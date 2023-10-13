The remaining racers in the 2023 NASCAR playoffs are moving on to the Round of 8. Which racers made it to the next round and how will they perform at this weekend’s NASCAR race? Keep reading to get more information on that and how to watch the South Point 400 Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

SOUTH POINT 400 RACE INFORMATION Race: South Point 400 Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway Location: Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch: NBC (channel 12 on DIRECTV)

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY SPECS

This weekend’s NASCAR race will put the final 8 playoffs drivers to the test in what fans can expect to be an exciting race. Here are the main specifications to keep in mind while watching the race with DIRECTV:

Track Length: 1.5 miles Track Type: Superspeedway Track Surface: Paved Track Banking: 20 degrees on turns, 9-degree banking on the frontstretch and backstretch Caution Speed: 55 MPH

The South Point 400 consists of 267 laps for a total of 400.5 miles.

Drivers will need to be conscious of their speed as they race around this track’s relatively steep banks. Drivers and pit crews will also need to pay close attention to tire wear; Las Vegas’s track used to be relatively low wear for tires, but with the new Next Gen specifications and the degradation of the track, tires wear faster. This will change the way teams think about pit stops.

CURRENT CUP SERIES PLAYOFF PICTURE

Last weekend’s NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway was a crucial event in determining the playoff contenders for the championship. The race was filled with intense competition and high stakes, as the top drivers battled it out on the track.

Despite not being a playoff contender, AJ Allmendinger, a road course expert, did what he does best and clinched the victory at the Bank of America ROVAL 400. He led the race for a total of 46 laps.

Behind him by 0.666 seconds was playoff leader William Byron, adding 35 points to his already impressive number of playoff points. Throughout the race, the drivers showcased their skills and determination, pushing their cars to the limit in pursuit of victory.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway, known for its challenging track layout and high speeds, provided a thrilling backdrop for the intense competition. Unfortunately, however, the ROVAL 400 was the end for these four racers: Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace and Brad Keselowski.

Even with Busch’s impressive third place finish, he was not able to gain enough points to save him from elimination. The same can be said for the other three drivers, who finished 10th, 16th and 18th, respectively.

Check out the most up to date look at the 2023 Cup Series playoff standings below. Drivers in bold are on the playoff bubble and will face elimination after the Xfinity 500.

No. 24 William Byron (4,041 points) No. 19 Martin Truex Jr. (4,036 points) No. 11 Denny Hamlin (4,032 points) No. 5 Kyle Larson (4,024 points) No. 17 Chris Buescher (4,021 points) No. 20 Christopher Bell (4,016 points) No. 45 Tyler Reddick (4,016 points) No. 12 Ryan Blaney (4,014 points)

SOUTH POINT 400 RACE PREDICTIONS & EXPECTATIONS

No. 22 Joey Logano took the victory at the 2022 South Point 400. Who will it be this year? Last week’s ROVAL 400 was the first in this playoff series in which a non-playoff driver won first place. It’s at this time in the playoffs where anything could happen.

In terms of who to expect in front this weekend, experts are saying William Byron. Which makes sense, considering his stellar performance in the 2023 playoffs – and the season as a whole. Plus, he dominated in the last race that took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Apart from Byron, fans should watch out for Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson. And not just because they all three are in the Round of 8. Hamlin and Larson have had promising runs in the last few races and typically perform well on tracks like Vegas.

HOW TO WATCH THE SOUTH POINT 400

Get ready for the 2023 Cup Series Round of 8 with DIRECTV. You can watch the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on NBC, channel 12 on DIRECTV.

The South Point 400 takes place on Sunday, October 15th, 2023, at 2:30 pm ET.

And with DIRECTV, you can watch every Cup Series race of the season and much more. With access to NASCAR shows like NASCAR Raceday, NASCAR Cup Series Highlights and others, you can get the NASCAR experience you deserve.

Frequently Asked Questions When is the South Point 400? The South Point 400 takes place on Sunday, October 15th at 2:30 pm ET. Where is this weekend's NASCAR race? This weekend's NASCAR race takes place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada. Who are the 8 remaining drivers in the 2023 Cup Series playoffs? The remaining drivers are: William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney.

