Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway. Who won the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400? Driver #1 Ross Chastain was the winner of the Ally 400 on June 25, 2023.

